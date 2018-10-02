A Good Start (My Little Conglomerate Q3 2018 Update)

Welcome to the Q3 2018 update of My Little Conglomerate - the first quarterly update since its debut, where I put together a long term experiment with $30,000 of my own real US dollars.

To recap, buying a stock is the same as buying a piece of business. Taking this concept to its logical conclusion - managing a portfolio of businesses is also the same as running a conglomerate of businesses (outside of a few cosmetic differences).

We should invest with the same mindset as a business owner who's operating a group of businesses. The goal of both should be to maximize the future recurring cashflow/earning stream of the aggregate entity, not the liquidation value (stock price) of the individual holdings.

With the money deposited into a segregated account at my broker, I am set to prove out this investing philosophy publicly. I will run this portfolio like a conglomerate business and hopefully achieve real superior return, as we are expected to do so in the long run.

So how did it do during its first quarter of inception?

My Little Conglomerate achieved a return of 9.1% during the period of June 19 to Sept 30 2018 (for an annualized return of 37.1%), compared to 5.5% on the S&P 500 (SPY) during the same period. Most would say we got off on a pretty good start... but I digress. Not only is short term performance not indicative of long term expected results, this is not even the right metric to focus on to begin with. We are running a business. We do not care about how much the portfolio is worth today, unless we plan to liquidate our business sometime soon. As a going concern, our primary "concern" is the total earning power of the conglomerate.

On that note, going forward My Little Conglomerate's results will be presented in the format below. First table focuses on the current year's expected Owner Earnings and Cash Paid out to Owner (i.e. dividends/interests/return of capital), derived from the per share amounts multiplied by the number of shares owned:

2018 Expectations

Investment Quantity Acquisition Cost Market Value Owner Earnings Earnings Yield Cash Paid Out Cash Yield RCL 100 11,016 12,994 871 6.7% 260 2.0% CHL 150 6,562 7,340 591 8.1% 293 4.0% CAI 250 5,964 5,718 905 15.8% - 0.0% Cash 6661 6,661 - 0.0% - 0.0% Total 32,712 2,367 7.2% 553 1.7%

Second table is a time series showing the quarterly trend in total market value, expected owner earnings and cash paid out to owner since inception. There is obviously only 2 quarters of data right now but I will keep adding to this as time goes by:

Date Market Value Owner Earnings Cash Paid out to Owner Q2 2018 29,554 1,506 516 Q3 2018 32,712 2,367 553

Total owner earnings per year - the number we care most about - increased from $1,506 at the end of Q2 2018, to $2,367 by the end of Q3 2018. We expect the management of our subsidiaries to plow much of these earnings back into the businesses to grow their future earnings power even further.

For the portion of earnings that they decide not to reinvest back into the businesses, we expect them to pay their parent company (us) in cash dividends. As of Q3, they are expected to pay us $553 of cash per year, an increase from $516 at Q2. So far, so good.

At the next section I'll drill down on how our portfolio businesses are doing.

Subsidiaries of My Little Conglomerate

Royal Caribbean Cruise (RCL): Royal Caribbean continues to cruise along steadily, benefiting from the secular trends of experiential spending in general, and cruising-as-a-vacation-choice in particular. I continue to expect owner earnings of 8.71/share with no major change to the model since last quarter. The only material update is that they did recently increase their quarterly dividend from 0.6/share to 0.7/share, which brings their 2018 total payout from 2.4/share to 2.6/share.

China Mobile (CHL): China Mobile's valuation was suppressed along with the rest of Chinese stocks due to the trade war headwinds, even though their actual business is minimally affected because they serve mostly the domestic market. They did recover nicely since our purchase, up almost 12% since last quarter. Being a state-owner enterprise, it is surprising to see seemingly conflicting directions recently perhaps from different arms of the PRC government, where one day they're exploring a mega-merger with the other Chinese carriers, and then some days later they're probed for anti-trust. Nevertheless, I've tuned out the noise for now, and am modeling owner earnings of 3.943/share, with no major changes outside of updating the USD/CNY exchange rate. China Mobile also declared dividends that are higher than expected which is reflected in the tables above.

CAI International (CAI): Share price of CAI was doing well right up to the last day of the quarter, when a Wells Fargo downgrade caused a 10% drop within a single day, making it the only loser in My Little Conglomerate and materially affected the overall market value performance of the whole portfolio for the quarter. But no matter - the downgrade did nothing to change the long term prospect of the business and the capital allocation prowess of its management. I continue to expect owner earnings of 3.62/share with no change to model since my last research.

Capital Infusion Plan

With 78% of My Little Conglomerate's original $30k cash investment already deployed 3 months in, we will need more cash very soon to fund additional acquisitions.

We can think if it this way as a parallel to the real world of operating a business - while mature businesses ("cash cows") regular throw off cash to their owners, early stage/rapidly growing businesses often need cash infusions to fund their growth ambitions.

My Little Conglomerate is not a mature business. We should view it as a rapidly growing business suitable for investors in their working age, who are saving a reasonable portion of their salary. People in this stage of life can, and should, commit to a regular investment plan to grow their net worth. I will emulate such a plan with My Little Conglomerate with the following commitment:

I hereby promise to invest $10,000 of new capital per year into My Little Conglomerate, every year, in January of each year.

So by January 2019 we should expect an additional $10k in funding from my own savings, bringing the total capital invested to $40k.

There are other ways to fund growth outside of infusion of external cash. One way to is to reinvest cashflow generated internally by the business. But as per the above table, My Little Conglomerate's subsidiaries are paying roughly 1.7% in dividends, which is not nearly enough to satisfy the firm's investment needs on its own although it will help as a supplementary source of funding.

Another way to fund purchases is by disposing existing businesses. As a business owner operating for the long term, this is not the ideal method. I will from time to time dispose of a business when either Mr. Market offers an absurd valuation for it, or the business itself has deteriorated. Currently, all of our subsidiaries are recent acquisitions and they are performing very well, so I don't expect a sale in the near future, nor do I expect sales to be a frequent event during the life of My Little Conglomerate.

For investors in the retirement stage of their life, indeed the last 2 options are the only options for funding. Some may even need to plan for unwinding of the portfolio in order to liquidate its holdings into cash for withdrawal.

However, for the foreseeable future while I am still employed, investing my savings into My Little Conglomerate seems to be the best way to fund its growth. $10k each year is a reasonable amount that can be comfortably replicated by many of my readers who are in a similar stage of life.

Looking Forward

I am planning to deploy the remaining cash from the original $30k within this year, however I've been having a hard time finding new and compelling value propositions in the US market. This is not surprising given the run we've had. But the same cannot be said about anything else in the global capital markets - in fact, US equities (EUSA) is the only asset class that earned any substantial return this year:

In particular, with the deep under-performance of the emerging markets (EEM) (for various temporary macro reasons such as a strong US dollar and the on-going trade disputes), my feeling is that our next idea will be a non-US based business.

I am in fact currently evaluating several acquisition candidates in the EM space for My Little Conglomerate, and I look to action on at least one of them within Q4 of this year. Follow me and be first to get notified about it. Until then, sit back, tune out the noise, and let the compounding machine do its thing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL, CAI, RCL, VWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.