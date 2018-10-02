Lennar Earnings Preview: At $40, Stock Is Closer To Traditional Intrinsic Value

Lennar's tangible book value is $31 per share as of the May '18 quarter, so 1.5x TBV is roughly $40 fair value for the stock.

Lennar (LEN), the mid-priced national homebuilder, reports fiscal Q320'18 financial results on Wednesday morning, October 3, 2018.

Consensus estimates are looking for $1.39 in earnings per share on $5.64 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth 34% and 95%, respectively.

Looking at the spreadsheet that tracks earnings per share and revenue estimates, prior to the CalAtlantic merger, y/y revenue growth was looking for a mid-teens rate, which gives readers some sense of the merger contribution.

The CalAtlantic merger closed during the May '18 quarter so the growth shown in the numbers is not organic or pro-forma, so we'll wait and see what management says about the CalAtlantic contribution in the August '18 quarter.

That being said, the traditional "fair value" for homebuilders was thought to be 1.5x tangible book value, which from looking at our valuation data below, would put fair value for Lennar closer to $40 per share, given the $31 tangible book value per share.

Table 1

Valuation metric as of 5/18 3-yr avg exp EPS gro rt 26% 3-yr avg P.E 8x 3-yr avg exp rev gro rt 30% Price-to-revenue 1.05x Price-to-book 1.22x ($42 per sh) Price-to-tangible book 1.63x ($31 per sh) Price / cash-flow 14x Price / free-cash-flow 17x Morningstar moat none

Source: valuation spreadsheet, Morningstar data

Readers can quickly see that the "expected" earnings growth rates are well in excess of the Lennar's current PE ratio, so Lennar's stock looks cheap on a "PEG" (PE-to-growth) basis, but with such a cyclical business, the PE ratio loses its valuation inference and is traditionally not the best metric to use to value a homebuilder.

Table 2:

Technically Lennar needs to recover that 200-week moving average (red line) near $50 per share to give investors comfort that the stock won't see $40.

The trade below that red line was the first time off the '09 lows that the stock traded below its 200-week moving average.

Summary/Conclusion:

Although I haven't looked in a while, only Lennar and Toll Brothers (TOL) were two homebuilders that carried (or were close to) an investment grade credit rating for the balance sheets, and both were close to or at the BBB level in terms of the senior unsecured credit ratings.

CalAtlantic might help boost or improve Lennar's credit rating over time, since free cash flow on a "four-quarter" trailing basis as of the May '18 quarter was near $1 billion, probably a high-water mark for the homebuilder off the '09 lows.

The other aspect to this is that with the "tectonic shock" that was the housing / mortgage / financial crisis in 2008, the steady improvement in housing starts and homebuilding off the 2008 - 2009 lows has certainly been contained and rational, so the only real fear for the sector is interest rate risk.

All this being said, with the 10-year Treasury once again testing its post-2013 and multi-year highs near 3.10% I'd prefer to wait on Lennar to see if the stock drops closer to desired intrinsic value in the low $40s.

In the spring '18 quarter reported last March '18, LEN's stock jumped sharply off the very strong results only to give back the gain, and drip lower since. The stock hit a peak over $70 in January '18 and has slowly bled lower.

If the 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields break above the 2013 high yields, the sector will likely continue to trade lower.

It's just a personal preference, but for clients to own the stock again, I'm waiting to own LEN closer to $40 or 1.5x tangible book value. (Toll Brothers will be updated in the next few weeks.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.