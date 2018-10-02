50 Worst-Performing S&P 500 Stocks In Q3

Seeking Alpha readers could potentially screen this list for value or assess themes that have led to recent security-level underperformance.

The article also looks at an industry composition of the underperforming constituents.

This article examines the 50 worst performers in the S&P 500 in the third quarter.

In a companion piece to yesterday's article on the top performing decile in the S&P 500 (SPY) in 3Q, this article details the worst performing decile in the market benchmark in the past quarter.

Despite a 7.7% total return for the market benchmark, its best performance since late 2013, 155 companies posted a negative total return for the quarter. The 50 companies listed above averaged a -14% return.

A few takeaways from this list:

Communications (XLC) represented 39% of the market capitalization of this worst performing decile, but the majority (32% of that 39%) was a function of the swoon in Facebook's (FB) shares. Only 6 of the 50 companies on the list were in this sector.

At a time when unemployment is at generationally low levels, consumer discretionary (XLY) and consumer staples stocks (XLP) represented 15% and 9% of the cap-weighted list and combined for 34% of the equal-weighted list.

Utilities (XLU), a historically staid sector, was the only market sector not represented in the bottom 50.

Information Technology (XLK), which represented more than 40% of the top decile performers, represented a still meaningful 10% of the laggards.

At an average multiple of 19.3x, the lagging decile is at a slightly cheaper multiple than both the leaders and the broader market.

The main takeaway for me was the depth of this laggards list at a time when the market produced one of its best quarters in half a decade. More than a third of the S&P 500 constituents are negative for the year.

