ISM Manufacturing Index Is Slowly Peaking

I still remain bullish on the economy and the stock market as the current business environment continues to facilitate higher earnings.

Even though growth remains at elevated levels, it seems that growth is peaking on the longer term.

Every month, I look at the ISM manufacturing index. I do this because this leading indicator tells us what we can expect in terms of future stock market performances as well as real economic growth like industrial production, new orders, and eventually, GDP growth.

Extra: if you want more information about the usefulness of leading indicators, feel free to read the article I wrote about this very topic.

ISM Misses Estimates, But It's The Trend That Matters

The ISM manufacturing index dropped 1.5 points in September from 61.3 to 59.8. This is slightly below estimates of 60.3. However, in case of the ISM manufacturing index, I do not care about estimates. The ISM manufacturing already is a leading indicator. It is incredibly difficult, if not impossible to estimate the right ISM outcome. That said, my 'own' regional manufacturing index average indicated a slight improvement in September. However, over the past months we have witnessed that both regional manufacturing surveys as well as the ISM manufacturing index continue to hover around 14-year highs.

At this point it's the trend that counts and that trend is an extended sideways trend. For US companies we could not ask for a better situation. Economic growth has been at current levels since the end of 2017 which provides companies with the opportunity to grow sales and bottom line profits. Second quarter EPS for S&P 500 companies was 16% higher compared to the previous economic peak of 2014 according to Macrotrends.

That said, every cycle comes to an end and it looks like the current 'weakness' might be a start. The graph below shows the 6-months average of the ISM manufacturing. One does not need to be bearish to acknowledge that we still have to deal with economic cycles. At this point, it would make perfectly sense to see a slight drop.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

Both the ISM index and ISM new orders (graph below) are showing signs of weakness. And by weakness, I mean indication that the cycle might come to an end. Weakness in this case does not refer to the general economic situation.

One also needs to be careful when it comes to selling cyclical assets like stocks or cyclical stocks like industrials. We need to see an accelerating growth slowing trend before investors start to price in slower economic growth. The S&P 500 is a good example. Bearish investors would have missed out of a tremendous rally over the past few months. Even industrials (XLI) continue to do rather well.

The graph below supports my thesis. The year-on-year performance has not followed the most recent ISM strength which means that too much optimism is currently not an issue. Neither is the fact that the ISM index dropped 1.5 points.

Adding to that, we see that prices have peaked as well. ISM prices dropped to 66.9 versus 72.1 in August. This is obviously nowhere near deflation and it still means that consumer prices are going to rise as I discussed in this article. However, the acceleration trend has been broken which was desperately needed. Seeing slower ISM growth along with accelerating prices would put tremendous pressure on margins.

There are a few key points that I think are important going forward. First and foremost the fact that US economic growth remains rock solid. Companies continue to have the possibility to do business in an environment of high sentiment. That said, third quarter earnings reports will likely show some signs of slowing growth. This is mainly based on the fact that economic growth (ISM index) started to slow its uptrend during the third quarter of 2017. This means that the third quarter is going to be a tough quarter when it comes to further growing sales and earnings.

And speaking of slowing, the second point that I consider to be key is the fact that we are getting closer to a slowing trend. It seems that we are at the end of the current expansion which will likely result in slower growth over the next few months.

However, this is not a problem as long as sentiment remains elevated. An accelerating slowing cycle will likely get investors to sell cyclical assets.

Until that point, I remain bullish on the US economy and the stock market.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.