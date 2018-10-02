Namaste Technologies: Possibly Building The Amazon Of Bagholders

There is a terrifying video of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who played a leading role in the Manhattan Project, describing how he felt in the immediate aftermath of the project's first atomic weapon test. Oppenheimer, staring solemnly into the camera, quotes from the Bhagavad Gita, an ancient Hindu scripture, saying "Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds." I am of the opinion that Namaste will in many ways become a future bag hold and destroyer of wealth.

Namaste (OTCQB:NXTTF), which is Hindu for 'my spirit honors yours', is one of the worst companies, if not the worst, within the fledgling cannabis space. The company sits perfectly at the intersection of an amateurish management team and bad financials.

Further, Namaste's intentional use and excessively issuance of positive statements are consistent across all communication mediums with their overwhelmingly retail shareholder base. This ranges from the YouTube videos their CEO puts out weekly, to investor presentations, and more official PR Newswires. Against this context, it is hard to conclude that is a serious company. And while longs in other extremely overvalued cannabis names will likely find themselves morphed into unreluctant bag holders once cannabis mania dissipates into the minimum required first-level thinking, shareholders in Namaste will likely be exposed to this by a much greater order of magnitude.

Share Buybacks And The 90-Day Pledge

An advertisement for Namaste Technologies on BNN Bloomberg

A post on Namaste's official Instagram page

It is important for Namaste's shareholders to ask why their investment is using its capital to pay for articles on BNN Bloomberg. This is quite unprofessional and brings into question management's focus on longer-term more value creating activities. This form of extreme short-termism is a shortcoming that has been constantly highlighted and amplified by their past actions.

On June 28, the company announced a stock buyback plan on the back of a previously launched 90-Day pledge. The pledge enticed investors to promise not to sell their shares within the next 90 days. As a reward, they would win an invitation to a large party in Montreal thrown by the company.

Namaste lost [CAD]8.1 million during its last quarter ending May 31, versus revenue of [CAD]4.1 million. It does not have the financial gravitas needed to launch a sustainable buyback amounting to 10% of its outstanding shares. Further, attempting to buy back stock already trading at such expensive price-to-sales multiples rather than investing in the long run trajectory of the business is simply not prudent. This lack of good management oversight is compounded by the fact that the company diluted shareholders by over 90% for the nine months ended May 31, 2018.

With the weighted average number of outstanding common shares of 124,927,680 increasing to 238,413,277, shareholders in Namaste saw themselves diluted 90.81% year-over-year. Their above statement of comprehensive income simply does not lend credence to a stock buyback program. It runs contrary to financial tradition where large cash generative companies return some of their cash to shareholders in the form of dividends or stock buybacks.

Hence, it is beyond the scope of prudence for a company that is loss-making and diluting shareholders to buy back stock, to then dilute them again.

Ultimately, I am of the opinion that the total irrationality of cannabis investors is to blame. When a whole industry is being driven up by nothing but speculation and hype, companies like Namaste tend to become the norm. The fact that such a suboptimal company is allowed to trade at such at its current level with antics that should attract the ire of even the most unintelligent investor is bewildering.

Source: Namaste: A Party Not to Sell Your Shares??

The Future Of Cannabis TM

Namaste describes itself as the largest global online marketplace for cannabis consumption devices, including vaporizers, with more than 1.5 million customers globally. The company, operating through its 30 e-commerce sites in a number of countries, is a retailer of " ancillary products that facilitate the consumption of medical cannabis". In reality, the company sells vaporizers in a number of countries including Australia and the UK where cannabis is still illegal. Hence, their description of themselves is potentially misleading and meant to reposition a legacy e-commerce merchant of vaporizers predominantly used by ex-smokers. This is the case in Australia and the UK where legal cannabis remains largely unavailable to the general population on both the recreational and medical side. A context that will remain unsympathetic to Namaste for the foreseeable future.

At this point in the article, you might be wondering why there is a trademark symbol next to the header 'the future of cannabis.' It is because the company took the liberty to trademark the statement. And while the trademark has not yet been granted, the application clearly details their business operations in the tobacco space. Hence, Namaste has moved to rebrand themselves solely as a cannabis company without the needed reference to the most exertive force on their revenue's composition.

