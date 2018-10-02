So, while Covia’s share price is trading at a mere 5.71x earnings under $10, it would be wise to stay long shares, considering the stock doubled its asset base with the merger, and formerly traded at $30.

Shares of Covia deserve a premium, alone, due to their premier industrial segment that should become a dominant force in the future.

Northern White is needed in other basins outside of the Permian, and could see a resurgence in demand in Texas once brown decline rates become too great.

Covia is bifurcating the North American frac sand market, and whatever volumes are lost due to idling of facilities are more than offset by new local brown volumes.

Who would have thought that the frac sand industry could become so fragmented in such a short period of time? While this has many investors on edge, the more the industry fragments into many smaller players, the more chances Covia (CVIA) has to bifuricate the North American frac sand market. The fact is, when many smaller miners enter into the equation, it exposes them to competition that much more, which threatens margins and market share.

Covia has begun the bifurcation process by not only consolidating two power houses into one (when Fairmount Santrol merged with Unimin), but now by idling some of their highest costing Northern White mines. This move is almost cutthroat in nature, because it places pressure on smaller Northern White competitors who are higher on the cost curve. The same will then happen to smaller, local brown sand miners in the south who, over time, won’t be able to compete with the size and scale of Covia.

Since Covia is beginning to divide and conquer the frac sand industry, shares deserve a premium for the prudent moves they have made recently to consolidate and idle facilities in the north. The possible switch back to NW sand from local brown, alone, and Covia’s industrial segment that is now a behemoth with the Unimin & Fairmount merger, should also cause Covia’s share prices to trade considerably higher than where they currently are. For these reasons, which we will discuss further below, it is wise to stay long Covia.

How The Bifurcation Process Works

Here is Covia’s recent press conference on the decision to idle their mines:

Covia announced today that it has reduced proppant capacity by 3.3 million tons in response to changes in market demand. This morning, the Company informed its employees about the idling of operations at its Shakopee, Minnesota; Brewer, Missouri; Wexford, Michigan; and Cutler, Illinois, facilities; as well as a reduction in effective capacity at its Pevely, Missouri; Cleburne, Texas; and Menomonie, Wisconsin, facilities.

Jenniffer Deckard, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The idling of these facilities is a difficult, but necessary step, and we regret the impact that this has had on our people, their families and the local communities. However, as conditions within the proppant market remain dynamic, we are responding to ensure that Covia maintains its leading cost position. At the same time, we remain focused on integration and synergy realization, deleveraging our balance sheet, and executing on our strategic initiatives in both our Industrial and Energy segments, including the ramp up of 8 million tons of local capacity in the Permian and MidCon." Following these operational changes and the commissioning of the Seiling, Oklahoma, plant, the Company expects to have annual Energy production capacity of approximately 32 million tons. The announced changes are not expected to impact Covia's 18 million tons of Industrial production capacity.

Look, we all know sand miners recklessly overbuilt, and, in some cases, pursued marketshare that wasn’t even there. This is going to comeback and bite them when the Big 4 (Hi-Crush (HCLP), Emerge Energy (EMES), U.S. Silica (SLCA), and Covia) ramp their local brown sand mines.

At first, new brown miners shouldn’t be in much trouble, since there is more than enough demand to go around for their local sand due to the sheer amounts of wells being completed which, in turn, is due to the attractive returns that short cycle investments and mega-pad development bring. It is the smaller Northern White players that will need to find a home for their volumes previously being sent to Texas and will therefore feel the grunt first.

If finding a new destination for their sand wasn’t enough trouble already for Tier 2 and Tier 3 NW miners, now that CVIA has decided to idle their higher cost NW mines (even a few in the south), this marginalizes higher cost miners even further by forcing E&Ps to buy from the cheapest producer. Whatever volumes CVIA loses, which is about 3 million tons, will be more than offset by 8 million tons in the Permian and Midcon Basins.

Local Brown’s Inferior Quality Is More Important Than Investors Are Giving It Credit For

Right now, there’s no need for NW if you’re an E&P in manufacturing mode operating 12 well mega-pads, simultaneously, across the Permian Basin. After all, if an E&P can save $500,000 per well up front and see massive IP rates, of course they would elect to go with local brown over Northern White, even if Northern White sand saves them more down the road. Why would they care about decline rates down the road when they can just keep popping new, huge wells one after another?

Decline Rates A Factor

However, decline rates are becoming an issue with some E&Ps. Callon Petroleum (CPE) said that they were using blends of Northern White and local brown to improve long term results. Diamondback Energy (FANG) is another operator using copious amounts of local brown, and they are going into the Delaware Basin now where more sand is pumped per foot. But they, too, are waiting on results from new wells tested in order to see if brown can truly work.

So, the longevity of brown is in a wait and see mode, and if E&Ps decide to switch back to Northern White, this could have devastating effects on smaller, local brown producers. Covia and the Big 4, however, would be able have both types of sand to still offer E&Ps.

Only Good Contracts Will Be Left

Even though some demand would weaken for brown, brown will not completely go away due to super-majors producing bigger wells, who are not as worried about decline rates at the moment as others, I would imagine; and these super-majors are who the Big 4 and Covia do business with, so they would be left with the good contracts, and the smaller brown miners would have to suffer.

Lastly, let’s just assume all local brown is used over Northern White. Well, when wells inevitably get deeper one day, a sand variety that can withstand higher pressures will be needed. Some local brown has relatively high crush strength, and is able to withstand higher amounts of pressure, but none in large amounts can really reach up to the crush levels like Northern White can.

One Day, Wells Will Need Higher Crush Strength

With so many local brown sand supply sources showing high amounts of clay content and low crush strength, NW should see a pick up in demand when wells get deeper or more complex, even if brown gets to a full adoption rate in the near-term.

ISP Segment With Covia Given Zero Credit

Fairmount Santrol already had a healthy industrial ISP business that catered to almost every industry on earth (since sand is the second most used commodity in the world after water). But, Unimin also had a great ISP segment, so when the two companies joined forces, I was surprised when investors didn’t bid shares higher after the IPO.

After all, the cross-selling and cost savings opportunities are huge, and Covia’s ISP segment now offers even more diversification than it did before the merger, which will protect against any pitfalls that the frac sand segment may experience.

A more thorough financial assessment was conducted on CVIA recently, which showed that overall revenues and net income were strong, and would continue to grow as synergies from the merger are realized and brown volumes ramp.

But, industrial volumes of 3.3 million tons, which delivered $181.7 million in revenues for the second-quarter of 2018, and $51.8 million in gross profit was received with a muted applause. These are serious, consistent numbers that will only grow with the merger, and should sustain Covia through another downturn in their fracking business, yet the stock still gets punished repeatedly.

Conclusion

Covia is dividing and conquering the frac sand industry through opening new, local brown sand mines while simultaneously idling Northern White sand mines. Smaller NW miners who are experiencing a slowdown due to delays in completions occurring at a time when waves of local brown sand continue to come online will feel the pain first, then the smaller local brown miners will feel the pain second.

For now, any sand mine with a dumpster and shovel will get business from E&Ps since trucking and avoiding rail is paramount when lowering costs and boosting mega-pad production. However, when decline rates eat into earnings, or wells become deeper and more complex, Northern White should be revisited by E&Ps, in my opinion.

These dynamics, coupled with its industrial uses worldwide, and the fact that other growing basins like the Bakken use Northern White for its quality and closeness in proximity, should ensure a home for Northern White in the years to come. As a result, investors should stay long frac sand players like Covia who are on the path with the Big 4 towards domination of the North American frac sand industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVIA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.