Aphria And Liberty Health: Bye Bye, For Now

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) has been one of our top picks since the stock took a significant dive due to the Nuuvera controversy. We think while the stock has recovered some of the lost ground, there is still room for further gains as management remains laser-focused on execution and pursuing sustainable growth. One of the biggest overhangs for the share prices of both Aphria and Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) in the past has been the announced divestiture by Aphria of its Liberty stake. Now that the divestiture has been completed, we think it is time to reexamine the U.S. strategy of Aphria and discuss how Liberty fits into the overall picture. We remain highly constructive of both Aphria and Liberty and believe that both companies remain highly connected and an eventual tie-up is possible should the U.S. legalizes cannabis federally.

From the Beginning

The ties between Aphria and Liberty started from the very beginning of both companies. When Aphria was founded in 2014, Vic Neufeld joined the firm as CEO and co-founder. One of Aphria's other early institutional backers included The Delavaco Group, Front St. Capital, York Plains and Broadband Capital of NYC. The press release also mentioned that Aphria was backed the private investor Michael Serruya. Who's Michael Serruya? It happens that Michael Serruya was also the founding board member and a large investor of Liberty. When Liberty went public in 2017, Serruya was listed as a director of the company as well. It is also not a surprise that Vic Neufeld became the Chairman of Liberty while Cole Cacciavillani, Aphria's chief agronomist and co-founder, also became one of the executives at Liberty. Clearly, the beginning of Liberty was already heavily influenced by Aphria and the people around Aphria. Vic Neufeld and the Serruya family seems to be the men behind both companies and they became large shareholders in both companies.

Besides the management and investors, Liberty was actually formed to become "Aphria USA" according to the press release in April 2017 when Aphria announced its U.S. expansion strategy.

Aphria is pleased to announce the launch of its US expansion strategy through a strategic lead investment in an entity to be renamed Liberty Health Sciences Inc. that will operate in the United States under the brand “Aphria USA”.

No wonder the close relationships between the two companies and the overlap in management and governance. Additionally, Aphria had agreed to license its cultivation technology to Liberty to help the latter jump-start its operations in the U.S. On May 11, Liberty announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with Aphria to produce and sell the Solei branded products in its U.S. markets, which marks yet another collaboration of the two companies. We think this trend will continue as Liberty try to benefit from Aphria's scale, research, and product development capabilities.

Aphria Divestiture

Aphria was forced to divest of its U.S. assets, including its stake in Liberty, when the TSX issued warning to Canadian companies listed on the TSX and TSX-V. Aphria was clearly reluctant to get out of its Liberty position but it also had no choice. Since Aphria announced the first sale of its Liberty stake in February 2018, both stocks have been on this constant downward spiral, partially as a result of the struggling cannabis sector. Liberty has taken a bigger hit due to the uncertainty around its ownership and the overhang of a large shareholder selling out. The process took several months and finally an announcement was made on September 6 when Aphria reached an agreement with existing Liberty shareholders who will acquire 64 million Liberty shares, which represent Aphria's entire stake in the company. It is notable that the press release stressed that the Serruya family was part of the buyer group that took over Aphria's stake. We shared a detailed analysis of Aphria's divestiture and its implications for Liberty in our recent work "Liberty: Surviving And Thriving After Aphria".

Now that both stocks are rebounding, we think investors should carefully consider the implications of the announced divestiture by Aphria of its stake in Liberty. The shares sold to Liberty shareholders are paid in the form of promissory notes with a face value of $59 million, which implies a divestiture price of $0.92 per share. The notes are due in 2023 and have an interest rate of 12% annually, which means that the principal amount of the note will grow at 12% on an annual basis assuming Aphria does not exercise its buyback option. In 5 years time, the principal amount would turn into $104 million, implying a value of $1.62 per Liberty shares. So on the surface, Liberty shareholders are confident that they could achieve annual share price growth of at least 12% for the next five years in order to make the math work. Now, should Aphria decide to buy back the stake, it would pay the total principal amount of the promissory note after accounting for the accruals and unpaid interests. Put another world, should Aphria decide to buy back its Liberty stake, it would essentially pay the exact price that it originally sold them for. The Liberty shareholders are just helping Aphria to park their shares while waiting for the U.S. to ease its cannabis laws. At last, as expected Aphria is compensating the Liberty shareholders for providing the buyback option.

Looking Ahead

So clearly we have seen that Liberty was founded by the same group of people that were involved with Aphria in its early days. The two companies continue to share resources have significant management and board overlap between them. The forced divestiture by Aphria was mitigated by the agreement with Aphria and Liberty shareholders which included a buyback option. It is clear to us that Aphria would not hesitate to buyback its Liberty stake should the U.S. legalizes cannabis on a federal level, even though just on the medical level first. We also sense that shareholders at Liberty are accommodating and would like the backing of Aphria due to the product and technology sharing. The management and boards of both companies have significant overlap and we see the intertwined nature of this relationship to continue shaping the strategic direction of Liberty and Aphria's U.S. strategy. Aphria will most likely buy back its Liberty stake should U.S. laws change and Liberty will continue to leverage Aphria's resources to continue its U.S. expansions in the meantime.

