So At What Point Is NewLink Going To Be Safe To Re-Enter?

NewLink was the victim of some serious damage from the bad news of a much larger company.

NewLink Genetics (NLNK) has been the unfortunate victim of what seems, by all accounts, to be collateral damage. Their overall valuation has experienced collapse in 2018 on the back of bad news from a different company, Incyte (INCY).

The reason behind the collapse? NLNK and INCY have been developing a pair of inhibitors targeting an enzyme called indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase-1, abbreviated IDO1, which is understood to give tumors an extra boost when it comes to shutting down the immune system.

In this way, IDO1 has been implicated in cancer progression even in the face of a competent immune system. The thinking was that IDO1 expression could drive resistance to the juggernaut immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Small wonder, then, that combination studies with PD-1 inhibitors like pembrolizumab (made by Merck (MRK)) and nivolumab (made by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)) were opened up to much aplomb.

The bad news for INCY came in the run-up to ASCO 2018, as INCY announced that they were halting the ECHO-301 study, which was assessing the combination of epacadostat (a developmental IDO1 inhibitor) and pembrolizumab in melanoma. The combo failed to improve progression-free survival in these patients.

These developments sent a ripple throughout the entire field of immuno-oncology. BMY terminated development of their own IDO1 inhibitor, and INCY has been pretty quiet about further development of epacadostat.

And NLNK has been on the hook for damage control, since an IDO inhibitor, indoximod, is their most important developmental cancer drug.

With shares down over 70% since last October, we have to wonder... when, if ever, is NLNK going to become a turnaround story? This article is going to be designed to give you a picture that is up to date, both in terms of their scientific and financial development, so you can make an appropriate decision that best suits your taste in risk.

Scientific developments

As I mentioned before, NLNK's flagship is indoximod, an IDO inhibitor that they tout as having a distinct mechanism of action from other drugs in the same class. For example, one of the key differentiating features that NLNK touts from preclinical work is to drive the formation of T helper cells, while suppressing the differentiation of T regulatory cells. This divergent differentiation profile was not observed with epacadostat (note the lack of movement in the "square" plots in the following figure indicating lack of Treg suppression).

Source: NLNK Corporate Presentation

NLNK concludes from their observations (presented in full in a poster at AACR) that indoximod works through the mTOR pathway to boost differentiation of T cells toward a helper phenotype, which in this case would lead to a boost in the immune response.

Source: NLNK's ISPNO 2018 presentation

Induction of this specific subset of helper T cells is not observed with epacadostat treatment. Through this observation, NLNK has billed itself as a company set apart from its competitors, and the fallout of INCY's disastrous announcement.

But does that translate into a different clinical outcome for patients? We all know that promising results in the lab fail to meet expectations quite frequently, so this observed difference between indoximod and epacadostat needs to be validated.

Given the history of IDO drugs (and immunotherapy in general), it makes sense to consider the exploration of indoximod in melanoma first. NLNK has conducted a phase 1b/2 study in metastatic melanoma. Final results were presented at ASCO, with the following highlights:

Indoximod plus pembrolizumab yielded a 56% overall response rate, which appeared to be higher (77%) in patients who were positive for PD-L1 expression

19% had a complete response

Median progression-free survival was 12.4 months

It is worth noting that the study was relatively small (102 patients). This makes it similar in scope to INCY's ECHO-202 study, which enrolled 65 patients to receive epacadostat and pembrolizumab.

So I wanted to present here a cursory look at some of the key findings from NLNK's study, ECHO-202, and the pivotal trial that initially led to pembrolizumab's approval. NOTE: Please heed extreme caution when comparing the numbers here, as differences in enrollment criteria can create a lot of bias in data interpretation. In general, "cross-trial" comparisons are not admissible, but for the purposes of illustration and speculation I present them to you here. Keep in mind that it this is not a proper "full" analysis of these three studies.

