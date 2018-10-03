Akumin: A Diagnosed Buying Opportunity

All figures in USD unless stated otherwise.

Introduction

Akumin Inc. (OTCPK:AKMNF) represents an interesting under-followed growth story with a strong asymmetrical return profile. We believe the stock to have at least 44% upside from current levels with a target price of at least $5.97 a share. Through our analysis of the company and industry, we see there are many positive factors that warrant this valuation which include a sound consolidation strategy in a large target market, favorable macro trends and sound fundamentals.

In the imaging services industry, there is a huge price discrepancy between hospital and outpatient services. The growth of inflationary healthcare costs for Americans should also help drive volume to Akumin as private insurers look to reduce costs and end users become conscious of pricing. The main risk at hand is related to regulation and reimbursement which we believe due to the gridlock nature of U.S. politics, would not pose any substantial threats to the company's strategy.

Equity downside should be limited to less than 30%, which would occur in the unlikely scenario where the company achieves no synergies for their consolidation strategy and reimbursement policy changes come down swift and hard. Overall, the company is extremely under-followed given its infancy as a public company, and as the company continues to execute and investor awareness improves, we believe the discount should disappear.

Company Background

Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services within the U.S. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario but does not have any operations or imaging centers outside of the U.S. The company's listing on the Toronto stock exchange is under the ticker AKU with a U.S. OTC listing under the ticker AKMNF. Akumin's centers provide physicians with imaging services that include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography ("X-ray"), fluoroscopy and other related procedures.

As of Q218', the company had a total of 78 imaging centers located across Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois and Kansas. Third party payers for the company's imaging services include Medicare, Medicaid, managed care health plans, insurance companies, and employers, but the company does not provide a breakdown of third party payer mix.

As Akumin continues to scale in their selected geographical areas, they will create a stronger competitive advantage compared to standalone imaging centers and smaller practices, given they are able to provide long-term relationships with key payors, radiology groups and have a network of referring physicians.

Akumin's revenues are comprised of service fees and other revenue. Service fee revenue consists of net patient fees received from payers and patients based on established billing rates, less allowances for contractual adjustments and discounts and allowances. The servicing fee revenues are primarily fees for the use of the company's diagnostic imaging equipment and provision for medical supplies.

Other revenue consist of miscellaneous fees that include service fee revenue under capitation arrangements with third-party payors, rental revenue from subleasing office space and management fees for medical billing. 98% of the company's revenues are derived from service fees.

Financial Snapshot

Akumin has experienced a strong amount of growth as they continue to make imaging center acquisitions. They also have a nice balance sheet and are flush with cash. While significant free cash flow has not occurred yet, we have seen EBITDA margin expansion, and the company should begin to generate a decent amount of free cash flow going into 2019.

Source: Company filings & author projections

Equity Dislocation

We believe there are a few reasons why Akumin trades at a discount.

1. Akumin is a new public company that suffers from little investor awareness. The company closed their initial public offering on December 1st, 2017. As for sell-side analyst coverage, there are only two Canadian firms covering the stock, and looking at company press releases, they do not appear to attend many investor conferences. To add, being a micro cap company ($254M market cap) does not help with the awareness factor.

2. Reimbursement and regulatory concerns. With the reimbursement environment for Medicare and Medicaid constantly changing, there may be confusion about the impact on Akumin. We will highlight in this article, that these reimbursement pressures and increased compliance costs create the consolidation opportunity for Akumin.

3. Given little investor relation functions and communication of their business strategy, the company's M&A and consolidation plan may be misunderstood by investors. Investors may see these independent imaging centers and hear that they are struggling, and do not fully understand that as Akumin scales and acquires more independent centers, there are significant synergies.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Why Akumin Is A Diagnosed Buy

1. Attractive Consolidation Market Opportunity

The outpatient imaging industry is undergoing widespread change. The number of imaging centers has continued to shrink likely due to consolidation strategies, and it is estimated that there were 6,598 imaging centers in the U.S. in 2015 which is down from 7,080 in 2008. The imaging industry is still highly fragmented with a large number of independent centers across the U.S.

Smaller independent players face an uphill battle due to growing compliance costs and regulation. A major regulatory change occurred in 2015 with the passing of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA). MACRA was the largest scale change to the American healthcare system following the Affordable Care Act in 2010. The new act has transitioned how physicians are reimbursed for Medicare and Medicaid from a fee for service system to a pay for performance-based system using MIPs, APMs and ACOs. Definitions of these models/systems can be found on the CMS website.

