General Electric: Desperation Move?

To start the month of October, General Electric (GE) has “surprised” markets with its decision from the board of directors to remove John Flannery as the company’s CEO. But those familiar with the story know that Flannery’s plans to restructure General Electric were unfolding too slowly, and may have been focused on the wrong areas of the company.

We made sure to alert GE investors to these issues in a series of articles, which asked one key question: “Is Flannery Throwing In The Towel?” With these latest moves, it would seem that the board has clearly stated that the answer is a resounding “yes.”

Frankly, to say that this recent decision is a “surprise” is somewhat bothersome. Our prior discussions of this very topic can be found here and here, and this almost begs the question of whether GE’s board is looking to the published commentaries on Seeking Alpha for its advice and strategy ideas. Many readers weighed-in on the topic as it became a contentious debate on the future direction of the company. Now, it looks as though we have our answer.

Unfortunately, this “answer” will only raise more questions. Perhaps the biggest question is this: Was this a desperation move? GE stock has spiked higher after the news, hitting highs above the prior short-term highs at $13 per share. This bullish activity has already turned volatile, however, and the red candles above show that intraday traders are already taking their profits. In other words, this is a clear bear trap and any investor that is basing a new long position on this news alone should be ready to accept additional losses.

For GE bulls, the hope should be that this announcement is not simply a response to the turbine failures encountered at a Texas power plant last month. There is likely to be a continued debate on the true reasons behind the move. It can be said that 14 months is not enough time to implement an effective turnaround plan for a company the size of General Electric. So, if this is simply a decision to deter sentiment we will probably see continued criticisms directed at the company.

Hidden in this release is the news that General Electric is taking a noncash charge of $23 billion for its power business, and the announcement that the company expects to "fall short of previously indicated guidance for free cash flow and EPS for 2018." These are issues that we have highlighted in our commentaries, and it is something that investors will need to remember in the months ahead.

If anything, the initial spike in share prices should be viewed with suspicion. This only shows the fickle nature of the market, and its love for the “news of the moment.” This is not the type of event that should be used in building longer-term investments, and those considering new buy positions in GE must be aware of the potential for a bull trap.

Long positions in GE stock have caused many people pain for an extended period of time, and it is important to heed the warnings of those that have already read this plotline. The new CEO Lawrence Culp has a strong and relevant history which could, in fact, be utilized in helping General Electric move forward with its restructuring programs. But the new chapter in this story has yet to be written, and we do not base long-term investment decisions on these types of unknowns.

In our view, this announcement is a desperation move designed to redefine the bearish narrative. General Electric is still the same company it was a week ago, and our positioning in the market should reflect that fact.

