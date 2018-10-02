Iridex Corporation: A Pretty Safe Penny Stock, If There Ever Was Such A Thing

Commercialization is going well, and the higher margins the Cyclo G6 platform offers has decreased quarterly cash burn to 3M and put them on the path to profitability.

Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) is involved with the development and manufacture of medical devices for the ophthalmology market, with the main focus being on retinal diseases and glaucoma. The current market cap of $85M (as of close on 9/28/18) puts it in penny stock territory, but a close look at its business model indicates that there is a lot less risk here than with the typical microcap stock.

This article from October 2016 does a good job introducing the company, and is worth a read for additional background information. Basically, IRIX’s legacy medical retina product line (which includes the IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases) has very poor margins, and after several years on the market, annual revenue is kind of stuck at about $30M. The potential here lies in their new Cyclo G6 laser platform, which was commercialized in March 2015.

Used to treat glaucoma, the G6 platform utilizes a differentiated laser technology that has accumulated lots of data demonstrating the clinical and economic benefits compared with current standards of care, is much higher margin than the legacy platforms, and the disposable probes that connect to the console (and must be replaced constantly) offer a nice recurring revenue stream.

On slide 23 of the September 2018 presentation, management lays out their long-term financial goals.

For the moment, let’s assume that the long-term financial goals are realized, and let’s estimate what the corresponding share price might be. If they hit their revenue, gross margin, and operating (EBIT) margin, using a tax rate of 23% (they have no debt) would give annual net income of $11.6M. The financials for the last two quarters have been included next to the long-term financial goals, so you can compare the current numbers with management’s goals.

The 55% gross margin goal is much higher than the current gross margin of 42%. But as you can see, the gross margin contribution from the G6 platform is in the 65% range, and Roth Capital has estimated that the margins from the G6 probes is as high as 80%. The 15% EBIT margin would imply a slight increase in R&D spending, and larger increases in “sales and marketing” and “general and administrative,” which seems reasonable as commercialization for the G6 platform ramps up.

The current market cap of $85M gives a forward PE of 7.3. If we assume a long-term PE of 12, that would give us an expected value of $139M (12 x 11.6M), implying 64% upside over the current price of $6.35/share (as of close on 9/28/18). This gives us a PT of about $10.35/share.

From 2013 to 2017, annual revenues were $38.3M, $42.8M, $41.8M, $46.2M, and $41.6M, respectively. The most obvious question, then, is if it’s realistic to expect 150% growth in annual revenues to be able to reach $100M+.

On slide 15 of the September 2018 presentation, management lays out the G6 system installed base opportunity. With 5K ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) and hospitals in the US, and another 5K ex-US, the total number of locations worldwide that might purchase this device is about 10K.

Given that each location has multiple treatment rooms, let’s assume 2 machines per location. (Note: On the 1Q18 earnings call, management said they were encouraged by the recent momentum of repeat orders of both G6 systems and probes from existing customers, indicating that some locations are likely purchasing one machine to test out, but ultimately end up buying more than one). The total market opportunity in terms of consoles is then 20K. Assuming 20% market share gives an eventual installed base of 4K consoles.

Through 2Q18, IRIX has sold a total of 1,098 consoles since the launch in March 2015, so they are already a quarter of the way there. Slide 17 from the September 2018 presentation shows how steady the sales of both systems and probes have been. Given that the launch in Germany and Japan was only in 4Q17, South Korean approval just took place during 2Q18, and approval in China has not happened yet, the chances of reaching 4K consoles seem high (commercialization plans in China have begun, but management won’t say when they expect approval to be granted).

When the previously mentioned article was published in October 2016, the price of a G6 console was about $10K. However, we recently emailed investor relations and were told that the price both in the US and ex-US is about $8K. So 4K consoles selling for $8K/console gives a total of $32M in non-recurring console revenue. But the real opportunity here is in the disposable probes. The key is how many probes per month each location will be using.

On slide 16 of the January 2016 presentation, management estimates that on the low end, each console might use 6 probes per month, and on the high end, 10 probes per month. The midpoint of 8 probes per month would equate to 96 probes per year per console, so an installed base of 4K consoles would equate to 384K probes per year of recurring orders.

We are unsure of how management is internally calculating the number of probes being used per machine that has been sold, but our rough calculation involves taking the number of probes shipped during the quarter divided by the cumulative number of consoles sold at the end of the previous quarter. Below you can see that as of 2Q18, the number is 47, which is well below the 96 probes per year per console that we would get if each console used management’s midpoint estimate of 8 probes per month.