Source: Namaste Technologies Inc. Management Discussion and Analysis Three and nine months ended May 31, 2018

Australia and the UK, both countries where the ruling parties are staunchly against any form of marijuana legalization, account for the majority of Namaste's third-quarter 2018 'cannabis consumption devices' revenue of [CAD]4,062,221. This leads us to two possibly intersecting or divergent theories on Namaste's strategic positioning, business model and revenue composition.

Firstly, the company is operating as the supplier of ancillary products mostly used to foster the consumption of a drug still classed as illegal under the law of both aforementioned countries. And secondly, the unspoken majority of the company's customers are just past cigarette smokers looking to quit their habit as products retailed by Namaste like the PAX 3 and the Mighty Vaporizer can be used for dried herbs.

Source: National Alcohol and Drug Knowledgebase: Do men and women in Australia use cannabis differently?

Empirical data on the methods of black market cannabis consumption in Australia clearly shows the use of vaporizers as not material. Against this backdrop, Namaste operates in a nebulous zone, a grey area. It is either a purveyor of items used to facilitate the consumption of a drug still classed as illegal, or a purveyor of items to aid the quitting of cigarette use. Hence, it would be prudent for the company to survey its customers and provide this information.

The Twilight Zone

The most confusing aspect of Namaste's business model is that they have chosen to go with a 'sales only' approach to medical and recreational cannabis market in Canada. Central to the company's vision of building the 'Amazon of Cannabis' is CannMart, which according to Namaste would allow them to "operate a marketplace for all brands’ legal cannabis products." Essentially, Namaste has chosen to stock the products of its direct competitors as most if not all LPs also have sales licenses and eCommerce sites that they use to retail their products in the provinces that allow private online sales of medical cannabis. Indeed, both Aurora and Canopy have selected Shopify, the Canadian e-commerce company, to power their respective platforms.

Source: Namaste Technologies 2018 Powerpoint Presentation

The above slide from a 2018 Namaste presentation is flawed on a number of levels. Yes, Airbnb does not own any properties and Uber is in essence software that has become the world's largest transport company, but both companies innovated what were stagnantly antiquated markets with hundreds of different players who failed to fully match the needs of the changing habits from their customers.

In the case of Airbnb, the need for cheaper living costs and a want to be more embedded into a local population of a foreign country. Airbnb created a new market, a superior brand, and now totally controls the peer-to-peer holiday rental market. The total dominance of the company is reflective of the natural gravitation of consumers towards strong brands to achieve specific wants. I do not see any direct comparisons to Namaste's CannMart. The company will be operating an eCommerce site with no clear innovative superiority to its competitors like Airbnb and Uber. They will also be competing against better-resourced companies like Tweed which has an online marketplace of Canopy's other in-house cannabis brands.

The company's strategy is essentially to sell the products of its direct competitors in the hopes that by selling a range of products from its competitors it would have built a moat. This is risky and depends on consumers wanting to gravitate to a number of different brands for their cannabis wants, rather than just one. It's failure to secure its supply through vertical integration also opens them up to outsized risk. For example, Aphria, who they have a supply agreement with, will also be retailing its products through its eCommerce website. This will likely have priority over CannMart.

A Business Model That Is Fundamentally Redundant For Canada's Recreational Market

"Provinces keep lucrative online market for legal cannabis for themselves" reads the title of an article written by Hager and Tait, published by the Globe and Mail. Indeed, most provincial governments have monopolized the online market for recreational cannabis. LPs can only sell medical cannabis online, and so can CannMart. But for recreational cannabis, the company would have to have a supply agreement with Canada's provincial governments. A Sisyphean undertaking as their strategy has been built on becoming the largest cannabis company in the world without producing any cannabis. Hence, I am at a loss as to how Namaste's management think they can achieve their glorious ambitions when they are explicitly prevented from participating in online recreational cannabis sales. This problem is compounded further as Canada's medical market will likely shrink once recreational sales start. Why get a prescription to buy cannabis when you can do so without one?

An altered Boardman Robinson 1916 cartoon which depicted Death riding an emaciated donkey and leading it toward a precipice by dangling a carrot,'victory,' from a stick.

The Road To Hell Is Paved With Bad Intentions

Oppenheimer also recalled how during the aftermath of the test a few people laughed, a few people cried, but most people were silent. All these were likely coping mechanisms for the anxiety, nervousness, and sadness they felt. Crucially, these are all emotions current Namaste shareholders will more than likely feel during the months, quarters, and years following the start of recreational sales in Canada.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.