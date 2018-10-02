General Electric: A Major Step Forward Could Lead To A Significant Divestiture

In addition to this, a dividend cut appears to be on the table now, but only time will tell if that transpires.

This is an interesting situation, but what could be most fascinating is this could open the door to a significant asset sale by the business.

It looks like the bleeding might have finally stopped. Investor confidence in General Electric (GE) soared when, on October 1st, the company announced some major top management changes and a decisive write-down of the firm’s Power segment. This appears to set the company on a new course that could drive value for investors in the long run, opening the door potentially to another major divestiture.

Of course, some risks do exist from these news-breaking changes, but for the most part, investors should see this shake-up and planned write-down as a net positive at the end of the day because it should help to recalibrate expectations and give the company a new, more proper, path to follow.

Some big changes and the market’s reaction

The past couple of years have not been particularly kind to General Electric and its shareholders. In only the past year, for instance, shares crashed from their 52-week high of $24.89 to as low as $11.21. That represents downside for some investors in just the past year of around 55%. For those who have been holding longer, the pain is almost certainly greater. At the center of General Electric’s troubles has been a history of questionable oversight and, in recent years, poor performance from some of its segments.

What was once a juggernaut of a conglomerate began looking like a prime candidate to break apart in a classic sum-of-the-parts play and that’s precisely what happened earlier this year when management announced its intentions to separate some key operations from the whole.

Generally speaking, I was a fan of this break-up and I still support it, but the market has been left unconvinced, leaving shares to continue bleeding away on an almost daily basis. Even if fundamentals don’t justify falling knives like what General Electric has turned into (sometimes they do justify it, but other times they don’t), there’s only so much pain that the company and/or shareholders will take before a management shake-up comes about. That’s what finally happened.

In what has been called a unanimous vote by the Board of Directors overseeing General Electric, CEO John Flannery has been ousted, “effective immediately,” and in his place has been put two different individuals. The first of these is H. Lawrence Culp Jr., who joined the board in April of this year. He will be serving as Chairman and CEO of the company, while Thomas W. Horton has been appointed Lead Director.

As far as reputation goes, Mr. Culp is difficult to top unless you’re talking about somebody like Warren Buffett or Jeff Bezos. In his 14 years of running Danaher (DHR), he oversaw a team that grew that company from $9.7 billion in terms of market capitalization to around $50 billion. A lot of this increase came from around $25 billion in mergers and acquisitions deals that Danaher successfully executed (which is an area that General Electric needs a great deal of guidance over given its planned corporate changes), and in 2014, he was listed by the Harvard Business Review as one of the top 50 CEOs in the world.

In response to this announcement, shares of General Electric moved higher, closing up 7.1% for the day. This is an excellent reaction because when I first saw the headline that Flannery was out and that other changes had been announced, I anticipated a meaningful decline. Clearly, whether appropriate or not, the market believes that General Electric is far better off under Culp’s leadership than under Flannery’s. However, a change at the top isn’t the only thing the business came out with on October 1st.

First and foremost, management said that this year’s free cash flow and earnings per share will be lower than previously anticipated. Earlier this year, the company asserted that both metrics would be at the low end of their respective ranges, which had been between $6 billion and $7 billion for Industrial free cash flows (Industrial representing all of General Electric except for GE Capital), and $1 to $1.07 per share for earnings. In my research, I could not find any indications from management regarding what these figures might be for 2018, so there is some uncertainty that investors should be cognizant of.

The last big development offered by management is that the company intends to write down “substantially all” of the goodwill associated with the firm’s Power segment. As I stated earlier this year in another article where I urged management to divest of the segment, performance in this space is weak and will likely only weaken over the next couple of years, if not longer. It would appear that with what is looking to be a $23 billion write-down, General Electric’s management team finally grasps the severity of the situation.

About Power

For years, General Electric’s Power segment had been the darling of the business. Increased demand for its turbines, combined with acquisitions like Alstom, pushed sales and profits continually higher, but in 2017, we saw the start of an epic down-cycle for the segment. That year, sales totaled $35.99 billion, only modestly lower than the $36.80 billion reported for 2016, but segment profits plummeted from $5.09 billion to $2.79 billion. Orders in 2017 came out to just $37 billion, down from $42.6 billion in 2016.

