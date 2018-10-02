Cracker Barrel Is Still Special

What did I think last time?

I first wrote about Cracker Barrel (CBRL) back in May. I decided to look into the company after hearing about an upcoming special dividend (that had been paid yearly for some time). I also knew about Cracker Barrel from frequent road trips my wife and I had taken when we were younger and went more often on long trips by road. I still drive by the Cracker Barrel restaurant we frequented when I am taking my son and daughter back to their respective colleges. Looking at the current financials, I liked what I saw about the company. Cracker Barrel met my 4 keys for identifying a good dividend growth investment partner: growing revenues or markets, growing profits or cash flows, managing debt well, and growing a well-supported dividend.

Evaluating the dividend stream, using just the regular dividends, I concluded that the price was a good value. Buying in time to get the special dividend payment of $3.75 made for an even better deal.

In May, I estimated that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream was $161.02 which set my buy price at $162 (with the NPV over $40, I round my buy price up to the next whole dollar). That made it a good value compared to the market price at the time. A few days before the article was published, I bought 120 shares at a price of $158.81. The market price for the shares was actually a bit below that when I submitted the article for publication.

I don't typically worry if the share price of a stock declines after I buy some. My investment thesis doesn't involve selling my shares to someone else for more money, so it's not broken by a price decline (particularly not by a short-term price drop). In fact, if the fundamentals don't change, I look at a price decline as an opportunity to get even more shares at a better value. Since I wrote my article, I bought additional shares of CBRL. I got 9 shares about a dollar above my initial price and 12 shares about a dollar below my initial price. My cost basis (including commissions) is now $158.92.

What new information do we have now?

On September 16, Cracker Barrel reported the results of its Q4 and full-year fiscal 2018 results. EPS and revenue both increased, although the adjusted EPS numbers for Q4 (that account for an extra week in this fiscal year) did not increase over last year's number. The total adjusted EPS for the year (which took out a one-time tax adjustment and the extra week) was $8.60 which is larger than last year's $8.40. Below are data tables taken from a more detailed company report on the results.

Getting the bad news out of the way first, the table above shows that comparable traffic declined by 3.5%. That was mostly offset by an increase in the check size of 3.1%, so comparable sales only declined 0.4%. The restaurant revenue is about 5 times larger than the retail revenue, so the increase in retail revenue is not able to entirely offset the decline in restaurant sales.

In the table above, we see that total revenue increased this year over last. However, in Q4, labor costs increased even more, resulting in a decline in store operating income. The increase in net income was produced by a reduction in administrative expenses and lower taxes. I am somewhat concerned about labor costs. Had Cracker Barrel opened a bunch of stores in Q4, I could lay the blame for the increase in labor costs to new stores and training more employees. But only 1 store was opened in Q4 while 10 were opened earlier in the year. So, if it was training and start-up costs driving the labor cost increase, it would be bigger for the whole year and not for Q4. Going forward, I will want to keep an eye on this.

This next table shows cash flows, in particular, CFFO (cash flow from operations or cash provided by operating activities). I use CFFO in judging the safety of the dividend. I think that the dividend is safest when the company's operations are generating more than enough cash to cover the dividend payment. There are certainly other ways to cover the dividend that is safe, but I think this way is safest. So, by increasing CFFO from 2017, the dividend is now safer as Cracker Barrel has more cash to pay the dividend. It is also interesting to note (and a good sign in my opinion) that Cracker Barrel took out no new long-term debt to finance its new stores in either 2018 or 2017 (checking on the latest 10-K, I see that Cracker Barrel last increased long-term debt during the fiscal 2014). Opening new stores, while it is a good sign, is a lagging indicator. So, I consider it a significant plus that the funds to open stores weren't borrowed. In my opinion, this is what caused many retail chains problems. They borrowed money to open new locations and then the new locations didn't produce enough income to cover the debt costs.

The table above shows the total store count and how it has changed over the last 2 years. As I said above, it's a positive that stores are being added but it's also a lagging indicator. Given the traffic issues, I see the current pace of adding new stores as reasonable, especially when funding those additions from cash flow and without new long-term debt.

How safe is the dividend?

I think that when dividend payments can be entirely paid out of CFFO that they are safest. Currently, for the 2018 fiscal year, that is the case for Cracker Barrel. To get a better idea of the dividend safety over the next few years, I take the projection of dividend payments I use in my DDM calculations and compare that to a projection of CFFO over the next 60 months. What I want to see is how bad will things need to get in order for Cracker Barrel to lack the CFFO to cover the dividend payments.