Indox Ph1/2 ECHO-202 KEYNOTE-001 KEYNOTE-006 Number of patients 102 65 135 277* Treatments Indoximod-Pembrolizumab Epacadostat-Pembrolizumab Pembrolizumab Pembrolizumab Overall response rate 56% 56% 38% 36% Complete response rate 19% 14% 10% 13% Median progression-free survival 12.4 months 12.4 months 31 weeks 4.1 months Median overall survival Not reported Not reported >7 months Not reached**

*277 patients received pembrolizumab at the dose where it would eventually be approved

**Median follow-up 22.9 months

So you'll notice straight off that there is an uncanny similarity between the ECHO-202 and Phase 1/2 study results, which look really compelling in comparison to KEYNOTE-001 and -006 for pembrolizumab monotherapy. That would be quite encouraging, except that the results were not corroborated for epacadostat in a randomized trial.

Notably, ECHO-301 showed a much shorter progression-free survival (approximately 5 months) that did not separate at all from pembrolizumab alone. No subgroups of patients achieved a progression-free survival benefit. Furthermore, the overall response rate was also much lower than in ECHO-202, sitting at 34.2%.

It's shocking to see this inability to reproduce the results from the earlier study, and it makes you want to speculate on why there was such discrepancy. For starters, ECHO-202 was not designed to show a benefit, and the small sample size means more potential for anomalous results.

Such is the danger of overhyping preliminary results that don't have a control. And shareholders have largely lost faith in NLNK's approach, as well. Yet, while epacadostat joins the graveyard of melanoma therapies, NLNK has pressed on to a pivotal trial: Indigo301. Last we heard from the company, this study will be re-evaluated in light of the negative ECHO-301 data. However, as of their last quarterly filing, NLNK no longer lists melanoma as a target indication for indoximod. Still, those findings are important to try and place everything into context.

Rather, the focus is now on two other indications: acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and a rare brain cancer called DIPG. So far, we don't have too much in the way of clinical evidence on those diseases. At AACR 2018, we received word of preliminary efficacy of indoximod as part of treatment for DIPG. Most notably, the adding indoximod to radiation therapy led to a median progression-free survival of 6.2 months across all brain tumors.

In an updated cohort analysis of the ten patients with DIPG, 100% achieved some measure of symptomatic improvement, and they all remained on the study (the longest treatment period was 8.5 months).

Source: NLNK's ISPNO 2018 presentation

These findings are very early, of course, but they may plot a way forward for NLNK. Radiation therapy alone in patients with DIPG gives modest benefit, with time-to-progression ranging from 5 to 7 months. Overall the prognosis is poor, and there are no novel treatment options that have been shown to make much difference.

What this signifies to me is that indoximod is by no means a slam dunk in DIPG, but there is a signal of efficacy worth exploring further. Still, we're quite a ways from a drug approval if it does work out, even taking into account that DIPG is a vaunted oncology unmet need, with fewer than 1% of patients surviving for 5 years.

In AML, the days are even earlier, with one report out of EHA 2017 showing that adding indoximod to idarubicin-cytarabine for first-line therapy yielded a complete remission in 7 out of 9 patients. Of those responders, all had elimination of minimal residual disease. This study is ongoing, and we haven't heard much by way of the enrollment status of this study to date.

Scientific shots on goal

And thus, NLNK has built the beginnings of new promise for its IDO program, although it's a far cry from being in late-stage development the way we would have said back in 2017. As of their most recent corporate presentation, they are still discussing the clinical data for their melanoma program, although they do not provide any insight into how it is developing further.

Rather, NLNK is currently focused on the following near-term milestones:

Updating the Phase 1b AML data in the second half of 2018

Providing initial Phase 1 data from NLG802, a phase 1 study of indoximod in escalating doses for patients with various solid tumors

Updating data from their Phase 1b brain tumor study in the first half of 2019

If we were to grade NLNK's ongoing scientific development, I would come away a bit wary. Early-stage clinical trials are important for building a solid foundation, but the company has been a bit quieter than I would like in terms of their progress in melanoma. Of course, given ECHO-301's major failure, I don't expect NLNK to tout melanoma unless they can generate some kind of difference maker.

Beyond that, indoximod won't have a big chance to demonstrate a large impact on the other diseases for quite some time, and, clinically, I don't expect we'll hear anything groundbreaking in 2019, although surprises, particularly in the DIPG space, are always possible.

