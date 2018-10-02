European And Asian Value Ideas - The Idea Guide

Summary
The U.S.'s outperformance over recent years has been a quandary for domestic value investors, as it becomes harder to find a bargain.
Overseas markets still offer opportunities, though they come with a few additional hurdles.
I attended a recent value investing conference in Spain and a few interesting ideas came out of it, including a Nordic alcohol retailer with a strong position.
by Daniel Shvartsman
I recently had the opportunity to attend an investing conference in my current hometown, Valencia, Spain. Buscando Valor was put on by Rankia, a leading Spanish-language investing site, in conjunction with a