Over the last 12 months, Cracker Barrel generated CFFO of $330.6 million, about 3% higher than the prior year. For the next 12 months, I will assume the same amount of CFFO. Currently, the share count is 24 million and because this is a worst case scenario situation I will assume that management will end up increasing the share count by 1% each year (so the share count will be just under 25 million in the final year). Right now, there are no preferred shares outstanding, so I won't assume any are issued. I will also count the special dividend when calculating the total dividend payment, including that Cracker Barrel has raised it by 25 cents each year. That makes the total dividend payment out to be $9.05 over the next 12 months taking various average increases into account.

Using those numbers, if CFFO declines by a CAGR of 4.95% over the next 60 months, there will still be enough CFFO to cover the dividend payment (1 penny a share extra). Since I would be quite surprised if CFFO did any worse than remain flat for any year over the next 5, I think the dividend payments I project are very safe.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that Cracker Barrel has been increasing its dividend payments each year for 15 years. I project a payment of $5.05 based on getting 3 payments at the current rate and one that is 5 cents higher. This differs from the dividends I used in the safety analysis above because I will not be considering the special dividend when calculating a price (but did want it considered when figuring out if the payments were safe). I project a 4.5% dividend growth rate because that matches the amount of recent increases and because it is below the rate of projected EPS growth.

Given those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments is $163.73. That sets my buy price at $164. With Friday's closing price at $147.13. That indicates that CBRL is a buy. Dividend growth investors should take a look at it and see if it will make a good fit for their portfolio and goals.

A note on risk management

In managing my portfolio and planning out my stock purchases I take an approach to risk management that I adapted from a training class I had on project management. In working on and managing software development projects (and really any type of project) risk will come along that will impact your ability to bring a project to a successful conclusion. Addressing these risks including identifying them, planning how to respond to them when they happen and efforts to avoid them in the first place are all essential parts of risk management while I think many investors and analysts dump them all into a single category.

What I want to talk about here is how the class I took dealt with strategies to manage risk, and the difference I see in how a lot of investors deal with risk. The project management class divided risk management strategies into 2 different groups.

The first group, called risk avoidance strategies, where plans (almost always put into use before a risk fully materialized) were designed to lower the chance that a risk event would actually happen. For a stock portfolio, risk avoidance strategies would be used in due diligence before picking a stock or implemented in sell rules to avoid an event (like selling a dividend stock when earnings growth was negative for a certain number of quarters). Basically, any rules designed to avoid a big price drop or a dividend cut.

Risk mitigation strategies are designed to lessen the impact a bad event will have. They are often used after a risk has happened but can also be useful if used ahead of time. Diversification and position sizing are two examples of risk mitigation strategies for a stock portfolio. Neither of them alters the chance that a company or stock will have some adverse event that impacts its performance, but they do reduce the impact of that event on your portfolio.

Why do I mention that here? Well, one of my risk mitigation strategies is to have what I call a full position be about 3.3% of my total portfolio value. Currently, that full position size is a range from a low of $15K to a high of about $19K. Currently, my CBRL position has a market value of $20K, putting it just above a full position. Because the shares of companies I like are sometimes offered at great deals, I have some rules in place to determine if the deal offered is good enough to add to a position that is already over the limit of a full position. From where CBRL is in size, my rule requires that the current share price be around 10% below my buy price and at least 5% below my current average share cost. This is a risk mitigation strategy because it doesn't alter the chances that Cracker Barrel might perform badly or have to cut the dividend. Rather, with the additional dividends paid by the new shares and the lowering of my cost basis, it mitigates some of the damage an adverse event might cause.

So, with Monday morning, I spend ~$1,200 to add 8 more shares of CBRL to my portfolio.

The $146.63 I paid is just about 10% below my $164 buy price and is around 7% below my average share cost. And as an added bonus because my broker is giving me free trades as an incentive to stay until my account if moved to E*Trade, I paid no commissions either.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to watch traffic at Cracker Barrel stores. It's great that price increases and larger checks offset most of the traffic decline last quarter, but I don't want that to continue. In part, the traffic decline was due to an advertising campaign change for a reoccurring promotional event that didn't work as planned and in part, it was due to some new promotional menu items that turned out to be less popular than anticipated. So, to me, this looks like something management can easily fix (and seems to have fixed on the food items already).

Also of concern to me is that increase in labor costs. This news item indicates that it isn't an issue limited only to Cracker Barrel, so it might be harder for management to control. But I will certainly want to see that Cracker Barrel's labor costs don't go up any faster than industry average.

Conclusion

Despite the recent price drop in CBRL shares, the company remains a good investment and is arguably more valuable than when I first recommended it back in May.

The dividend looks safe with even the special dividend well covered by cash flow. While I don't expect dividend growth to be huge, I do expect growth between 4% and 5%. With the current regular dividend payment, that makes it a good value at the current share price. Include the special dividends as well and it becomes an even better investment. Lots of companies in Cracker Barrel's position use the extra cash to do share buybacks, as a dividend growth investor I like that Cracker Barrel is doing special dividends instead much better. I like it so much better than I am willing to over-weight the position at this time.