Scientific odds and ends

NLNK's other most advanced product in development is an Ebola vaccine being explored in partnership with Merck (MRK), and the responsibilities have been transferred to MRK almost entirely, as of last December.

The company is also working on a prodrug of indoximod, NLG802, with a Phase 1 trial starting last July.

Finally, NLNK is continuing to develop the nanoparticle-drug conjugate CRLX101 in patients with ovarian cancer, but we haven't seen much movement in this program since results were last updated in 2016. In their last annual report, NLNK indicated that they were considering expansion into later-stage study with CRLX101, but this has not yet materialized into anything meaningful.

Financial considerations

So how is NLNK doing as far as cash goes? As of their latest quarterly filing from August, NLNK maintains approximately $137 million in cash and equivalents.

This cash position is being eaten away at a current rate of $17.7 million per quarter, which takes into account grant payments that have become smaller year over year, thanks to transfer of grants in developing an Ebola vaccine to MRK. Therefore, even though NLNK has reduced their expenditures through workforce reduction and restructuring, their net loss increased by $1 million over the same time period in 2017.

At this rate, NLNK has nearly 2 years of cash left in the tank, depending on how well they're able to keep expenses under control. NLNK itself guides that they anticipate having around 3 years of cash runway left, although this may be an optimistic outlook.

How to strategize - Who should buy?

I have my reservations about NLNK, and I'll state outright that I think they're a very risky equity for anyone to consider. The next significant catalyst coming from the clinic is likely to be Phase 1 trial data, which might drum up some enthusiasm but needs to be considered with caution.

Of course, there is the possibility that NLNK is able to curry the favor of a larger company with deeper pockets to move their programs along. Whether any company wants to touch the snake-bitten IDO inhibitor space is a question only NLNK themselves can answer, I'd bet.

But still, as I write this NLNK is trading with a total valuation just shy of $86 million, which is $50 million less (give or take) than their current cash on hand.

So the market values NLNK's technology and developmental programs at not just $0, but actually as liability of tens of millions. This, to me, has the potential to make the little IDO company that could into a major surprise developer, if they're able to produce positive data. This was a company that was worth half a billion a year ago, and today, through no negative developments of their own, they'd widely be considered a penny stock.

Overall, this just doesn't ring quite right to me, sitting on the sidelines. As it stands, it would seem to me that the company is beaten well and truly farther than they deserve to be, given how much runway they have. In the very near term, I don't personally see why NLNK shouldn't be trading at around a 25% premium of today's prices (approximately $2.87 per share). So there's very real potential for those of you who prefer trading to taking true long-term positions. It's difficult to imagine them falling from these levels any time soon, given that their technology is being valued below their cash on hand.

However, where things get riskier is in that long-term investment prospect. If you jump in today and follow what I suggest with the stock screening tool, then at a glance it is likely that NLNK is going to need somewhere between $140 and $450 million to bring a drug to market. And that's assuming everything goes right, which is very much not a guarantee in the risky world of IDO inhibitors.

But the potential payoff is massive here, as well, since unequivocally positive data that delivers on the concept that indoximod just isn't like INCY's drug could be an explosive catalyst bringing NLNK back to its half-a-billion dollar valuation in short order. At these prices, and at this time, I think it's reasonable to expect that NLNK will need to finance operations further, likely using dilution.

The question you have to answer for yourself is whether you're confident that indoximod will generate those compelling data, and that they will be generated before cash starts to become a major issue (in around 1 year, give or take a quarter). This will make the difference between a major dilution at low prices that hurts your investment and a dilution that you're actually happy to see.

Conclusions

"Caveat emptor" may as well be my signoff, but that's just how it is in speculative biotechs that are worth talking about. There's no way for me to give you a definitive picture of NLNK as a worthy or unworthy part of your investing portfolio. That's up to you to decide.

Certainly, as with any speculative biotech, I would strongly caution against betting the house or making NLNK a huge portion of your portfolio. However, as a near-term play, there is definitely potential to see as much as a 25% recovery, possibly before 2018 is over. And long term, if they can get some powerful data within the next year, NLNK may be set up to have a major move back to its previous highs.

