General Electric: Can New CEO Unlock Hidden Value?

General Electric has replaced John Flannery as its CEO with Larry Culp. Mr. Culp formerly led Danaher. He was also a member of the General Electric Board of Directors.

In a surprise move, General Electric (GE) announced a $23 billion write-off in its Power Division and replaced its fairly new CEO John Flannery with Larry Culp. Mr. Culp was formerly the CEO of Danaher (DHR), which is a globally diversified manufacturing business. He is known for a focus on execution and operating efficiency. The company is sticking with Flannery's strategy of spinning off its Healthcare Division and selling its stake in Baker Hughes General Electric (BHGE). Simply put, the board has lost faith in Mr. Flannery's ability to communicate why General Electric's stock price should be trading much higher.

General Electric is taking a $23 billion non-cash charge by writing-off the goodwill in its Power Division. There is simply not as much demand in the developed world for new electrical generation as there was when General Electric acquired some of these businesses. While the Power Division is not worth what it once was, it needs to be noted that it is still profitable. It will be more profitable after it is "right sized" to the new realities of its markets. Here is a look at the second quarter 2018 revenues and profits of GE's various divisions:

Note above that the Power Division had $7.6 billion in revenues and $421 million in profits in the second quarter. Also note that revenues declined 19% from the second quarter in 2017, and profits declined 58% from the same time period in 2017. The Power Division is the main reason GE keeps missing Wall Street estimates based on guidance from GE management. The new management team should help the estimates to become more accurate, which could help the stock price. The $23 billion goodwill write-off is not because the Power Division is losing money, it is simply not worth what GE paid for it and the company is letting everyone know they now do not believe it will return to its former profitability any time in the near future.

However, the reason to buy General Electric has not been because of the Power Division or the troubled Finance Division, it is because the crown jewels of GE are its Aviation and Healthcare businesses. Below is the financial performance (in the millions) of the Aviation and Healthcare Divisions in the second quarter of 2018:

Aviation revenues grew 13% from the second quarter of 2017, and Healthcare revenues grew 6% from the second quarter of 2017. While Aviation and Healthcare combined account for only 44% of General Electric's industrial revenue, they account for 76% of the company's industrial operating profits. Furthermore, the operating profit margins for both Aviation and Healthcare are in the very healthy 19% range.

General Electric's current plan is to spin out a 20 percent stake in its Healthcare unit into a new publicly traded company. GE will then give the remaining 80% of its stake to shareholders in the form of a potentially tax-free stock dividend. So what will those shares potentially be worth to GE shareholders? Most of the analysts covering General Electric are not healthcare analysts and have not done a deep dive into each division's worth were they to be spun off as standalone companies.

While Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines are what the Healthcare Division is known for, it also has many other businesses. One comparable company trading on the market that also focuses on healthcare equipment and services is Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), which has a $131 billion market cap. Medtronic has $30 billion in trailing 12-month revenues and has been growing in the low single digits the last couple of years. GE's Healthcare Division would have $18.8 billion in 2018 annualized revenues and an almost 10% growth rate. Medtronic had $3.1 billion in after-tax profits in its last fiscal year. GE Healthcare's pre-tax profits would be over $2.9 billion on an annualized basis. Medtronic appears to be a fair comp for GE Healthcare.

GE Healthcare has approximately two-thirds of the revenues and after-tax profits of Medtronic. By simply giving it two-thirds of the valuation of Medtronic, that would value the shares of GE Healthcare at close to $88 billion. Since GE Healthcare is growing faster than Medtronic, the market might even give a higher P/E ratio to the new standalone company than it is giving to Medtronic.

General Electric has a current market cap of $110 billion after the start of Monday morning trading. It is very likely the Aviation and Healthcare Divisions combined would trade for more than $110 billion if they were set free from the General Electric conglomerate.

Furthermore, the other business units of General Electric are worth a lot more than zero. When you strip out Aviation and Healthcare from GE's second quarter income statement, the remaining GE units of Power, Renewables, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Lighting, Capital (Finance), and Corporate had net profits of $308 million. Those units had $17.6 billion in second quarter revenues. Larry Culp's management strengths in generating operating efficiencies should help increase the company's profits in the coming years.

General Electric;s stock price is significantly undervalued and John Flannery has been unable to inspire confidence in the company on Wall Street. The change in the CEO indicates to Wall Street the Board of Directors believes the stock price should be doing better based on the positives the company has going for it. Investors should consider buying shares of General Electric because it is very undervalued. They should buy shares also because there is a good chance the new CEO Larry Culp may be able to better run and promote the company.

