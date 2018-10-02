Eventbrite: What's The Upside From The IPO Price?

Investment thesis

From its IPO price of US$19-21, shares of Eventbrite (EB) have briskly skyrocketed to levels above US$35 per share and seem show signs of a charging bull momentum. As the experience economy is thriving and the company is successfully integrating its smaller competitors, its shares are set for further growth.

Business profile in brief

Eventbrite, Inc. is a technology company and platform facilitating events organization, registration and ticketing, including payment collection and automated event reminders. Last year, the company served over 700,000 creators, issued approximately 203 million tickets and established a presence across approximately three million events in over 170 countries.

The experience economy

Eventbrite is part of the experience economy, which has grown rapidly over the last years. The company is built on the premise that live experiences are fundamental to fulfilling a human desire to connect and believes in bringing the world together through live experiences. As stated in the company's prospectus, growth in consumer spending on experiences in the United States has consistently outpaced overall growth in consumer spending for the last few decades, even during periods of economic recessions.

Growth through acquisitions

Even though the company was founded in 2006, it has not started growing inorganically until recent years. In March 2017, the company acquired Ticketfly for about US$200 million, which was subsequently followed with a purchase of a Spanish ticketing service company called Ticketea in April 2018. The company's latest portfolio addition is then a Vancouver-based ticketing and event registration platform called Picatic.

Founder as a CEO

Several studies have already found that companies with their founder in the role of the CEO or have other considerable influence on the business tend to substantially outperform their lacking-founder peers. Two years ago, global management consulting company Bain & Co. analyzed a few hundred founder-led companies and identified three elements that set them apart - a business insurgency, a front-line obsession, and an owner's mindset. The co-founder & CEO of Eventbrite is Julia Hartz who co-founded the company with his husband Kevin Hartz, a co-Founder and former CEO of Xoom Corporation, today a subsidiary of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Valuation

In the light of revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, I see Eventbrite's latest IPO price as a very attractive entry point. According to my model assuming 50 percent annual revenue growth, an annual equity dilution factor of 10 percent and an average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 11x, the company's intrinsic value by the end of this year is forecasted to stand at roughly US$40 per share. With respect to the lately assumed offering valuation between US$19-21 per share and the current market price of around US$38 per share, this intrinsic value implies more than 39 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential. Should the price-to-sales multiple stand at a rather smaller value of about 5x, the company's shares still seem to offer an annualized upside potential of around 7+ percent.

Key risks

The company may be unable to attract new creators which play a crucial role in the company's success.

The company has a history of losses and it might require a considerable time before it turns profitable.

An expansion into markets outside of the United States is important to the growth of the company's business and any failure on this front may harm the company's business.

Acquisitions present additional risk to the company's business.

The company's payment system is dependent on third-party providers which pose supplementary risks to the business.

Data or any other security breaches could harm the company's reputation, brand or results of its operations.

The company faces various litigation and regulatory risks in the markets where it operates.

The bottom line

To sum up, Eventbrite is an outstanding company and its IPO price seems to be severely under its long-run potential intrinsic value. Based on market data and the company's predictions, the company believes that this year, it's platform will address a total market opportunity in its top 12 markets that is estimated to be up to 1.1 billion paid tickets. That is a sizable increase which seems to indicate a bright future for all the company's shareholders.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.