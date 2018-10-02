Tesla Refuses To Reaffirm Q3 Profitability And Free Cash Flow

Meanwhile, the Model 3 production number was 4,051 cars per week. Not good. Still below the 5,000 per week guidance.

If that’s the case, that's a setup to a negative stock reaction when the company reports financial results approximately one month from now.

Failure to give any encouraging signs of having achieved those two financial promises causes me to believe that the probability of having missed them is very high.

Why is that important? Because those have been the central financial promises from the company for the last six months.

The Tesla (TSLA) Q3 production and delivery numbers are out: here.

Basically, 53,239 Model 3 units produced and 55,840 sold. Those are essentially in-line with the 50K-55K production guidance and sales to be a little higher.

53,239 produced divided by 92 days is 579 per day. Multiply by seven and you get 4,051 per week. That’s materially below the 5,000 at which they started the quarter and surely below what Moody’s has had in mind when it downgraded on March 27.

But never mind. The value of this morning’s press release is not in anything that was actually in it.

Rather, the importance of this morning’s press release is what's NOT in it.

You see, to understand this, you have to have some experience in the interpretation of corporate history.

In this specific case, Tesla has been saying for six months now that it has promised 3Q to be GAAP profitable and for 3Q to be cash flow positive. Actually, it promised the same for 4Q too, but let’s just stick to 3Q for now.

Tesla has reiterated those promises numerous times, including on the August 1 quarterly earnings call. Over the weekend, CEO Elon Musk’s email to employees even said that the company was “very close to achieving profitability…” here.

That led us investors to believe that, once Sunday was completed, Tesla and/or its CEO would be in a position to give us pretty good guidance as to whether this goal had been achieved, right? If CEO Musk could tell us that he was “very close” as of Sunday morning, he must have a good sense of the real number, right?

If Tesla was confident that it would have achieved its profitability and free cash flow promises, it would have at least given some encouraging language to that effect in today’s press release, right?

Well, as it turns out, it did not. All it says is that “our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q3 earnings.”

Right. As it should be, and would be, normally.

But this quarter, things were not supposed to be normal. Unlike most other quarters, Tesla had repeatedly promised us achievement of two specific financial targets.

Clearly, it’s understandable if the company cannot tell us precisely what the income statement yielded to the last dollar. Otherwise, why not just release the whole thing anyway?

But the choice here was not between everything or nothing. Given its very specific guidance for those two financial statements, Tesla could have provided at least "some" indication for some line items in those two financial statements.

For example, what was the cash balance on September 30? Surely they could print out the bottom line from its bank statements to give confidence on cash balance. What about statements regarding any debts that were paid off during the quarter?

Or how about the average selling price of the cars sold during the quarter? Tesla hardly needs any accounting analysis to provide that piece of information.

ZEV credits? Surely, Tesla already has the information of how many dollars it got - if any - from such sales. Was it $100 million or $400 million? Or zero? They would for sure know that by September 30, without any need for “figuring it out” the days and weeks after the quarter ended.

I think you get the point: If Tesla wanted to give some comfort on progress to GAAP profitability and free cash flow, they could have done so.

But they didn’t.

Which leads me to believe that they have a very low - if any - confidence level that either or both of their two major financial promises for Q3 were met.

As for Model 3 production hitting 4,051 units per week? Well, that’s still below what the company promised for December 2017.

As such, today’s report is very bearish in terms of predicting how the stock will react once Tesla actually reports Q3 financial results approximately one month from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.