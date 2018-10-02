Why Amazon And Alibaba Need Each Other

In my recent article about the differences between Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA), many readers highlighted how Alibaba has many accounting issues and is likely to crash. Although I don't believe this to be true (and have talked about it on numerous occasions), it surprises me how few realize how interconnected each companies' growth really is. Despite being competitors in many regions, I believe each company has something to gain from the other's existence, which investors of either company should take into consideration. This could end up being a massive tailwind for both companies, but if the fragile ecosystem is not maintained could destroy shareholder value for both.

Alibaba: the Amazon for Amazon.

When you buy most products, chances are they have the words 'made in China' written on them. This is the reason for the Chinese growth that kick-started in the 1980s after Deng Xiaoping's Capitalist reforms (you read correctly, China is capitalist in all but name in many areas!) and led to China's stake in global manufacturing value rising from 3% in 1990 to over 25% today. In some areas, this is even higher, with 80% of the world's air-conditioners, 70% of its mobile phones, and 60% of its shoes at least partially made here. (Source: The Economist)

This means that if you want to sell the cheapest and best value items, chances are you are sourcing at least part of it from China. And where do you go to find the largest amount of Chinese goods? That's right, Alibaba.

Why don't retailers just contact the suppliers directly: This is where many people's understanding of Alibaba is wrong. Unlike Amazon (or its equivalent in China, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)), Alibaba doesn't directly manage all its own logistics, storage etc. It instead acts as a bridge between buyers and sellers of goods, much like eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the west.

Since Alibaba is by far the biggest and most well-known site, suppliers are more than happy to pay the sellers fee and commissions that Alibaba asks for in return for displaying their products on the site. This allows consumers to find whatever they are looking for on AliExpress (where you can buy just one of a product) and retailers to contact suppliers, buy in bulk, and get private labelled products on Alibaba.com.

Amazon FBA: A reseller's dream.

So, we have established that Alibaba is the hub for suppliers throughout China - what has this got to do with Amazon. The answer is Amazon FBA. This stands for fulfilment by Amazon and is the service that the bulk of Amazon products come from (with the exception of Amazon basic products that are produced by Amazon.) This service allows anyone with a product to sell to have it shipped to an Amazon warehouse and (for a cost) have it displayed on the Amazon website.

Many of the products on here are from big multi-billion dollar brands that have realized being on Amazon is the only way to compete (and some like Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been forced to, otherwise 3rd party sellers do so instead). A large amount, however, is small private label start-ups who wish to sell other peoples' products at a profit. This is where Alibaba, as the largest and most accessible hub to Chinese goods comes in. You only need to look at the two companies' websites to realize the extent of people flipping products from Alibaba for a profit on Amazon.

These two images are of the same water bottle. The top one is from Amazon and would set you back £9 (13$), whereas the bottom is from Alibaba and would cost only 2-3$, a fraction of the amount. I encourage everyone to look for this next time you are shopping, as chances are with a bit of digging this is the case with that product. I even managed to find multiple versions of this product!

This highlights a clear relationship that benefits both companies and comprises of a good part of each company's revenue. It is a win-win for both with Alibaba's suppliers gaining from an increased purchase of their goods, while Amazon has a wider ecosystem full of cheap quality products. The wider trend of sellers using arbitrage to buy and sell cheap products is only getting larger, as is apparent with the searches for terms such as Amazon FBA and drop shipping. Whole companies have been built around its success, such as Shopify (SHOP) which allows independent retailers to use this concept.

(Source: Google Trends)

Risks: How Amazon Basics pose a threat to the Alibaba-Amazon ecosystem.

It becomes very apparent if you search for Amazon FBA that it is a very competitive industry with many players. Amazon has realized this and has started its own line of products known as 'Amazon Basics' in which they have taken the most successful products from Amazon FBA and have started making them in-house. With the amount of data they possess, along with the fact that they can play the algorithms to rank higher in the searches (and let's not forget that they don't have to pay themselves a commission), they can easily out-compete the competition on any products.

Though this is a clear positive for Amazon in the short term, I believe this will end up damaging both companies down the road. If Amazon does manage to make cheaper than Alibaba, there would be no need for Alibaba's low-cost products to be on Amazon and this would cut Alibaba out of the equation completely. This would negatively affect the company since Amazon is arguably many peoples' only contact with it and makes up a large portion of Alibaba's international business.

On the other hand, Amazon is affected in two ways. For starters, many consumers are finding out about how they can get the same product cheaper on Alibaba and some are now questioning whether it is worth paying over double the price or waiting for the couple of weeks it takes for items to be shipped from China. More importantly, this move also makes people selling on Amazon question whether Amazon will start competing against them. If they are willing to compete with low-cost products, what's to say they don't compete with larger established companies. This loss of trust will damage Amazon as retail is increasingly becoming Amazon vs. Everyone and results in fewer companies, both small and big from wanting to work with them.

Conclusion

Overall, the continued growth of both companies should be taken as a positive for shareholders for each who stand to benefit from the intertwined nature of each company's businesses. If this is to be disturbed, it would cause issues for both companies which would affect their sales and growth. Alibaba would lose out on international markets while Amazon would lose a critical part of their Amazon FBA products. This is something that bulls of both companies need to remember.

