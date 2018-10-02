Apple Is Outperforming, But...

A large part of the recent gains can be attributed to the tax reform which has allowed the company to ramp up its buybacks and reduce its effective interest rate.

Apple's stock has shown close to a 60% increase in the past 18 months, but it needs to be compared with broader tech ETFs.

Apple (AAPL) has shown substantial gains in the past eighteen months. My first article on Apple was on 19th April 2017, where I mentioned some of the troubling data points shown by Apple. At that time, Apple was at $140 level and since then, it has shown close to 58.6% growth. However, much of this growth can be attributed to external factors like tax reform and weakening in the dollar strength. During the same time frame, Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) has delivered 51.6% growth and Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) has shown 43.5% growth.

We will look at some of the past events and the possible future trajectory of Apple's stock.

Outperformance, but to what extent

In my recent article on the challenges faced by Apple in App Store, a comment by JP24 states this about my underperform rating for AAPL:

He's been doing it since AAPL was below $140 and 'doom' thesis has been systematically dismantled and proven wrong each time.

Fig: Buy ratings on Apple stock. Source: Yahoo

Most of the comments on Apple stock mirror the bullish sentiment of Wall Street analysts. However, it is also important to look at the past forecast and the results shown by them.

Fig: Apple's performance in comparison to VGT (ORANGE) and XLK (RED) and SPY (GREEN)

First, the tech sector has given higher returns than SPY in the past eighteen months, but it comes with its own risks. We can also see that Apple has mostly followed the two tech sector ETFs in the past few quarters. However, there is a distinct jump in returns since early August 2018. Apple delivered EPS and revenue beat in the last quarter, but it was helped by strong buybacks and a weaker dollar.

The dollar index, DXY, fell from 101 level in early April 2017 to a low point of 86 by May 2018. In the past few months, the dollar has regained some strength and is now close to 94-level. Apple gets over 60% of its revenue from international markets and this weakening of dollar has certainly helped the company post better revenue in dollar terms.

Looking at Apple's price momentum alone, the company seems to be doing great. But when this is compared with the broader Vanguard's tech ETF VGT, it is only 7 percentage points higher since mid-April 2017. On the other hand, looking at Amazon (AMZN) shows a completely different story.

Fig: Comparison of AMZN, AAPL, VGT, and XLK in terms of total returns from mid-April 2017

Amazon did not get huge benefits from tax reform. Actually, it stands to lose because it has very low operating income. There is a great article by Seven Corners Capital Management which explains this. Amazon will also be negatively affected as competitors like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) get billions of dollars in tax-savings which they can invest in cutting prices or expanding their respective online platforms.

Amazon did not benefit from a weaker dollar to the same extent as Apple. In the latest quarter, international net sales for AMZN were $14.6 billion compared to $52.8 billion of consolidated net sales or only 28%. Apple made $96.6 billion in net sales from Americas region in FY17 or 42%. Its Americas segment includes both North and South America. Hence, international sales were probably more than 60% which should have helped Apple in Y/Y comparisons as the dollar weakened in 2017 and early 2018.

Despite these challenges, Amazon has easily beaten Apple. It is now challenging Apple in important segments like HomePod, Music, original content, and more.

Future trajectory of Apple

The recent pricing of iPhones has surprised the market on the upside. Most of the premium market for smartphones has saturated. Many important regions like Western Europe are showing double-digit decline in smartphone shipments. Europe contributed 24% to Apple's net sales in FY17.

Source: Canalys research

While the average selling price or ASP can show further improvement in this cycle, the unit shipments will face headwinds due to stagnation and consolidation in the smartphone industry. Beyond iPhones, the Services segment is showing rapid growth. Tim Cook has reiterated that Apple would hit $50 billion target in Services revenue by 2020. But investors should also closely follow the changing product mix.

The product mix of Services segment is very important because Apple has clubbed several different revenue streams in one segment. On one hand, the App Store provides Apple with huge gross margins and profits, while the Apple Music is a very low margin business. In a WSJ article, Ben Schachter of Macquarie Capital has estimated Apple Music has gross margin of only 15% while App Store has gross margin of over 90%. The move towards lower margin business affects Apple's operating margin which has fallen consecutively in the last 11 quarters on a Y/Y basis.

Other Products segment which includes wearable is also seeing relatively higher growth. However, the base is quite low to make a major impact on the overall revenue or income. In the previous fiscal year, Other Products delivered net sales of $12.8 billion or 5.6% of the total sales. Apple has also stumbled with the poor results of HomePod.

Due to the pricing levels of the current iPhone cycle, the unit shipments will become the most important factor driving the stock in the next few quarters.

Valuation

For a buy and hold strategy, we need to look at the long-term potential of Apple. Future services growth will overwhelmingly depend on low margin music and original content businesses. It will arguably face much stronger competition in these services compared to what it has seen in the smartphone segment. With Amazon ramping up its Music and online content, the bar is set very high for Apple. Also, AAPL is trading at close to 19 times its EV to FCF ratio, which is the highest in this decade.

Apple reached $100 (before 1-6 split) mark before the launch of its iPhone 5 cycle in September 2012. Since this cycle, there has been much lower unit shipment growth compared to earlier iPhone cycles. This is an important point because soon after this, there was a major downswing and eventually, the management was forced to change its policy on capital returns. Since then, it mostly underperformed S&P and VGT. Only in the last few weeks, there has been a significant upswing in the stock which has helped AAPL move past S&P.

Fig: Comparison of APPL, SPY, and VGT in the past six years.

There are still many growth avenues for Apple to explore. However, it is also at the highest valuation level in this decade. The buybacks provide a floor to the stock price, but the future growth momentum will depend on new products and services.

Investor Takeaway

In the last 18 months, Apple has seen close to 60% growth in price. But its outperformance to the broader tech index has been very low. On a longer time scale of six years, AAPL's performance is close to S&P. Apple faces a number of challenges which can limit its growth potential and the ability to generate better returns for investors. At the same time, the current valuation level of AAPL is the highest it has been in this decade.

Most of the positive tailwinds of tax reform, weaker dollar, and buybacks have already been priced in. This reduces the upside potential of the stock and the ability to beat the broader tech index. Unless Apple is able to hit a home run with iPhone unit shipments in the next few quarters, we should see sideways price movement in the stock. Hence, at this price level, I will reiterate my underperform rating for AAPL.

