Netflix: Sit Back, Relax, And Enjoy The Show

Netflix (NFLX) has been attacked by bears for quite some time now. Especially those who state that the stock is drastically overvalued. And based on intrinsic value, they are not wrong. However, I am not here to vindicate the bears that are jumping at the bit for Netflix to top out. Below you will find two growth stocks. One is Netflix, and the other is another top end growth stock.

(Soruce: simplywall.st)

For those at home who guessed Amazon (AMZN), you are correct!! I know the price was a giveaway, but the point remains the same. If you are buying or selling stocks simply based on a stock being "overvalued," you are going to pay the price. No, I am not saying Amazon and Netflix are similar, but they are both growth stocks with high valuations. What something is worth, is exactly what people are willing to pay for it. As long as the market remains strong, the price has no reason to drop.

That said, Netflix has had quite a year. The stock topped out at around $418. The stock dipped, and went right back to touch a similar level a few weeks later. Then, the price fell, sending the stock down 26%. But guess what! That didn't even break the long-term trend line. Until that happens, I am going to remain bullish, and the stock is slowly bouncing back, preparing to retest the $418 level. This is a trendline that has been in place, and tested multiple times since the middle of 2012. The day it is broken, I will start to believe that the bears may have a case. Until then, the trend is your friend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

What Is Driving This Bus?

Viewers. Without viewers there is no Netflix. But where are those viewers coming from? Majority of their users are still U.S.-based, but Netflix has made an emphasis on focusing on international growth. Looking below, we can see just how true that is. There is quite the difference in slope between the U.S. and international numbers.

(Source: Statista)

When you compile international and American viewers together, you get a better view of how the growth has been going over the past few years. It has been fairly consistent growth, which is what we want to see at this point. Investors do not like surprises, and Netflix hasn't given them any over the past number of years when it comes to subscribers.

(Source: Statista)

If subscribers are up, that must mean revenue and earnings are up as well right? Correct! So let's just look at exactly what revenue has done and will continue to do down the road. Analysts are predicting that EPS continues to grow at a rate right around 50% leading into 2022. In 2022, we see a slight drop to 36% based on current expectations. But, that is 4 full years away as of today. Until then, I will take a 50% increase in EPS every day of the week. Without looking at the name of the stock, most investors would be dying to learn more about a stock with a projected earnings chart that looks as the one does below.

(Source: Author Made)

One concern investors may have is the current debt levels. The reason debt levels spiked in 2017 was an effort to create more original content. This content is what separates Netflix from Amazon Prime for now. Original content is and will continue to be a large part of the international audience as well. The good news, is that the debt is well covered by operating cash flow (47.7%, greater than 20% of total debt). Not only that, but interest payments on debt are well covered by earnings as EBIT is 7.8x coverage. The concern, as you can see below, is how quickly the debt is piling up. When will it stop?

(Source: Simplywall.st)

A few years ago, at YE2015, the company had negative -$918 million in FCF. Now the trailing twelve months FCF balance is -$1.83 billion. The fact that this has doubled in under three years is a warning sign. If that trend carries forward, seeing -$4 billion in 2021 could be catastrophic. The market may reach a point with this stock where the cash burn gets to a point where it is unacceptable.

Having that kind of negative balance means that the spending on expansion will have a larger impact on the balance sheet and leaves them little to no room to build up a liquidity position to fund debt repayments as they come due. Eventually, the benefit of excess cash relative to an explosive negative free cash flow balance becomes irrelevant and is perceived as poor cash management by investors.

(Source: Bloomberg)

In other words, while Netflix currently carries $3.9 billion in cash, it will burn through a minimum of $2.4 billion, which takes us to roughly $1.5 billion in cash by year-end. But, over the next six months, Netflix has $430 million due in interest payments. Simple math says that they will be in the ballpark of $1 billion cash (Assuming nothing changes on that front) by the end of Q1 2019. That said, there is a decent chance Netflix will have to dive deeper into debt.

So why are they burning so much cash, and piling up all this debt? In order to grow the subscriber numbers on an international basis. Original content is the key to success for Netflix down the road and that isn't cheap to do. The largest problem, is all the cash that must be outlayed ahead of time. There is no question that the market has questions about the cash management and the future. Should that improve, the market will react accordingly and the stock will continue to appreciate.

If not, the stock could run out of room over the next few years as growth rate slows. That said, I have complete faith that the profits will start to stack up, and the debt will shrink over the next few years resulting in better cash management. We could even see $500 million FCF to the positive in 2022, which would be a drastic turn around from the trend we are on. But if Netflix is going to continue to appreciate in share price, the trend has to be reversed soon.

Technical Outlook

As I mentioned earlier, Netflix has been on quite the run so far this year, and since 2012 really. The trend line is very strong, and it is your friend. But let's look back to the recent correction of about 26% and what exactly happened technically.

The stock was sent into a full blown correction in July of this year, and bears were running wild claiming victory. FINALLY!! But, not so fast! The stock made lower highs and lower lows for a period of about a month. Then the stock bottomed out, funny enough right around the last point of brief consolidation back in April/May as highlighted below. For the bulls, this was fantastic, and technically predictable news. If this line of support did not hold, bulls could have been in a world of hurt, and I would not be writing this article. But it did, so here we are.

(Source:TC2000.com)

If you have read any of my recent articles, you know I have a thing for triangles. And here we have another one. Anytime we start to get these ascending triangles, pay attention to the stock as it gets closer to the tip. Eventually, it will break one way or another, and when it does, that is the time to buy. Now, this is a shorter formation, so I was a little more cautious before making a decision on what to do.

(Source:TC2000.com)

The picture below helped this decision. Looking back, we can see there was another triangle not that long ago. The two are actually very similar in depth. I am hoping the similarities continue, and we see another 20% run in the price as the stock breaks out again here. This is obviously no sure thing, but if recent history can tell us anything, I like our chances.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As the stock is trading both above the 200 and 50-day moving averages, the technicals are lining up to yield a positive result in price. Based on technicals, the stock could make a run to test the old highs of $418. I hope I don't have to tell you what could happen if the stock can break through those highs as well.

What Am I Doing About It?

Based on the positive earnings potential and the technicals, I have initiated a position in the stock at $377.17. I have picked this entry point solely on technicals. But I have decided to buy based on the number of people telling others to stay away from the stock, and the future potential growth of Netflix.

I currently have a stop set in at $337.09. This gives me about 10% of room to play with. Not as tight as I would like it, but I cant put the stop much higher without potentially being stopped out too early. I have not put the stop down where the stock bottomed in August because the gap would be too large for my liking. But it is possible, the stock retests those lows, in which case I will be stopped out of my position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I do not think this will be a long-term hold for me as there will likely be more volatility in the future. But as the stock breaks out here, I am very curious as to what will happen when it retests the $418 range. If the stock can break through there, I don't think $440-$450 is out of the question. For now, I'm going to sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Feel free to check out my other picks and how they have performed over time at Tip Ranks. I believe I am using a system that has and will continue to produce more winners than losers over time. I am a short/medium term-trader, but I try to write articles on stocks that have long-term horizons. Thank you for taking time to read, I look forward to sharing other ideas down the road.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.