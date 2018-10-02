Carrols Restaurant Group: Still Short After A Solid First Half

And with commodities favorable in the first half and comparisons toughening in the second half, the recent pullback could, and should, continue.

Burger King franchisee Carrols has performed quite well in the first half, driving strong comps and outpacing the chain as a whole.

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) is up a bit over 10% since I shorted the stock late last year. And I'll admit Carrols has had a nice couple of quarters over that period. Same-restaurant sales have been strong - and notably, well above those of franchisor Burger King (a unit of Restaurant Brands International (QSR)). Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2018 has been raised after both Q1 and Q2. Acquired restaurants appear to have performed well, and commodity costs (notably beef) have been more benign than expected.

All that said, however, my core belief that TAST is sharply overvalued hasn't changed. If anything, it's strengthened. Carrols is performing well. Promotions from Burger King, most notably a 2 for $6 Whopper offer, are driving demand. And yet Carrols still can't generate positive free cash flow.

Carrols made an excellent deal with Burger King back in 2012, acquiring 278 restaurants ahead of Burger King's IPO. That aside, however, ROIC has been minimal, and organic profit growth in the range of zero. And the story here - that more restaurants equals higher margins, or that independent outfits magically improve under Carrols management - just doesn't seem to work. That's true when the company appears to be performing well - which leaves me happily patient for when it isn't, which may start in the second half of this year.

A Strong Nine Months

Carrols has followed a disappointing Q3 - when the company pulled down full-year profit guidance amid higher discounting and increased beef costs - with three solid, if not outright impressive, quarters. Q4 same-restaurant sales rose a sizzling 8.9%, with traffic up nearly 4%. Adjusted EBITDA margins rose 61 bps y/y, with restaurant-level margins up 25 bps. That expansion came despite inflation in labor (~6% for the quarter and full-year 2017), higher beef costs, and increased promotional activity.

The story stayed much the same in the first half of 2018. Q1 revenue jumped 13%, with comps up 6.2%. Adjusted EBITDA soared 36% y/y, with 118 bps of margin expansion. Full-year EBITDA guidance was raised by $2 million. In Q2, sales were up 8.4% against the year-prior period, boosted by a +5% comp. Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% - with margins up 100 bps - and full-year guidance again was raised, this time by $4 million at the midpoint.

There is some external help here, most notably on beef costs. Carrols started the year projecting a 2-3% increase in overall commodity costs, including 3-5% inflation in beef; that's come down to flat for the basket and a 1-2% decrease in beef. Given that Carrols saw a 110 bps impact from commodities in each of the last two years (negative in 2017, positive in 2016) with bigger beef shifts, that shift probably suggests something like 50 bps in unforeseen aid to margins.

But, as noted, EBITDA margins have expanded 100 bps+ in the first half. Meanwhile, Carrols' restaurants are outperforming those of the entire Burger King chain on that front. BK's comps in the first half were 2.8%, per the QSR 10-Q, against a 5.6% print for TAST (per its 10-Q).

In that context, the gains so far in 2018 make some sense. Carrols is growing fast enough to leverage cost increases that likely were baked into the numbers heading into this year. From a comp standpoint, it's outperformed the Burger King chain by 280 bps. EBITDA guidance has been raised twice, and Carrols has topped the Street in sales and earnings for four straight quarters. As a result, TAST has seen a nice rally:

source: finviz.com

But the rally has faded of late - and for two key reasons, I think that fade should continue.

Does The Bear Case Hold?

The first reason is that even after strong performance, the business model here still doesn't seem to work all that well. 2018 guidance is for Adjusted EBITDA of $100-$105 million. Capex before optional spend (new development and acquisitions) is now guided to $58-$62 million. Interest expense is running at nearly $24 million on an annual basis. Even with a 0-5% guided effective tax rate (owing to NOL carryforwards), normalized free cash flow is in the range of $20 million, if that ($19 million at the midpoint of guidance). Tack on $20-$25 million for newbuilds (and "remaining costs from 2017 construction," per the Q2 release and free cash flow is negative. Add on another $30-$32 million for acquisitions and Carrols continues to burn cash - as it has for years now.

That's not a one-year problem, either. Carrols has to renovate Burger King restaurants under its franchise agreements - and the program isn't over yet. Carrols is renovating 30-35 restaurants this year, and figures from the 10-K suggest another ~150 remain (plus 10+ more picked up in a large, 31-restaurant deal that was supposed to close in Q3, per the Q2 call; Carrols hasn't yet disclosed that closing has occurred, however). Costs keep ticking up, from a three-year average of $450K (per the 10-K) to ~$550K last year and then ~$650K as of the Q1 call, per CFO Paul Flanders. The raised capex guidance this year (raised after each quarter) is coming from a shift from remodels to rebuilds, which per the Q1 call cost over $1 million each.

The current pace suggests at least another four years of similar spend - and barring a notable jump in EBITDA, still-minimal free cash flow even before acquisitions and newbuilds. Burger King can require new renovations in the tenth year of each franchise agreement as well. And the increasing cost of the renovations only adds to the question about ROIC here. The average Carrols restaurant generated ~$117K in EBITDA last year (calculated using the average restaurant figure from the 10-K and the company's reported Adjusted EBITDA figure), which guidance suggests moves to ~$128K this year. Does ~$650K in remodeling expense - over five years' worth of profit - make sense in that context?