While new regulation that comes out of Capitol Hill such as MACRA has good intentions, MIPS and advanced APMs require physicians to invest significant financial and administrative resources to track and report performance. Physicians must purchase and maintain costly information systems, including electronic health record software to participate in MACRA. According to a Deloitte 2016 survey of physicians, 74% said that performance reporting is burdensome.

In a radiology business article, David Levin MD, professor and chairman emeritus in the department of radiology at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, also confirms the increased administrative burden of MACRA stating, “Keeping up with the necessary documentation is going to be difficult for private outpatient offices, particularly those run by small groups. It is becoming more and more difficult for them to break even, never mind making a profit.”

While these are problems for smaller imaging centers, this creates an opportunity for Akumin given their ability to scale. In a BNN interview that was done with CEO Azi Zhine of Akumin, Mr. Zhine stated that when a standalone center is integrated into their platform, there is a 10% margin improvement. An imaging company with greater scale and resources such as Akumin can provide the back office infrastructure to integrate with standalone imaging centers and achieve strong cost synergies.

Akumin and their acquisition strategy makes sense for this industry environment. It is an interesting value-based consolidation opportunity where the company can buy independent centers with cheap valuations and create value through integration. As the company continues to scale we expect to see growing brand awareness and recognition with insurers. These private insurers as we will discuss later, are looking for cost savings and more efficient pricing options for imaging services.

2. Large Market Opportunity

Akumin currently owns 89 imaging centers and based on the total addressable market, they are just getting started. To illustrate the level of fragmentation, RadNet (RDNT) is cited as the largest imaging center company and as of Q218' owns 304 centers. This would represent less than 5% of the total number of imaging centers in the U.S. The second largest imaging center company was cited to own roughly 100 centers.

Akumin can focus just on the east coast which has over 3,000 centers, and if we assume an average revenue per facility of roughly $1.9M (Akumin's average revenue per facility, calculated by LTM total revenues divided by number of imaging facilities owned) then we get to a total addressable market opportunity of $5.7B.

Source: Frost & Sullivan, Radiologybusiness.com

3. Attractive Macro Trends, Older Is Better & Preventative Care Continues To Grow

Demand for U.S. medical imaging products is projected to rise to $31.9B in 2019, and is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023. This revenue growth is likely driven by the increase in America's aging population, those aged 65 and older. According to the National Institutes of Health Data, patients aged 65 and older undergo diagnostic imaging two or more times more than the younger population.

Also driving growth in the diagnostic imaging market is the trend of preventative medicine and preventative screening with patients and referring physicians. Thus, volume and utilization trends in overall imaging should continue to grow as the imaging services pie gets larger.

4. Strong Fundamentals - Growing EBITDA Margins, Organic Growth, Free Cash Flow Generation

What should also play into our valuation is the company's strong fundamentals. To get to our 2018E for total revenues that we show below, we assumed 2% organic revenue growth for Q318' and Q418' without any additional acquisitions. We included revenues from the company's recent $25M acquisition of Rose Radiology Centers which has been reported will make an annual contribution of $28M in revenue and $4.8M in EBITDA (acquired for .9X revenue and 5X EBITDA).

The company financed this acquisition with a new term loan facility agreement signed on August 2018 which brings their total debt to $100M. For our 2019 revenue estimate, we assume the same 2% organic revenue growth for the year along with the acquisition of 20 imaging centers. For the acquisition of the 20 imaging center,s we assume a similar revenue multiple to that of the Rose acquisition, .9X and a revenue contribution per center at the current Akumin average of $1.9M.

Acquiring 20 imaging centers will cost roughly $34M which can be done with the draw down of their new revolving credit facility. These acquisitions are plausible given the previously discussed fragmentation in the industry and is in line for imaging center unit growth for YTD 2018.

Akumin has an acquisition strategy and business model which creates margin expansion that we have already begun to see. EBITDA margins have expanded 470 basis points from Q217' to Q218' to 22.5%. Total liquidity is strong and stands at $50M. This consists of current cash on hand of $20M, and the new revolving credit facility signed with $30M available to draw down on. Their liquidity allows them to make our estimated 20 imaging centers acquisitions in 2019. With net leverage only at 2.1X using LTM EBITDA, the company still has room to raise more debt to make significant acquisitions if they are able to find attractive deals.

