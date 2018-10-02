One Thing About Elon Musk's SEC Settlement That You're Missing (Podcast)

Tesla (TSLA) longs spent the day on Monday celebrating as the company's stock had its best day since 2014, rising almost 20%. The jump in the stock price came as a result of Elon Musk agreeing to a settlement (as I predicted that he would) with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding his early August “funding secured“ tweet.

Emboldened by news that Musk would remain CEO, investors bid up Tesla stock on Monday but, in my opinion, failed to remember the most important thing: the SEC reportedly has another ongoing investigation into Tesla regarding production numbers for the Model 3.

TSLA Price data by YCharts

Some investors will recall that after the news about the "funding secured" investigation broke, it was reported around the same time that this was in addition to an already ongoing investigation into the company. Those who are bidding up the stock in hopes of the SEC settlement solving all of the company's problems may not realize that liability may still persist not only from the Department of Justice, but still from the SEC. On my podcast on Monday of this week, I explained why this is important, what my thoughts were on the settlement and what I think about Tesla's upcoming Q3 earnings report.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.