Quick Picks & Lists

European And Asian Value Ideas - The Idea Guide

|
About: Derichebourg SA ADR (DRRBY), ECOGF, FMOCF, FMOCY, HAWPF, HAWPY, NWARF, PHPPY, TOHJF, Includes: ANIOF, ANIOY, BDRLF, ESYJY, GPP, GPRE, INSW, PHG, RYAAY, RYLPF
by: The Idea Guide
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

The U.S.'s outperformance over recent years has been a quandary for domestic value investors, as it becomes harder to find a bargain.

Overseas markets still offer opportunities, though they come with a few additional hurdles.

I attended a recent value investing conference in Spain and a few interesting ideas came out of it, including a Nordic alcohol retailer with a strong position.

by Daniel Shvartsman

I recently had the opportunity to attend an investing conference in my current hometown, Valencia, Spain. Buscando Valor was put on by Rankia, a leading Spanish-language investing site, in conjunction with a