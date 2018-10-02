Big Ticket 2018 Picks: September Update

In early January, I published my top picks for 2018 (see article here). As a reminder for readers not familiar with my strategy, I am a dividend growth investor in my mid 30s with a long-term horizon (hopefully), and my plan is to invest in well-rounded companies with a quality track record, superb management team, and strong dividend growth potential.

Towards the end of last year, numerous followers asked that I put out a list of stock picks for the year. As such, I constructed the list below with the goal to beat the performance of the SPY. The portfolio started with investable funds of $100,000 that were allocated among the stocks listed below. This portfolio will not be actively managed; however, I will provide commentary around any ideas or changes I would consider making. Starting in 2019, we will provide an actively managed portfolio of picks to compare as well as incorporate dividend income to our returns. This has been a request from numerous followers, so as it is our goal to increase the value of our product, we are currently constructing our portfolio for 2019.

This piece will focus on our progress through the month of September, which saw returns of 0.8% on the month, coming off the heels of a very successful month of July that saw a 5.7% increase during the month. The portfolio got off to a rough first quarter of 2018, which contained the single largest point drop in the market ever. However, after strong results through the Summer, the portfolio has gained 10.8%, extending its outperformance of the SPY by 450 basis points, as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has returned 6.3% during the same time period. Through three quarters of the year, we are happy with our results and are looking forward to a strong finish.

September 2018 Results

We are now into the home stretch of 2018 with our portfolio outgaining the S&P 500 by a 450 basis points. We have seen great results from a lot of our picks, but unfortunately, a couple outliers so far have really hurt the overall results. The portfolio as a whole has outperformed SPY in four out of the last five months. Not much movement in September with our portfolio increasing 80 basis points on the month and SPY increasing 10 basis points on the month. We did see strong movement in our third largest holding Broadcom (AVGO) this month, which saw its stock gain 12.6% during the month behind a strong Q3 earnings release. Our second-best performer on the month was Starbucks (SBUX), which saw its stock gain 6.3% on the month. Our biggest laggards on the month came from the likes of Micron (MU) and Wells Fargo (WFC), which saw their stocks decrease 13.9% and 10.1%, respectively, on the month.

Since we began tracking our trades at the beginning of the year, the S&P 500 has increased 6.3% during that span, of which, it was up 0.1% during the month of September. Geopolitical concerns still lurk in the background for investors with possibilities of a full-blown trade war not only with China, but with many other countries as well. However, we have seen some easing of tariffs and potential deals being made with the likes of the EU as well as a new NAFTA deal taking shape as well with Mexico and Canada. Talks with China however continue to stall, with tariff affects taking their toll, as their Shanghai stock exchange is down about 15% year-to-date.

In addition to the trade concerns, the Fed is moving forward with its plan at raising rates at a rapid pace. In September, the Fed yet again raised rates a quarter percent with the likelihood of one final quarter point raise coming in December. Based on the strength of the jobs market, which recently reported an unemployment rate of 4%, which is slightly above last month’s 18-year low, we believe it is a foregone conclusion that the Fed will not slow down this pace. President Trump has continued to voice his disapproval at the rate the Fed is moving to raise rates, saying it is a threat to the growing economy.

So far, our portfolio has performed well in the strong economy and is continuing to outperform the SPY, which is what we set out to do. So, without further ado, here are the September results or the Big Ticket 2018 stock picks:

Broadcom (AVGO) reported their third quarter earnings during the month, that handily beat analysts’ expectations. Analysts expected EPS for the quarter to be $4.83, yet the company reported EPS of $4.98 during the quarter. In addition, the company projected a strong Q4 to close out 2018, which topped many analyst’s expectations for the quarter. The launch of Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhones are expected to provide a Q4 boost as well as higher demand for data center components. Revenue from their enterprise storage business increased 70% during the quarter as their recent acquisition of Brocade helped drive sales. As CEO Hock Tan alluded to on the earnings call, “more than half of our consolidated revenue is benefitting from strong cloud and enterprise data center spending.”

Since hitting a new 52-week low on June 28th, Starbucks (SBUX) has seen their shares rise 20% in three months. Over the course of the year, we are still down 4.6%, but the company has again been trending in the right direction. There was no real impactful news on the stock during the month, as they are not expected to release their next set of earnings until later this month, so this was really just value investors returning to the stock. The only real newsworthy item during the month was the opening of the Company’s new Milan Roastery location, which reported larger than expected crowds, according to Reuters. The stock was beaten down for much of the year as concerns over slowing growth and a maturing North America segment saw investors headed for the door. However, the company still has strong growth potential seen in China as well as their Roastery concept that has been a big hit with consumers thus far.

Wells Fargo (WFC) and Micron (MU) were the two largest laggards during the month. Wells Fargo, along with many other banking stocks were under pressure late in the month after the Fed decision was finalized. Micron issued a Q4 beat during the month, but investors were not happy with the Q1 guidance provided. The chip makers, after having a good run in the first half of the year, have been under pressure of late, with AVGO being an exception this month, after being down for much of the year.

Looking Ahead

Even though we do not make changes to the portfolio throughout the year, we do like to give insight as to what changes, if any, we would make during that given month. With the recent Fed decision in the rearview mirror, some sectors took it on the chin during the month of September providing much needed pullbacks. One area we were watching closely were the REITs, which we expected to pullback some like they did after the decision to raise rates again was reported. Two REITs we have been keeping a close eye on are STORE Capital (STOR) or Realty Income (O). Both REITs have performed well year to date after being down during the first quarter of the year.

The idea of the updates is to be completely transparent with my followers. Many contributors today will make stocks picks, but only follow up on those if they are positive, but I feel that readers respect you more when you are transparent regardless of the outcome. With that being said, here is to a solid fourth quarter. Best of luck to all our followers!

Now that you have had a chance to digest the portfolio results to date, we look forward to hearing your thoughts on the portfolio and hearing some of your ideas for any changes to be made. Good luck to everyone and happy investing!

