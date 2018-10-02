Gazprom Offers Great Value And A Good Dividend Yield

The confronting U.S. policies could be an opportunity for Russia to strengthen the relationship with Europe and China.

Investment Thesis

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is extremely cheap with a P/E around 4, it has been so for a while. This is likely due to the higher political risk, sanctions and high capital investments. We have seen Nord Stream 2 get approval from several countries and partners coming on board. The project has been viewed as very risky, but the recent approvals clearly lowers the overall risk of the project. The other projects are also progressing according to plan.

Gazprom's sales and earnings are already at multi-year highs. With the projected completion of a number of larger projects during 2019, the company will see growth in gas volume by 15% to 2020. The oil price has been climbing steadily during the last two and a half years providing a boost to the numbers as well. In 2020 we will also see significantly lower capital investments and higher free cash flows.

By 2020 I expect the stock price to be at least $10 rather than $5 as we see today, driven by higher earnings, much better free cash flows and likely a higher dividend as well. Once the capital investments decrease and the ongoing project risk will be lower, multiple expansion is justified in my view. The dividend yield is around 5% today.

Overview

Gazprom is a global energy company with 68% of revenues derived from gas, 24% from oil and 8% from power. The company's reserves account for 17% of global gas reserves and 68% in Russia. The company has spent the last decade expanding production. There is presently a significant amount of capital investments into various projects. Nord Stream 2, Power of Siberia and TurkStream are the most significant projects

Figure 1 & 2 - Source: Investor Day 2018 Presentation

Valuation

Gazprom has been cheap when it comes to valuation for some time now. A lower valuation compared to western peers is certainly justified due to the country of operation and the significant ownership stake by the Russian government. Part of the reason for the low valuation is likely due to the higher project spending and more recent sanctions that I will discuss in later sections.

Figure 3 - Source: YCharts

Leverage & Liquidity

As Gazprom has invested in various projects, the company has built up some debt, which is mostly denominated in EUR and USD. The denomination of the debt is less of a concern in my view, as sales are to a large degree also denominated in similar currencies.

Last twelve months EBITDA is now at a 5-year high. So, adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA has come down to 1.0 and debt to equity is only at 0.27. Gazprom also has 1,082B RUB in working capital. In summary; the company has strong operating cash flows, the leverage is reasonably low and there is plenty of liquidity.

Figure 4 & 5 - Source: Q2 2018 Presentation

Project Spending

Capital expenditures have been high for some time as the company has aggressively been building out the pipeline system. However, the three previously mentioned major projects are getting closer to completion. Power of Siberia is scheduled to be ready for gas supplies in the end of 2019 with the amount of 38 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year.

Nord Stream 2 will be adding 55 bcm per year as is also scheduled for 2019. Both Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream are also strategically important, as the projects will allow Gazprom to be able to get more gas into Europe without having to go through Ukraine.

TurkStream will add 31.5 bcm per year into Turkey and southeastern Europe and is also planned to be in operations at the end of 2019. The expanded gas volume figures should be put in relation to the last twelve months gas supplies of 525 bcm.

Once these projects are completed, we will likely see higher revenues, operating cash flows and earnings as the gas sales volume will increase. Free cash flows will increase from both the higher operating cash flow but also lower capital expenditures in 2020. The below chart illustrates projected annual capital investments.

Annual Investments

Figure 6 - Source: Investor Day 2018 Presentation

Long-Term Demand

The global energy demand is consistently growing. Almost all sources have increased in absolute terms. Natural gas is however also growing on a relative basis and gaining market share.

Figure 7 & 8 - Source: bp.com

The European Union has made a commitment to decrease greenhouse gas emissions. While renewable energy sources will certainly grow over time, it is coming from a very low base, which means it will take some time until it has a significant market share. It will also grow the market share on the expense of coal primarily. The long-term demand for natural gas in Europe will continue for the foreseeable future.

China has been experiencing horrible air pollution in some regions, which has led the country to adopt policies to decrease the reliance on coal. Significant investments are being made into renewable energy, nuclear energy but also natural gas. China is estimated to be the largest importer of natural gas in 2019.

We have seen countries increasing exports of natural gas via LNG carriers. Considering Gazprom mostly provides natural gas via pipeline, the running delivery cost is very low once the pipeline is built. So, the company should not have any problems competing on price with natural gas which is being transported long distances via carriers.

Russian Opportunities

President Trump is very negative over Europe's reliance on Russian natural gas. The cost advantages in pipeline delivered natural gas and the global demand for cleaner energy makes it very unlikely that China and Europe will transition away from Russian natural gas.

The current U.S. administration has been weaponizing the dollar more than previous administrations to exclude countries like Iran and Russia from the U.S. payment system. There are some signs that the U.S. might have overplayed this card. The recent tariffs and sanctions look more likely to drive both Europe and China closer to Russia rather than the opposite. This is illustrated by the discussed new payment plan by Russia, China and the largest European countries to circumvent sanctions on Iran.

The fact that Jean-Claude Juncker who is the president of the European Commission expressed opinions that the euro should take a bigger role as the global trade currency and displace the dollar is remarkable. This was unthinkable just a year ago. Whether this will happen is a different story. Europe is dependent on Russian natural gas and the fact there is push-back against U.S. sanctions could be viewed as positive for Gazprom.

Russian Economy & Oil Price

The overall Russian economy experienced a recession during 2015 and 2016. This was primarily due to the low oil price and the fact that general Russian economy is very reliant on the price of oil. The significantly higher oil price is not only benefiting Gazprom, but also the overall economy. The Russian Government controls over 50% of Gazprom, which should not be neglected. However, when the Russian economy is growing, I think the likelihood of more direct interference is significantly lower.

Figure 9 - Source: tradingeconomics.com

The price of oil has increased significantly from the bottom in 2016. This was due to long list of factors. The Russian sponsored OPEC restrictions was very successful, other factors like a decrease in exploration naturally contributed as well. The main takeaway in my view is that if we consider the recent OPEC success, I would expect drastic supply restrictions should the price of crude move towards $50 again. So, I think we would be unlikely to see depressed oil prices unless some extreme outlier event occurs.

Figure 9 - Source: YCharts

The U.S. shale operators perceived success has relied on significant debt financing but has for many of the companies not materialized in free cash flows. I am very skeptical that the U.S. shale companies would be able to continue to operate at lower oil prices together with the higher interest rates we are now seeing. This would also limit the global supply if the price of oil were to decline.

Risks

The biggest risks for Gazprom are sanctions, high capital spending and potential government interference. In consequence, the company will likely trade with a discount to peers going forward. However, I certainly don't think a P/E 4 is justified compared to peers trading around P/E 20. The high capital spending will decrease over the next few years as we have discussed above. The sanctions have not hindered the current projects from moving ahead. So, a higher valuation multiple is likely as we move closer to 2020.

Figure 10 - Source: Data derived from morningstar & bloomberg

The ongoing dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine is another risk to consider. The Stockholm Arbitration court delivered the final decision in February of 2018 for Gazprom to pay $2.56B to Naftogaz for the failure to deliver the agreed gas volumes. Gazprom is trying to challenge this decision. However, it is important to keep in mind that the $2.56B would only account for about 15.5% of working capital.

Conclusion

Gazprom offers great value and a good dividend yield. The strong oil price provides a good short-term boost. As capital investments will decrease in the next couple of years, I expect the valuation will increase from these extremely low levels.

There are certainly risks associated with investing in Gazprom, but they are not high enough to justify the current valuation for a company that offers an interesting growth profile and improving cash flows.