On the 4Q18 earnings call, management discussed what might be suppressing the level of probe utilization. One of the issues seems to be the level of skill required to use the device. Operating the probes is a bit of an art form, with respect to how fast to go around the eye and how to hold your hand. The improved and expanded salesforce, which transitioned from a team that was predominantly retinal specialists to a more glaucoma-oriented team, is focusing on teaching and educating users on how to work the device. As the efficiency and consistency of results improve, we should see an increased rate of probe utilization.

The last component of our estimate is the cost of the G6 probes. On the 2Q18 earnings call, management said that the average selling price (ASP) of probes in the US is in the $200 range, and that it’s flat from the previous quarter. The price has come down a bit from the $250/probe that is mentioned in the October 2016 article, but when asked on the call if the $200 range is a good number to use for long-term modeling, management said yes.

Ex-US, the ASP is in the $130s/probe, and this is up a bit sequentially. As of 2Q18, 67% of the probes shipped were going to US locations versus 33% ex-US. Since the cost in the US of $200 is higher than the ex-US cost of $135, it would skew the ASP towards the higher US cost if we used the current geographic mix for long-term estimates. But given that the market opportunity is split equally between the US and ex-US, let’s assign equal weights to each selling price to get an ASP of $168/probe.

Below you can see that using these assumptions, the annual recurring G6 probe revenues would be about $64M. Coupled with the $30M from the legacy retina platform and a few million from non-recurring G6 console sales, reaching management’s long-term goal of $100M+ doesn’t seem so unreasonable.

On February 23, 2018, the stock price plunged on the news that IRIX was issuing a voluntary recall of its TruFocus LIO laser accessory product. The LIO is a head-mounted indirect ophthalmoscope that connects to an IRIX laser console and is used to view and perform laser treatments on a patient’s eye. IRIX received reports of three adverse events occurring during procedures in which the LIO product was used, with the reports stating that the procedures resulted in patients experiencing permanent damage to the eye, including focal cataracts and iris burns.

The recalled products seem to be from a specific batch that was manufactured between May 26, 2017 and November 6, 2017. Since that time, sales outside of the US have resumed (management said that 2Q18 ex-US sales were quite good), but they are still awaiting FDA approval to resume US sales. They filed the initial paperwork during 2Q18, and have responded to 2 rounds of minor questions from the FDA, so approval to resume sales should be imminent.

More importantly, they have not seen any retinal system orders be canceled (they are simply waiting to be filled upon approval). And even though it was a hit to quarterly revenue, they did build up some goodwill, as physicians sent letters saying that they appreciated the voluntary recall, which placed patient safety over profits. The point is that even though revenue from the legacy retina platform dipped a bit, it’s only temporary, and continuing to see at least $30M per year from this segment seems reasonable.

One of the advantages of IRIX’s Cyclo G6 platform is their proprietary MicroPulse technology, which is found in their G6 probes. As you can see in slide 5 from the September 2018 presentation, current laser systems used to treat glaucoma emit a continuous wave output. IRIX’s MicroPulse probes emit an intermittent wave, which allows eye tissue to cool between pulses, and thereby reducing tissue damage.

Overall, the G6 platform offers some definite advantages over the current standard of care of eye drops (high non-compliance rates and high recurring costs), legacy lasers (effects dissipate over time), and traditional surgery (high complication and failure rate). As the G6 console install base continues to grow, and probe utilization increases, IRIX will have a good shot at becoming the standard of care in glaucoma treatment worldwide.

The dilution that occurred on September 14, 2018 sent the stock price down 16%, but for those initiating a position now, further dilution seems unlikely. They ended 2Q18 with $16M in cash, and so the additional 10M raised from the September offering gives them $26M in total. While they are currently operating at a loss, the quarterly cash burn of about $3M should come down, as the higher margin G6 revenues make up a bigger and bigger part of the overall revenue mix.

Normally, stocks of such small market cap size come with several risks. But IRIX seems different. They have a new product with a growing body of clinical evidence supporting its advantages in treating glaucoma. Uptake of this new product is going well, with year-over-year revenue growth of the G6 platform coming in at 58% and 50% for 2Q18 and 1Q18, respectively.

One of the largest markets, China, still has yet to see commercialization, though it should occur soon. And the recent equity raise gives them a nice cash cushion as they progress towards profitability. IRIX seems to offer a very nice upside, without as much of the risk that is usually found in the microcap space. The probability of more good news over bad news would seem to indicate that this is a good bet.