To justify more of the 2% organic revenue growth, the company in their MD&A filings, have recently begun to provide an organic growth metric with the showing of relative value units ("RVUs"). Relative value units are a measure of value used in the Medicare reimbursement formula for physician services and the obvious goal is to generate a greater number of RVUs. More information on how RVUs work can be found here.

While the company only began sharing RVUs at the start of 2018, from Q118 to Q218 RVUs grew from 660,000 to 756,000. With the growth in EBITDA margins and RVUs this year, we have not seen reimbursement pressures or increased compliance costs affect Akumin.

Source: Company filings & author projections

The company did not generate any substantial free cash flow for 2017 but due to the nice EBITDA margin expansion that has been occurring, they should generate a decent level of free cash flow going forward. A free cash flow breakdown is shown below, and we believe our estimates are conservative with the following assumptions used for our forecasts:

1. EBITDA margins to remain constant at 22.5%.

2. Continued negative working capital changes as the company continues to make imaging center acquisitions.

2. Higher interest expense of 7.5% on the new $100M term loan.

3. A continued marginal tax rate for the rest of 2018 due to the continued use of $4M in deferred tax assets that were on hand as of YE 2017. For 2019, we assumed the tax rate will normalize to a 20% level.

Source: Company filings & author projections

Using these conservative estimates, we still get to a positive free cash flowing 2018. Overall, the company is receiving little credit for their strong fundamentals and growth.

5. Private Health Insurer Reimbursement Shift

In imaging services, there is an extreme difference in pricing when going to a hospital system vs an independent imaging center. According to data published in 2017 by the Healthcare Financial Management Association, the average national hospital charges before negotiation of discounts for MRIs and CT scans 1.7 to 2.49 times higher than prices for freestanding centers. The quality of imaging service at a hospital vs. a freestanding center is likely the same so why must the price difference be so large.

With the rise of insurance premiums and awareness of inflationary healthcare costs, private insurers appear to be looking for ways to reduce costs to their customers and imaging services are a prime place to look. Anthem, the largest for-profit managed health care company in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, implemented a decision beginning in 2017 to pay for outpatient MRIs and CTs only when members get them at freestanding imaging centers.

Rural areas that don't have free standing imaging centers are exempt. This change could affect 4.5 million people in Anthem's network. We believe it is possible that Anthem could be setting the precedent for other insurers to follow. These significant policy changes by private health insurers will help drive more volume to Akumin.

On RadNet's Q218' earnings call, CEO Howard Berger responded to a question about the Anthem policy change with the following,

Well I think it's - I have talked about this before Brian. This is a big shift. It's going to turn slowly here. I think every one of the major health players effectively has a plan to do it and they are just not as publicly visible with it as Anthem is. And if you take a look at what CVS is doing with Aetna, you can sure that when that closes there will be more and more of an effort to move away from the hospital-based relationships that have been traditional for those players.

RadNet is the largest and only other publicly traded outpatient imaging company and likely has a pulse on what these private insurers are looking to do.

Valuation

Since the 2018 fiscal year is almost over, we drive our valuation based on 2019 estimates. We believe Akumin to be worth at least $5.97 a share which represents at least 44% upside from current levels. We utilize a 10X EBITDA multiple for our estimated 2019 EBITDA of $48M. We did assume debt levels would rise to $135M as the company will draw down $35M from their revolver to finance the 20 imaging centers in 2019.

Source: Company filings & author projections

To get to a 10X EBITDA multiple we first analyze Akumin's direct peer comparable, RadNet. RadNet, which owns 307 outpatient imaging centers, has a similar consolidation strategy and trades at 8.4X 2019E EBITDA. It should also be noted that RadNet has EBITDA margins that hover around 15-16%, which is over 500 basis points lower than Akumin and has a higher net leverage level of 3.96X.

RadNet is not currently consolidating and acquiring imaging centers in the same market as Akumin, as the majority of their centers are based in CA, MD and NY. RadNet has experienced tremendous equity growth with the company's stock price rising over 100% in the past 2 years, suggesting an imaging center consolidation can work.

