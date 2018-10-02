Performance Of Factor Tilts: September 2018

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

The five factor tilts I cover in this series have generated long-run structural alpha. For Seeking Alpha readers, I have tried my best to show that these strategies outperform over the longest datasets we have available in U.S. finance. With this monthly update, I try and provide insight into the short-term drivers of relative performance.

This series uses different datasets that are more readily investable and have exchange-traded funds that replicate the benchmarks. The drawback is that these benchmarks date to 1989 at the earliest and many of the replicating funds have been around for less than a decade. As you can see from these indices though, the outperformance of these strategies versus the market benchmark is demonstrable over the past 10 and 20 years.

As mentioned previously, these indices are more investable than the longer academic datasets, but you still cannot invest directly in the underlying indices. Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to push down expense ratios in the industry going forward.

For these five factors and the S&P 500 (SPY), I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings. Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. In this series, we also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

In September, Dividend Growth (NOBL, SDY) continued to produce a relatively strong performance despite modestly higher interest rates. After lagging over the fist half of the year, dividend growth has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past month and quarter.

The size factor (IJR), which had produced very strong returns over the first half of the year, lagged the five factor tilts in September. The Size factor has still generated 19% annualized returns over the past year (and 3 years cumulatively).

Low Volatility (SPLV, USMV) continued to lag in September, but continues to deliver on its stated goal of lower volatility. Equal-weighting (RSP) and value (RPV) continue to be out of favor as large-cap growth outperforms. As I showed in my article on the 50 best performing S&P 500 stocks in 3Q, tech represented more than 40% of that top performing decile. Tech is under-represented in these factor tilts, a factor that I remain comfortable with given sector valuations.

