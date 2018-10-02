Green Light For The Massive LNG Canada Project

I provide a list of companies mainly producing natural gas in Canada. But some of them need better gas prices before the LNG export facility becomes operational.

LNG Canada announced yesterday the positive final investment decision for the long-awaited LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia.

The project brings some fresh air to the Canadian gas market. The lack of gas export capacity and the increasing U.S. gas production depressed the Canadian gas prices over the last few years.

Canadian oil and gas producers will profit from better gas prices. But the export facility will be operational by the middle of the next decade. Some producers can't wait many years for an improved gas environment.

And there is a risk that, with the excess of optimism and despite the extra export capacity, gas producers ramp up their production to oversupply the market again.

Source: Janak Raja via Flickr

The context of the LNG Canada export facility

As shown in the graph below, the Canadian National Energy Board forecasts the U.S. and Canada natural gas production will exceed the gas consumption of both countries.

Source: National energy board

Canada is a net natural gas exporter, with nearly all exports going to the U.S. But the U.S. gas import from Canada is expected to keep on decreasing due to the growing U.S. gas production.

Source: EIA

Thus, with the possibility to export gas only to the U.S. and with a limited expanding internal demand, Canadian gas prices have been dropping over the last years.

The graph below shows the historical prices of natural gas in Alberta. The downward trend of gas prices over the last decade is clear. And this year seems on the way to achieve a record low price.

Source: Alberta government

Looking into the next years, the situation does not improve. Future prices stay below C$2/GJ till 2022.

Source: gasalberta.com

The new export facility will allow Canada to export its natural gas to Asia. Also, the extension of the trade war between the U.S. and China to the U.S. LNG would make the Canadian gas even more competitive.

The LNG Canada export capacity and timing

The graph below shows the Canadian gas production is expected to amount to about 16-18 Bcf/d over the next few years.

Source: eia.gov

The LNG Canada joint venture announced the following capacity:

The project will initially export LNG from two processing units or "trains" for an estimated 14 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), with the potential to expand to four trains in the future.

Source: LNG Canada

For an easier comparison with the graph above, 14 mtpa correspond to about 1.84 Bcf/d. This amount represents about 11% of the current Canadian gas production. We don't know the capacity of the four extra potential trains but we can assume the same capacity of the two planned ones.

About the timing, the press release stated:

The FID is for two processing units or "trains," with first LNG expected before the middle of the next decade.

LNG Canada also announced the construction would take approximately five years.

Thus, to summarize, the project will bring 1.84 Bcf/d of gas export capacity before 2025. And there is a possibility to expand to the capacity to a total of 5.52 Bcf/d with four extra trains, assuming the same capacity for all trains.

Which producers will profit from the LNG Canada export facility?

LNG Canada has contracted with TransCanada (TRP) to build a pipeline between the export facility in Kitimat and the Montney basin. But the export facility will ease the general Canadian natural gas oversupply. Thus, all the gas producers will profit better Canadian gas prices.

Also, this positive FID will boost the confidence in other oil and gas Canadian export infrastructure projects. So, the LNG Canada project will also impact the liquids-oriented Canadian producers in a positive way.

In any case, oil and gas producers with a high portion of gas production will benefit from improved Canadian gas prices. The table below lists some producers with Canadian gas exceeding 70% of their total production.

Company Canadian gas production Q2 2018 Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCPK:OTC:AAVVF) 97% Arc Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) 72% Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) 72% Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) 80% Painted Pony Energy (OTCPK:PDPYF) 91% Petrus Resources (OTCQX:PTRUF) 71% Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCPK:PEYUF) 90% Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) 83%

Source: author, based on company reports

The impact of gas prices on these companies will vary. With the depressed Canadian gas environment, some of these companies have committed to long-term gas deliveries to U.S. hubs. And some plan to keep on growing their share of liquids production.

Also, the debt level constitutes an important factor to consider. Some companies like Bellatrix and Painted Pony need a strong short-term improvement of Canadian gas prices. Due to their low profitability and high debt, they can't wait for five years for the prices to improve with the extra export gas capacity.

There is also a risk that, with strong optimism, Canadian gas producers ramp up gas production to oversupplying the market again.

Conclusion

LNG Canada has announced yesterday the expected positive final investment decision for the LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat. The official announcement is a good news for the Canadian gas producers as it will ease the gas oversupply. This development is also positive for Canadian oil producers. It brings optimism for the realization of infrastructure export facilities.

The Canadian gas producers will profit from higher gas prices. But it is still important to select the producers for investment decisions. Due to a high short-term debt and high operating costs, some of them can't afford to wait for many years for the Canadian gas prices to improve.

And producers must avoid the mistake to oversupply the market again, despite the extra export capacity.

I am/we are long PEYUF, CPG, BTE, BNEFF.

