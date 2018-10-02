Stitch Fix: The Correction Was Long Overdue

Even after this pullback, Stitch Fix has essentially only cancelled gains through August. Shares have been expensive for quite some time.

After announcing Q4 results, Stitch Fix (SFIX), the popular online clothing box service, plummeted more than 20% - a sharp reversal of fortune for a stock that had been riding consistently higher all throughout the summer, and one that had risen 25% after its last earnings release. Stitch Fix's fall from grace serves as a stark reminder of two facts: firstly, when it comes to recent IPOs, investor sentiment can flip dramatically in a heartbeat; second, for richly valued high-growth stocks, even a whiff of deceleration can send investors running for the hills. This quarter, Stitch Fix's revenue growth decelerated six points sequentially - a huge red flag. While there's no telling whether this decelerating trend will be sustained, it has certainly spooked Wall Street and Stitch Fix investors.

To be fair, Stitch Fix had been getting overheated recently. Shares rose sharply in August and September, and even after this earnings pullback, Stitch Fix has only reversed its gains through August. We're coming up against the one-year anniversary of Stitch Fix's IPO next month (the deal priced on November 17 of last year), and the stock has returned 133% after this quarter's pullback relative to the IPO price of $15 - certainly not bad for a one-year turnaround.

I had warned in early July that Stitch Fix was moving into frothy territory. As much as investors want to treat Stitch Fix as a technology stock, it is in fact just a technology-enabled stock (investors make the same mistake with companies like Redfin (RDFN)). It is still in the old-fashioned business of selling clothes, which carries a lower gross margin than other internet businesses (though admittedly, Stitch Fix's mid-40s gross margin is decently higher than big-box retailers and department stores like Macy's (M), thanks to its upscale market approach). Relative to other retailers (and even relative to other e-commerce companies), Stitch Fix's valuation - which at one point exceeded 3x forward revenues - was too steep.

In my view, this pullback was long overdue. Stitch Fix seems to be on a path of lower growth (its freshly introduced revenue guidance for FY19, pointing to just 20-25% y/y growth, failed to impress investors and Wall Street) and its profit expansion will be limited as well by the fact that its gross margin is nearing its long-term operating model (44.4% this quarter, versus a long-term target of 45-46%, which indicates that the company has little achievable progress left to make).

There's no doubt that Stitch Fix remains a disruptive and innovative company, but the stock's price is still not quite right to merit a serious investment. I'd stay on the sidelines until the stock settles down more into the mid-to-high $20s.

Q4 download: sharp revenue deceleration disappoints investors

Here's a glance at Stitch Fix's Q4 results:

Figure 1. Stitch Fix 4Q18 results

Source: Stitch Fix investor relations

Revenues grew just 23% y/y to $318.3 million, exactly in line with analysts' expectations. This is a far cry from last quarter, where Stitch Fix grew 29% y/y (indicating a huge six-point sequential deceleration) and beat Wall Street's expectations by four points. The fact that Stitch Fix swung so quickly from overachieving to in-line caught investors by surprise, as well as the fact that its results are so lumpy (one of the cons of a consumer business versus enterprise).

Also decelerating this quarter was the rate of active client growth. Whereas last quarter, Stitch Fix managed to increase its active client count by 30% y/y (recall that Stitch Fix defines an active client as someone who has made a purchase in the trailing twelve months) to just 25% y/y this quarter, for a quarter-end total of 2.7 million active clients. My conjecture is that Stitch Fix initially saw a surge of interest from new clients over the past several quarters as it expanded its Men's and Plus offerings, but now that those segments are no longer new, Stitch Fix may have a harder time accelerating its client growth. The hope here is that Stitch Fix will have a successful launch of Kids to make up for it (this segment launched at the end of Q4, so performance is still too early to gauge). Kids boxes also contain 8 to 12 items per Fix, so perhaps average customer spend may even go up.

Note also that another growth driver for Stitch Fix in the coming year is international expansion. The company plans to launch in the UK at the end of FY19. The key point here is: Stitch Fix's avenues for growth certainly aren't a dead end, but the pace of growth will likely be slower here on out as its main target markets saturate.

The biggest positive point from the quarter was the improvement in gross margin:

Figure 2. Stitch Fix gross margin trends

Source: Stitch Fix investor relations

Stitch Fix managed to improve gross margins by 90 bps to 44.4%, up from 43.5% in the year-ago quarter. This is also the highest quarterly gross margin throughout all of FY18. Last quarter, Stitch Fix had shown only a 60 bps gross margin improvement.

Paul Yee, Stitch Fix's CFO, attributed the following drivers to the gross margin improvement:

"This improvement was driven by a decrease in inventory reserve, lower clearance expense and reductions in shrink, all reflections of our initiatives to strengthen our operations and inventory management. We also continue to scale men’s which in Q4 saw improved gross margins as we expanded from 2 to 3 warehouses and increased initial markups or IMUs across all merchandise sub-categories"

Recall that a few quarters back, sagging gross margins was one of the biggest bearish topics against Stitch Fix. Now, the company seems to be making leaps and bounds on margins by squeezing every bit of efficiency out of logistics and inventory. The disappointing news here is that, with Stitch Fix's long-term operating model set to a gross margin of 45-46%, there isn't much more progress to be made on margins - Stitch Fix's profit expansion will have to come from elsewhere, namely selling and general expenses:

Figure 3. Stitch Fix long-term operating model

Source: Stitch Fix investor relations

Due largely to this gross margin increase, plus better efficiencies on sales and marketing costs, Stitch Fix was able to turn an operating loss from the year-ago quarter into an operating profit of $8.1 million this quarter, or a 2.5% operating margin.

The company also managed to expand adjusted EBITDA to $11.1 million, and pro forma EPS of $0.17 handily beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.04:

Figure 4. Stitch Fix Adjusted EBITDA

Source: Stitch Fix investor relations

Final thoughts

For once, neither Stitch Fix's margins nor its bottom line are the problem: it's growth. Investors are beginning to balk at paying ~3x forward revenues for a low-margin retail company that is growing in the low 20% range.

In my view, don't try to catch the falling knife; Stitch Fix still has further to fall. Stitch Fix has only erased roughly two months of gains - the pullback was long overdue.

