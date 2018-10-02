Marijuana Stock Index ETF Outperforms DOW, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Indexes For September

Based solely on events, I believe that a buy-and-hold for the Horizons ETF will, again, outperform major indexes for the month of October.

A few weeks later, several US states will consider some level of cannabis or marijuana legalization.

First and foremost, the October 17, 2018 event date for Canadian legalization will benefit stocks in the cannabis or marijuana sector of economies.

Upcoming events and event dates are likely to continue to contribute to increases in the cannabis or marijuana sector or segment of economies.

The Horizons Life Sciences Marijuana Index ETF outperformed major indexes for September and it is likely to outperform for October.

Effectively, the Horizons Life Sciences Marijuana Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) generated excellent returns in the single month of September 2018. The below chart was developed using Yahoo!Finance and compares the [1] Horizons Life Sciences Marijuana Index ETF to the [2] DOW, [3] S&P 500 and [4] NASDAQ for the month of September:

Below are percentage increases, where I added back the September Horizons dividend to compute the September returns:

September Increase HMLSF 16.98% DJIA 1.90% S&P500 0.43% NASDAQ -0.78%

The Horizons Life Sciences Marijuana Index ETF chart for September 2018 follows:

Canada & US Trade Agreements Modified and/or Restored; Canada Goes Legal with Marijuana

Today, the US and Canada have agreed to a deal to replace NAFTA. Therefore, US/Canadian news of this deal will make Americans even more aware of Canadian event dates. Recall the below, from an old USA Today article:

October 17, 2018 is an important event date that favors the cannabis and marijuana sector. Even though the news has been reported, the sector is likely to continue to benefit through this event date.

The U.S. Continues to Advance Toward Varying Levels or Marijuana Legalization

Barron's covers states considering some level of legalization in upcoming elections, where Michigan is a relatively high population state, with a bit more than 3% of the US population:

"A recent report by Azer and her Cowen colleagues, titled "The Year of the Cannabis Caucus," laid out the votes they'll be watching on Nov. 6. In Michigan and North Dakota, voters will consider legalizing recreational use by adults. In Utah and Missouri, voters will cast their ballots on medical use."

Summary - Focus on a Growing Sector of Segment of the Economy

The Horizons Life Sciences Marijuana Index ETF remains my recommendation for the passive investor interested in participating in the cannabis and marijuana sector or segment of the US, North American, and World market. I believe that October will be a very good month for the sector, but am not yet committed to any one or two or three market share leaders. Last month's returns were really quite remarkable and I see no reason why October should not be a very good month.

NOTE: As many have noted, you might incur an additional $50 commission to buy or sell this ETF, so keep this in mind as you make your decision to buy, sell or hold this security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.