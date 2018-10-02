Regeneron Achieves An FDA First With Immunotherapy Cancer Product

Recently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and its partner Sanofi (SNY) announced that they had received FDA approval for a PD-1 immunotherapy cancer drug known as Libtayo. This is a good FDA approval for Regeneron, because it puts it in a good spot in the cancer immunotherapy space. The FDA did not wait for the PDUFA date to approve the drug, instead it do so much earlier than anticipated. I believe that this is good news for Regeneron, and that's why I believe it is a buy.

FDA Approval

The FDA approved Libtayo to treat patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC). This was a historical approval in the sense that Libtayo is the first FDA drug to be approved to treat advanced CSCC. The urgency to get a new treatment out there is apparent in respects that the FDA did not wait until the end of October to approve the drug for this indication. The PDUFA date was set for October 28, 2018, but the FDA chose to approve it at an earlier time. In addition, Libtayo was given FDA Breakthrough Status and Priority Review. These are several other reasons why the FDA was willing to give this drug approval at a quicker rate.

Impressive Data

The most important reason of all, for motivating the FDA to approve this drug, likely has to do with the efficacy that was observed in the two open label clinical trials. A total of 108 patients with CSCC, split into 75 metastatic and 33 with locally advanced disease, were treated with Libtayo. The primary endpoint looked at the objective response rate (ORR). It was shown that patients treated with the drug obtained a 47% ORR. This means patients' tumors had either shrunk or disappeared entirely. It is a pretty decently sized market, because it is estimated that up to 1 million cases of squamous cell carcinoma are diagnosed each year in the United States. The most important aspect for a clinical drug is to improve the survival or the quality of life for a patient. How exactly did Libtayo perform such a function for these metastatic disease patients? That's because some patients in the study were only expected to live up to 2 months. Instead, some of these patients in the study are nearing the 2 year survival mark. You can clearly see why this drug is another important option that should be available for these patients.

Market Opportunity

This marks the sixth FDA approval for an immunotherapy product in terms of PD-1/PD-L1 drugs. Regeneron and its partner are playing catch up in this space, because many other contenders have already been dominating this market for quite some time now. For instance, Merck (MRK) seems to be on the top of the chain when it comes to its immunotherapy product known as Keytruda. There is a risk factor involved for Regeneron and that is Merck is testing Keytruda in a phase 2 study specifically for recurrent or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

There is no doubt that's a risk, but there are two reasons why I believe investors shouldn't be worried about this. The first is that the phase 2 study from Merck for this indication isn't expected to be readout until 2020. On top of that, it's quite possible it may need to explore a phase 3 study as well. In my opinion, that puts Merck's Keytruda years away from any approval for in this indication. The drug is expected to be priced at $12,130 a month. It is estimated that Libtayo for this indication could produce $1.4 billion in sales in 2021.

Conclusion

This FDA approval for Regeneron is highly good news, and I believe it does a good job of putting the company in the spotlight in the PD-1 immunotherapy space. A major risk involves the crowded PD-1/PD-L1 market. That's especially true when it is believed that there are about 164 PD-1/L1 drugs currently in clinical development. The split is that at least 5 of these drugs are on the market, while 50 are in the clinic. While the results for a lot of these trials remain unknown, that doesn't dismiss the fact that this PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy field will continue to become even more crowded over time. This goes to my other point above about Merck's Keytruda, which is also a risk for Libtayo. If Keytruda somehow shows favorable data in its phase 2 study for CSCC, it could be a major issue for Libtayo. I believe that this FDA approval was good news regardless for Regeneron, and that's why I believe it is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.