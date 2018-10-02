Is It Time To Buy WestJet And Its 2.73%-Yielding Dividend?

The carrier’s growth initiatives have strong growth potential but benefits will likely not be realized in the near-term.

Investment Thesis

WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) (OTC:WJAVF) (TSX:WJA) experienced EBITDA margin compression due to rising CASM and declining RASM. The carrier has several growth initiatives to grow its top and bottom lines. These initiatives include 787 fleet additions to expand its international routes and add more higher margin premium cabin seats. In addition, WestJet hopes its newly launched ultra low cost carrier will help it to compete with its rivals in this market. However, the benefits of these initiatives may take longer to be realized. WestJet's share price appears to be fairly valued.

Recent Developments

WestJet posted a disappointing Q2 2018 earnings result. Although the company's revenue grew by 2.8% year over year, its operating expenses increased significantly by 13.8%. As a result, the company posted a loss per share of C$0.18 in Q2 2018. This was lower than last year's C$0.41 per share. Let us take a look at some of WestJet's operating metrics

RASM growth rate turned negative

WestJet's revenue per available seat mile growth rate has turned negative in Q2 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, its Q2 2018 RASM declined by 2% year-over-year. The decline was due to growth in domestic capacity from its competitors as well as the threat of a pilot strike. Looking forward to Q3 2018, the company expects its RASM to decline further by 4% to 6% year over year due to higher industry competition despite the recent series of fare increases. In addition, the loss of WestJet's codeshare relationship with American Airlines (AAL) is expected to impact its revenue negatively.

CASM continues to rise

In Q2 2018, WestJet's cost per available seat mile (excluding fuel, and employee profit share) has risen by 4.3% year over year. Although it is still high, the year over year growth rate of 4.3% was much lower than management's previous guidance of 7.5% to 8.5% year-over-year. Looking forward, the company expects its Q3 2018 CASM (excluding fuel, and employee profits share) to increase by 3% to 4% in the quarter. The expected increase is mainly due to its addition of more aircrafts, its launch of ultra low cost airline (Swoop), and an elevated on-board product offering across its narrow-body fleet.

WestJet's Growth Initiatives

WestJet has several growth initiatives to grow its business in the medium to longer term:

WestJet is adding more 787s

WestJet expects to add 10 new Boeing 787s to its fleet starting in 2019. The company should receive 3 Boeing 787s in 2019, another 3 in 2020, and 4 more in 2021. Boeing 787s will help WestJet to introduce premium cabins to its current cabin configurations. Management expects the addition of about 50,000 higher margin premium seats in the first year of the launch of 787. This will have the potential to improve its margin in the long-term. While the new fleet will allow it to add higher margin premium seats (about 50,000 higher margin premium seats will be added in the first year of launch), it will weigh on its free cash flow in the near-term. The addition of 787s should also allow WestJet to add more international routes.

Ultra low cost carrier: Swoop

WestJet has launched its ultra-low-cost carrier, Swoop, back in June. This is one of the reasons of its elevated CASM in Q2. Management expects that there will be 6 aircrafts by Q4 2018. Another 4 will be added by Q3 2019. We are pleased to hear from management that Swoop's loads have consistently been above 95%. We are confident that Swoop will eventually be accretive to WestJet's CASM and RASM. However, we acknowledge that WestJet is still in the early stage of its Swoop introduction. Investors will need to exercise patience.

Risks and Challenges

Economic recession

Airlines typically have high fixed costs to operate (e.g. maintenance expense, fuel expense, ground crews to support its routes). It is difficult to reduce these fixed expenses immediately even when the company experiences a decline in passenger traffic. The nature of WestJet's business makes it more prone to an economic recession as both business and leisure travelers tend to cut their travel expenses in an economic recession. Other factors that might affect passenger traffic include health risks (e.g. SARS in 2003) and political risks (e.g. wars).

Fuel Expense

Rising fuel expense can be a concern for WestJet as it accounts for a significant portion of its CASM. In fact, average fuel expense has risen to C$0.82 per liter in Q2 2018 from C$0.60 per liter in Q2 2017. This was an increase of 30.6% year over year. As a result, fuel expense as a percentage of total CASM has increased from 23.7% in Q2 2017 to 26.8% in Q2 2018. If fuel price continues to rise, it will result in higher CASM and negatively impact WestJet's EBITDA margin.

Foreign exchange risk

WestJet also faces the risk of foreign exchange. For example, the company's new 787 airplanes will be paid in US dollars. A depreciation in Canadian dollar will result in higher airplanes cost as its financial statements are reported in Canadian dollar.

Valuation

WestJet currently trades at a P/E ratio of 11.79x (trailing 12-months). This is comparable to American Airlines' (AAL) 12.01x and Delta Airlines' (DAL) 12.31x, but significantly higher than Air Canada's (AC) 5.0x.

WestJet currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.14 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.73%. The company's dividend has increased by 5 times since it started paying its dividend in late 2010. The company has a dividend payout ratio of 50% based on its free cash flow in the past 12-months.

Investor Takeaway

WestJet's growth initiatives should be beneficial in the long-term. However, these initiatives may continue to weigh on its EBITDA margin and its free cash flow in the near-term. The company's share price is fairly valued when compared to its peers. We believe investors may want to wait on the sideline and continue to observe its future CASM and RASM trend before jumping in.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

