Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Very Bullish

The oil and natural gas driller could swing back to positive free cash flow this year on the back of higher market prices for energy.

Some analysts are predicting oil prices to climb up to $100/barrel, which obviously could be a positive catalyst for Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) is a directional bet on higher energy prices. The oil and natural gas driller has sold non-core assets in order to pay down debt, which will serve the company well as oil prices continue to rise. Crude oil remains in a bullish recovery setup, and the expected reduction of Iranian oil supply due to new U.S. sanctions could propel oil prices to new heights. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares continue to be extremely cheap, and have a very attractive risk-reward, in my opinion.

A Directional Bet On Higher Energy Prices

The investment thesis in Chesapeake Energy Corp. is largely supported by new U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil supply that will kick into full effect next month.

According to a press statement made by the U.S. Department of the Treasury earlier this year, new sanctions will be imposed on Iran on November 5, 2018. Sanctions on Iranian oil exports already have had a noticeable effect on the energy markets in the last couple of months: Prices for Brent crude oil, for instance, jumped to a four-year high last week, climbing above $80/barrel, indicating that oil buyers are quite concerned about an Iranian oil supply cut.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The oil price recovery trend indeed is fully intact. Since Q1-2016 - which was when oil prices slumped to their lowest prices in more than a decade -, crude oil prices have gradually recovered, and the latest round of sanctions on Iran is hugely supportive of this recovery trend.

As a matter of fact, some analyst think crude oil prices edge up to $100/barrel as oil buyers and sellers agree on a higher "uncertainty premium". Whether $100 per barrel oil price will eventually be reached is speculative, of course. However, crude oil prices have widely exceeded the $100/barrel price level in the past, which, of course, is extremely beneficial for energy companies, and especially companies with concentrated upstream exposure such as Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s average realized oil price in the quarter ending June was $57.16/barrel compared to an average realized oil price of $51.65/barrel a year ago, reflecting ~11 percent year-over-year growwth. Higher market prices for crude oil, therefore, immediately improve the oil and natural gas drillers' earnings and free cash flow picture.

Specifically, with oil prices potentially running higher over the short haul, thanks to an expanding uncertainty premium with respect to Iranian oil supply, Chesapeake Energy Corp. could become free cash flow-positive again.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp. Investor Presentation

Asset Sales

Earlier this year, Chesapeake Energy Corp. announced that it was selling its Utica shale assets in Ohio for ~$2.0 billion to Encino Acquisition Partners, a private oil and gas company operating out of Texas. I praised the deal in my article titled "Chesapeake Energy Corp.: What Happened Here?" because it allowed the company to pay down a huge chunk of its debt ($1.9 billion) fast, save interest expenses and improve cash flow.

Here are Chesapeake Energy Corp. core benefits of the transaction:

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Other benefits of the deal included:

Improves EBITDA by approximately $0.70 per boe in 2019, due to lower cash operating costs and improved oil differentials, assuming flat 2018 commodity prices.

Expect organic replacement of divested EBITDA within one year, primarily driven by oil volume growth from the Powder River Basin.

2019 oil production expected to grow approximately 10% from 2018, adjusted for asset sales, with additional oil growth anticipated for 2020.

After selling Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s non-core assets in the Utica shale this year, the company's portfolio now consists only of high-potential production assets in the Eagle Ford, Mid-Continent and Powder River.

The Powder River Basin in particular is performing strongly and could drive Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s oil production growth going forward.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

The Powder River Basin has indeed seen impressive growth this year. Chesapeake Energy Corp. provided shareholders with an update when it released transaction details related to the Utica asset sale.

The Powder River Basin in Wyoming continues to develop into the oil growth engine of the company, as recently demonstrated by a 78 percent increase in net production compared to the average 2017 fourth quarter rate. On July 22, 2018, total net production hit a new record of approximately 32,000 net boe per day (42% oil, 41% natural gas and 17% natural gas liquids), compared to an average 2017 fourth quarter rate of 18,000 boe per day. Chesapeake now projects net production from the area will reach approximately 38,000 boe per day by year-end 2018, and expects total net annual production from the PRB to more than double in 2019 compared to 2018.

Very Attractive Risk-Reward

I think investors are still undervaluing Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s potential to surprise to the upside in terms of earnings and free cash flow growth over the next couple of quarters. Since the oil and natural gas drillers shares currently change hands for less than six times next year's estimated earnings, the risk-reward ratio remains extraordinarily attractive, in my opinion.

CHK PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The investment thesis as laid out here hinges largely on an expansion in the fear premium currently embedded in oil prices. More uncertainty about future oil supply tends to support oil prices, for good reasons. New U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports set to kick into effect next month have already been a major positive catalyst for oil prices, which in turn greatly improves Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s free cash flow upside.

On the other hand, a major economic downturn accompanied by a decline in crude oil prices would likely have a severely negative effect on oil prices and oil producers including Chesapeake Energy Corp. That said, though, the oil price recovery - at least as of today - is fully intact and investor sentiment in the oil sector has clearly improved, all of which points to more upside over the short haul.

Your Takeaway

Whether oil prices climb to a $100/barrel or not is speculative, of course, but what isn't speculative is Chesapeake Energy Corp. is going to profit from U.S. sanctions on Iran and higher market prices for crude oil. Chesapeake Energy Corp. restructured its portfolio in the last couple of years, selling non-core assets, paying down debt and reducing costs, all of which can be expected to serve the oil and natural gas driller extremely well in a rising oil environment. Shares appear to be undervalued given the value proposition. Speculative Buy for capital appreciation.