And it's not as if that spend gets much return. In fact, even after a good year, it still looks like Carrols' spend gets hardly any return at all:

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018* Total New Development $0.6 $8.2 $14.8 $22.5 $46.3 Remodels $41.6 $65.8 $33.5 $40.0 $150.9 Other Capex $10.8 $15.2 $18.9 $20.0 $64.9 Acquisitions $52.8 $48.1 $37.9 $31.0 $169.8 Total $105.8 $137.3 $105.1 $113.5 $461.7

in millions

* - at midpoint of post-Q2 guidance; remodel/other split author estimate

2015 growth was substantial: reported Adjusted EBITDA rose from $36 million to $76 million. About half of that growth came from the restaurants acquired from corporate back in 2012, and another $4 million from an extra week. Over the next three years, Carrols is set to post about $32 million in pro forma growth (that figure is the midpoint of full-year guidance plus $5-6 million for the pending acquisition). It's spent $117 million on acquisitions, supposedly at a targeted 4x EBITDA multiple (though the recent acquisition may be a touch higher) - and received some contribution post-2015 from that year's acquisition. At even 4.5x - and assuming zero improvement in the business - the acquisition spend alone should have added ~$26 million in profit.

That leaves $6 million in growth over three years on the back of $345 million in capex. And it's not as if there's been some massive pressure on margins: the midpoint of guidance suggests EBITDA margins will be down 17 bps between 2015 and 2018 (8.76% vs 8.93%).

And, again, this is using guidance for a pretty good 2018 in terms of EBITDA, in which comps have been strong, BK corporate's promo strategy has hit (notably on the 2 Whoppers for $6 offer), and commodity costs have been favorable. But the strategy here simply isn't working. Remodel returns appear limited - yet they eat up years of profits (and don't necessarily come to an end any time soon, if ever). TAST is supposed to be buying smaller franchisees at 3-4x - but if that's working, either organic profit is essentially zero or every other dollar of capital is generating negligible return.

On top of all that, 2018 numbers continue to contradict the argument that scale is of some huge benefit in the Carrols roll-up. If running 800 stores is cheaper than 8 - and if those 800 stores are worth 8x+ EBITDA while 8 are worth 3-4 - then corporate costs should be leveraged. Save for a dip last year, that hasn't been the case:

source: author from TAST releases. Corporate spend defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Restaurant Level EBITDA, both figures disclosed by TAST

Corporate spend has risen once again this year: it's climbed more than 7% year-over-year. Should that pace hold, corporate spend once again won't leverage this year - which undercuts the 'scale' argument here. Without that argument, the question remains: why are restaurants worth 3-4x cash flow on their own worth 8x+ in the hands of Carrols?

Valuation

It's not simple to pin down fair value for TAST. There are no publicly traded peers on the franchise side. Out-year projections of capital spend can have a particular impact on free cash flow models, and sub-9% EBITDA margins mean seemingly minor changes can have a big impact on the absolute figures modeled.

At the midpoint of guidance, TAST trades at 8.7x EBITDA, which seems reasonable. Net leverage is about 2.35x - which seems acceptable (and it's worth noting that TAST bonds trade at a YTM under 4%, though a pending call option at 104 might affect that price somewhat). But for such a capital-intensive business, there's a case that EV/EBITDA isn't the best multiple to use - and by any other measure TAST looks sharply overvalued.

P/FCF, even excluding newbuilds and acquisitions, is about 34x based on guidance (and assuming zero net working capital movements). P/E is in the same ballpark, if a touch higher. Even on a per-location basis, TAST's current market cap implies a valuation of about $1.1 million each. Wendy's (WEN) - who as a chain outsells Burger King on a per-restaurant basis - bought 140 franchises last year for $620K and sold them for $500K. Those franchises were struggling (which is why Wendy's was willing to take the loss), but is a Carrols Burger King really worth double that of a stronger concept, even with a turnaround required? Blackstone (BX) reportedly sold 260 Burger King franchises for less than $400K each, albeit back in 2014.

Even the pending acquisition seems to suggest the $1 million-plus per location figure is overstated. Carrols is paying $30-$32 million for 37 restaurants, 31 of which are coming from a single franchisee in Virginia. Flanders said on the Q2 call that "multiples are reasonably in line with what we've been paying - around 4x sellers cash flow...maybe a little bit on the higher end for the 31 store transaction".

The 37 stores, at the midpoint of guidance, are costing Carrols around $838K each. But if the 31 stores are at 5x EBITDA, and cost $25 million (both of which seems conservative), then they're generating $5 million in profit - or $161,000 each. Carrols' own locations generate $128K - and $161K at the restaurant level.

So which is it? If Carrols is such a tremendous operator that it's worth 8x+, why is it paying "a little bit on the high end" of 4x for restaurants that are more profitable? If other franchisees are capable of posting similar margins, why exactly are Carrols restaurants worth ~twice as much on a free cash flow basis and 32% more on a per-location basis?

I argued a year ago that TAST certainly was worth than $10 - and I don't see much, if anything, to change that case nine months later. That level still suggests a per-location valuation of $866K, Yes, performance has been better. It's not good enough, though. This is a company still burning cash and still showing clear signs that its underlying model simply doesn't work that well. The numbers still just do not work - there is no free cash flow coming out of this business, six-plus years after a transformative and admittedly attractive transaction.

That gets to the second reason why I think TAST has more downside. The stock has been helped by good numbers - but those numbers, at least if management is right, are about to get a lot less impressive. Full-year comp guidance was actually pulled down modestly after Q2 (3-4% versus 3-5%). The projection implies 2H comps in the 1-2% range. Second-half EBITDA, based on the updated range, should come in between -4% and +8% year-over-year. Growth is going to look at lot more muted in the next two quarters, as comparisons get tougher.

And if that's the case, I don't see how even a high-8x EBITDA multiple holds here. The franchisee model is tough. Commodity costs won't stay stable forever. Labor pressure isn't going anywhere. And growth is not particularly impressive given the capital requirements.

Essentially, it comes down to this: Carrols has had a good few quarters. But if that's the best the company can do, I don't think it will be good enough to hold $14 - or $10.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TAST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.