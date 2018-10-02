Salesforce: If It Looks Too Good To Be True, It Is

Investment Thesis

Salesforce (CRM) is a stock which is very much in investor favor with the investor community at present. Moreover, while Salesforce has been overvalued for some time, I argue that the newest investor presentation from a few days ago shows that Salesforce's growth rate will start to contract after FY 2019, contrary to what investors might be expecting, given that Salesforce had raised its FY 2019 guidance revenue by $50 million to $13.125 to $13.175 billion.

Recent Developments

Salesforce's share price continues to climb without stopping for breath. If, in my in my humble opinion, it was overvalued before its Q2 2018 results, then now, it is still overvalued.

Salesforce shareholders are being allured by two key factors. Firstly, by Salesforce's consistently growing top line. Secondly, by a steady increase in its share price - offering shareholders a false sense of security.

We shall discuss its top-line growth momentarily. However, for now, I wish to put a spotlight, on a less discussed, but nevertheless weighty consideration.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings - figures are rounded up and where appropriate netted.

As the table above shows, Salesforce has numerous cash outgoings which take place each year, but investors are not putting much if any, weight on this. Just to emphasize, there is nothing wrong with making strategic investments and numerous acquisitions. Having said that, the problem of growing inorganically through M&A is that shareholders are reliant on management's prudence and business savviness to be able to spot and acquire undervalued businesses in a fully valued business environment.

Future Growth Prospects

I have already touched on this in my previous article on Salesforce. To appreciate what investors are buying when they purchase Salesforces at $120 billion market cap or $160 per share, we should weigh up its FY 2019 GAAP EPS at the midpoint of $0.98. This leaves Salesforces shares trading at an exorbitant multiple of more than 160 times its earnings. Here, readers should pause to consider whether there is a real opportunity to profit at these levels? In fact, upon further consideration, readers should reflect whether Salesforces is growing anywhere near fast enough to support this level of punchy valuation?

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com, press release - revenue growth

Thus far, Salesforce had been growing at a remarkably consistent and rapid pace. However, according to its latest investor presentation from a few days' ago, Salesforce highlights that it expects its growth from FY 2019 through to FY 2022 to slow down to 20% (page 5). Consequently, all of a sudden investors paying up more than 160 times earnings, with the expectation that Salesforces would at a minimum continue to grow its top line with a CAGR of approximately 26%, but now, shareholders will have to contend with Salesforce's next leg of its growth expanding at a slower pace.

Management Wants You To Focus Here

In order to clarify my viewpoint, I wish to highlight for readers that I truly believe that Salesforce is accomplishing a tremendous feat in consistently growing their top line. This speaks highly of this management team. However, Salesforce's employees are getting handsomely rewarded too. For instance, for FY 2019, company employees are getting stock-based compensation of $1.3 billion (FY 2019 guidance: $1.65 per share*776 million shares), up from roughly the $1 billion in compensation in FY 2017.

Thus, while management touts its non-GAAP EPS number at a midpoint $2.51 for FY 2019, investors should only put any weight on this number if they seriously believe that this employee compensation is truly non-recurring - which it obviously it is not.

In fact, out of all the add-backs which management uses to get Salesforce's GAAP EPS to its non-GAAP EPS, stock-based compensation is the most meaningful add-back, by far.

Next, in FY 2018, company employees put down $650 million to exercise their options. This figure is a substantial figure - you will hopefully agree? How did that cash get used by Salesforce? To pay down its revolver ($200 million) and payments on its convertible ($123 million). In other words, while the share price is going up, Salesforce is all too happy to vest its options, which is providing Salesforce with a source of liquidity to pay back up its debt obligations, but in the event that there was to be a bump in the road and the share price stagnates or even falls, then management might not be so quick to exercise its options, leaving Salesforce struggling to find cash to pay back some of its debt.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

The above table is somewhat falsely alluring, as it gives the appearance that Salesforce is not as expensive as it truly is. On the face of it, it shows that Salesforce is overvalued with a current P/Cash Flow (from operations; GAAP) of 38.8X relative to its own 5-year average of 30.1X, as well as overpriced when compared with its peer group with a median P/Cash Flow of 28.1X. However, this type of analysis does not put enough consideration on the fact that Salesforce is a recurring acquirer which needs to use substantial amounts of capital to support its top line growth rate.

Takeaway

In the article, we have discussed the fact that according to Salesforce's newest presentation its top-line growth rate is going to start to contract after FY 2019. We have also scrutinized the fact that Salesforce uses substantial amounts of capital for acquisitions to support its top line growth rate. Finally, I have questioned whether investors might be overpaying right now to participate in Salesforce's contracting growth rate.