This year hasn’t seen any relief for the segment. According to General Electric’s second quarter earnings release for this year, revenue so far in 2018 has totaled $14.80 billion. This represents a decrease from the $17.34 billion reported for the segment the same two quarters of 2017. The profit side of the equation was even worse. In the first two quarters of this year, segment profits for Power came out to just $694 million.

This represents a decline of 51.5% compared to the $1.43 billion seen in the same period last year. What’s more, orders so far this year came out to just $12.9 billion, down from the $17.8 billion seen a year earlier, which has been in large part responsible for reducing backlog from $100.4 billion in the second quarter of 2017 to $94.3 billion today.

Not only do I think still that Power should be sold off to the highest bidder (likely a private equity firm or similar industrial firm that will play it as a turnaround and account for the fact that this downturn won’t last forever), I believe that management’s decision to essentially wipe out goodwill for the segment could put the company on track, at last, to consider a sale.

This would undoubtedly generate tens of billions of dollars in cash for General Electric, giving management the ability to reduce debt (or send it off with the segment), and to invest capital into more attractive long-term prospects like the conglomerate’s Aviation segment or its Renewable Energy segment.

Some investors have commented on my articles before, saying that divesting of Power would be a significant mistake because of the overlap between it and Aviation. I do not mean to downplay this tie-in, but I don’t think it’s a problem that can’t be easily resolved. At the end of the day, both segments certainly benefit from one another, but I would argue that most, if not all, of the synergies between the two could be maintained by entering into shared buying arrangements.

A similar thing occurred when, last year, Rite Aid (RAD) struck a deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) regarding the stores it was selling to its larger competitor. As part of the transaction, Rite Aid was able to piggy-back off of Walgreens’ buying power when it came to generic pharmaceuticals. Given that General Electric can largely control its own terms and that a third-party buyer would be unlikely to turn down a beneficial arrangement, I don’t see why the conglomerate couldn’t strike a very long-term deal involving collaboration.

One concern

From my experience, it can be scary when a top executive steps down from a business with the language “effective immediately.” That usually either spells significant personal issues with him or her (like illness) or it can mean that something wrong, like fraud or some other scandal. It’s because of the immediacy of this management transition that I was taken by surprise. The market’s reaction to the change brushed this off entirely, but I do think that when management changes occur suddenly like this, investors should ask why a transition period was not announced.

Rumors of a dividend cut

Separate from this news-breaking announcement by General Electric, rumors have begun circulating that the company is mulling another dividend cut. This would mark a significant departure, if it ends up being true, from management’s latest stance, namely that the conglomerate had planned to keep the dividend as-is until after it separates off its Healthcare segment. Once separated, the business would seek to “right-size” its distribution. Now, it’s starting to look like this could happen prior to the planned divestiture.

In the eyes of most shareholders, this might appear to be value-destroying and it would certainly be painful, particularly for income-oriented investors. That said, I hope the firm does follow this path. According to my math, General Electric, at the current distribution rate, pays out $4.17 billion toward its dividend every year.

That is a significant amount of capital that could and should be deployed to either debt reduction or growth as opposed to being paid to investors in a manner that results in double-taxation. Though I would not be supportive of it right now, even share buybacks would be a better use for this cash than distributing it.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing General Electric is a complex one, but one that investors seem to be showing some recent appreciation for. Undoubtedly, the company is not out of the woods yet and shareholders should anticipate continued volatility, but the management shake-up has been lauded by the market while the downside like negative revisions to financial results for this year and a goodwill impairment to Power has been seemingly ignored.

Given the pessimism regarding the stock, it wouldn’t be unreasonable for those negative pieces to have already been priced in. At the end of the day, I feel comfortable with the recent management change (though the speed during which it has occurred is mildly disconcerting), but more than that I am hopeful that with the write-down on Power, the company might finally be coming around to considering divesting of the segment and focusing on its other core assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.