Source: RadNet Presentation

To further solidify our usage of a 10X EBITDA multiple, we look at the overall radiology market and the acquisition multiples that have been cited. According to a Forbes article published on July 2018, investment banking advisers have stated that radiology groups with less than $5M in EBITDA can garner a valuation between 7-9X EBITDA. The article goes on to say that multiples in the space for larger practices are between 11-13X EBITDA.

The key to a higher valuation in this space is scale due to the synergies we have discussed earlier. As Akumin continues to scale they will continue to create consolidation synergies, and there should be multiple expansion for shareholders.

We believe that the stock has limited downside, less than 30%, and a worst case scenario would be a stock price at $2.70-$3.00 a share. This would mean Akumin would trade at around 5.5-6X EBITDA and for this to occur, the company would essentially have to stop achieving any synergies for their consolidation strategy.

We know for this to occur, there would have to be a huge structural shift as it relates to reimbursement and regulatory policy with imaging centers. The issue, or in this case benefit, as we all know is that Capitol Hill does not move quickly and any changes would be slow and give the company time to pivot their business strategy.

Risks

1. Constant Reimbursement Uncertainty

Reimbursement under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid is complex and constantly changing. As stated earlier, there is a push towards a value-based system. The Medicare reimbursement regulations for 2018 have been set to move diagnostic imaging away from non-digital to digital imaging. For example, diagnostic imaging that uses computed radiography rather than digital image processing have a 7% payment reduction, with the payment reduction growing to 10% beginning in 2023. A 20% payment reduction came into effect in 2017 for x-ray imaging that uses film rather than digital processing.

Another analysis by advisory.com, shows that CMS estimated the 2018 final rules will reduce reimbursement for independent diagnostic testing facilities by 4%. While we certainly haven't seen the reimbursement pressures for Akumin given the EBITDA margin expansion and growth in RVUs, the reimbursement landscape is constantly changing with pressure on imaging facilities. These reimbursement changes likely have the most severe impact on independent centers that do not have the capital to invest in new equipment and infrastructure necessary due to regulatory changes.

Source: Advisory.com

Radiologists however are more concerned about the regulatory landscape and are becoming more politically charged and vocal against new regulatory changes. As shown below, the number of radiologists becoming more politically active and donating to federal elections have continued to grow.

2. Growing Competitive Landscape

While RadNet is not currently targeting geographic areas where Akumin is in, their consolidation strategy could change. There has also been an increase in private companies with funding from private equity sponsors to seize upon this consolidation strategy. Radiology Partners, which on their website states they are the largest physician-led and owned radiology practice in the U.S., provides radiology services to both hospitals and imaging centers across the U.S.

On May 2017, Radiology Partners announced they have completed a $200M equity funding round with the prestigious private equity firm, NEA as the lead investor. Proceeds from the funding round have been stated to be used to scale operations. Then on March 2018, the company announced they closed a $234M funding round which again was led by NEA to continue scaling operations. These are significant capital infusions, and the biggest concern is that increased competition will make it more difficult to find attractive acquisition opportunities in this space.

Conclusion

Akumin displays an excellent return profile for long-term value investors. The imaging services industry is stable and should continue to grow due to the structural demographic and preventative awareness trends at hand. We believe patients are also more cost-conscious about their healthcare costs and a shift from hospital to independent centers for imaging services presents itself as a catalyst for organic growth. The company is positioned to continue their consolidation strategy, and we expect to see stock price appreciation due to the synergies at hand.

One additional positive to point out for those concerned about a peak in U.S. economic expansion is the company's business model should not be as strongly correlated to the U.S. economy and economic growth. Healthcare and the need for imaging procedures will happen regardless of where we are in the business cycle.

This creates a defensive nature to the downside of the stock and adds to the asymmetrical return profile. Akumin has a contrarian based, value-oriented business strategy which should resonate with value investors. This business strategy consists of buying something unfavorable and cheap, and then creating value in the long run.

We want to close with two suggestions for the company:

1. If possible, we would like to see more disclosure for investors. This includes scan volume by modality, net revenue by modality, payer mix (Medicare, private, Medicaid mix).

2. A greater focus on investor relations activities which include earnings conference calls and postings on the website, taking questions and calls from investors, attending investor conferences as well as pushing for more analyst coverage. We believe improved investor relations functions should help grow awareness in the company's stock and improve liquidity.

