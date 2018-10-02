More Smoke And Mirrors From GE

GE's operations will be subjected to the vagaries of the economy. Sans more stimulus, the global economy will likely head lower.

Former GE CEO John Flannery

General Electric (GE) dominated the financial news cycle over the past week after the company divulged four of its gas turbines had to be shut down due to a problem with turbine blades. It made headlines again Monday after announcing that H. Lawrence Culp Jr. would replace John Flannery as CEO:

GE (NYSE: GE) announced today that H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. has been named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company by a unanimous vote of the GE Board of Directors, effective immediately. Additionally, the GE Board has appointed Thomas W. Horton as Lead Director. Mr. Culp and Mr. Horton have been members of the Board since April 2018. Mr. Culp will succeed John Flannery as Chairman and CEO. While GE’s businesses other than Power are generally performing consistently with previous guidance, due to weaker performance in the GE Power business, the Company will fall short of previously indicated guidance for free cash flow and EPS for 2018. In addition, GE expects to take a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the GE Power business. GE Power’s current goodwill balance is approximately $23 billion and the goodwill impairment charge is likely to constitute substantially all of this balance. The impairment charge is not yet finalized and remains subject to review. The Company will provide additional commentary when it reports third quarter results.

The stock bounced over 7% on the news. However, I do not think there will be any fundamental change in GE's underlying operations under Culp. The stock is still off about 50% Y/Y. Once the news settles and investors focus on the company's dismal business prospects, I expect the stock to drift lower. Below are my takeaways on the announcement.

It Removes The Flannery Overhang

Flannery replaced Jeffrey Immelt as CEO of GE in Q2 2017. I always suspected Immelt handed Flannery a fixed deck. First of all, GE had already divested must of GE Capital - the one unit that served as a decent hedge against a potential downturn in the industrial operations. Since Flannery took the helm, many of his promises have not panned out.

In Q3 2017, a decline in revenue at Power Systems took the market by surprise. The unit was expected to be a stalwart of the company, especially after acquiring Alstom's (OTCPK:ALSMY) (OTCPK:AOMFF) power division. Management promised to rightsize Power, but the unit has been beset by falling orders and falling margins as renewable energy continues to disrupt the power industry.

Management also promised to make GE's operations less complicated. Instead, it merged Transportation with Wabtec (WAB), divested its stake in Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) and made Healthcare a standalone entity. Now investors have to familiarize themselves with the earnings patterns of Newco - Power, Renewable Energy, and Aviation. There is always the risk that GE will hive off more "non-core" assets or additional capital requirements at GE Capital will impact operations. In my opinion, Newco's operations and management's strategy remain as opaque as ever.

It Removes The Focus Off GE's Uncertain Earnings

Newco has gotten off to a rough start. Its Q2 revenue and segment profits were off Y/Y 9% and 22% respectively. Power's performance was exceptionally bad. Its revenue was down 19%, while segment profit fell over 50%. One of the biggest takeaways from Q2 was that GE projected full year free cash flow ("FCF") of around $6 billion versus its previous range of $6 billion to $7 billion. It reflected another potential missed promise from Flannery and the fact that GE remains a black box. I still cannot tell you how GE derives FCF or what the key drivers are.

GE's turbine troubles were bound to impact earnings in Q3, and/or cause weak guidance in Q4. The company admitted it would miss its EPS and cash flow guidance for 2018. Could you imagine how far the stock would have fallen if GE had only put out a press release over missed guidance? How much heat would Flannery have taken over the $23 billion charge at Power? By announcing these events in conjunction with the CEO change, the market is less worried over GE's dismal financial performance and more focused on how Culp will magically turn things around.

It Puts The Focus On GE's Great Businesses

GE hit a 52-week low last week. It is now on its third CEO in less than two years. Somehow it now has great businesses and tremendous talent:

Mr. Culp said, “GE remains a fundamentally strong company with great businesses and tremendous talent. It is a privilege to be asked to lead this iconic company. We will be working very hard in the coming weeks to drive superior execution, and we will move with urgency. We remain committed to strengthening the balance sheet including deleveraging.

Newco is now a pure play industrial company that will likely perform well when the economy rises and vice versa. In my opinion, its weak financial performance reflects the disruption at Power and burgeoning weakness in the global economy.

Economic expansion since the Financial Crisis is getting long in the tooth. Industrial production rose 0.4 percent in August - its third consecutive monthly increase.

Some of that growth could have been by stimulated by the GOP tax cuts orchestrated earlier this year. Companies also spurred demand for certain products in anticipation of a trade war between the U.S. and China; some stockpiled goods and materials before a potential rise in prices due to tariffs. Without those anomalies, who is to say industrial production will not have been weaker?

Regardless of what Culp does, Newco will be subjected to the vagaries of the global economy. If Newco's performance is bad now, what happens when there is no more government stimulus and the Fed hikes rates a few more times?

Conclusion

Sacking Flannery has taken investors' focus off of GE's dismal financial results. Newco's revenue and earnings will likely head lower for the foreseeable future. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.