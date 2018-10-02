Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Files Proposed Terms For $125 Million IPO

OSMT turned a small profit in 1H 2018, but the IPO has no investor support and management is pursuing two different business models.

The firm manufactures generic drugs and is developing two branded drugs in-house.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals intends to sell $125 million of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) intends to raise $124.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company sells generic pharmaceutical products and is developing branded, non-generic drug treatments.

OSMT management is attempting to succeed in two different businesses at once, and that presents a major execution risk going forward.

Company & Technology

Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Osmotica was founded in 1986 and sells specialty products using its controlled-release technologies; it is also developing branded treatments for muscle spasticity and droopy eyelid.

Management is headed by CEO Brian Markison, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO of Fougera Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica is developing drugs using its proprietary Osmodex controlled release drug delivery system.

The firm is advancing two NDA candidates in Phase 3 clinical trials - Ontinua ER for muscle spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients, and RVL-1201 for blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.

As of June 30, 2018, the company has five commercialized products: M-72 (methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablets, 72 mg), Lorzone (chlorzoxazone scored tablets) and ConZip (tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsules) in specialty neurology; and OB Complete, a family of prescription prenatal dietary supplements, and Divigel (estradiol gel, 0.1%) in women's health.

The company acquires customers through its specialized neurology and women's health sales teams.

Sales, General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue have been fluctuating with a downward trend as revenues have increased in recent periods, as the table below indicates:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 25.7% 2017 23.2% 2016 30.2%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the total controlled release (osmotic) drug delivery market is projected to grow to $90.2 billion by 2025, representing a strong CAGR of 13.8% between 2014 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the need for alternative therapies and benefits offered by these technologies over conventional forms of drug delivery.

Osmotic drug delivery is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment due to its ability to not be affected by various factors such as pH, food consumption, and gastrointestinal motility.

Competitors that provide controlled release products include:

Depomed

Coating Place

Corium International

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Alkermes

Pfizer (PFE)

Orbis Biosciences

Capsugel

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Aradigm

Financial Performance

OSMT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Growth in gross profit

Uneven gross margin

Highly fluctuating cash flow

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: OSMT S-1/A)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $131.7 million, 13.8% increase vs. prior

2017: $245.7 million, 12.4% increase vs. prior

2016: $218.5 million

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $64.5 million

2017: $120.6 million

2016: $92.8 million

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: 49.0%

2017: 49.1%

2016: 42.5%

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: ($2.2 million) cash used in operations

2017: $57.8 million cash flow

2016: ($44.8 million) cash used

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $28.4 million in cash and $438.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($2.2 million).

IPO Details

OSMT intends to sell 8.3 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $124.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares the firm at the IPO price. It is typical for life science firms to have at one investor willing to ‘support’ the IPO, so the absence of this is a negative signal in the current environment.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.07 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.2%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of our ordinary shares in this offering to repay $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of indebtedness under our senior secured credit facilities, to pay fees and expenses associated with this offering and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 10, 2018.

