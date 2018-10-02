Sirius XM And Pandora - What To Do When You've Been Lowballed

Market now believes the deal will go through as proposed by SiriusXM.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering we’re dealing with Liberty (LSXMA), but I seriously think Pandora (P) shareholders are getting lowballed with the latest SiriusXM (SIRI) offer. The latest offer involves an all-stock deal with a 1.44 exchange ratio i.e. each share of Pandora will be exchanged for 1.44 shares of SiriusXM. Per Sirius, this works out to an ~13.8% premium based on 30-day VWAP.

There isn’t much contention that SIRI paper is richly valued. The fact that management has hit the brakes on buybacks isn’t a coincidence – my guess is management thinks the stock is very rich as well. With that in mind, the all-stock deal shouldn’t really come as a surprise – SIRI is shrewdly trading richly valued paper for "cheap" paper.

It shouldn’t have been shocking when SIRI stock fell to the ~$6.30 range post-deal announcement. As of Monday’s, close, Sirius XM traded at ~$6.30 with Pandora trading at ~$9.15. This works out to a ~1.45 exchange ratio i.e. each share of Pandora is worth ~1.45 shares of Sirius XM. The new implied ratio was a curious backpedal from the market's prior “lowball” view (the implied exchange ratio stood at ~1.50 at Friday's close, implying upward pressure on the initial offer, to the tune of ~4-5%).

The SIRI-P deal isn’t your typical merger arb – the market isn’t expressing uncertainty about a deal closing, instead, it is pricing in a scenario where the merger goes through as is. This would make going long the spread more attractive if like me, you believe SIRI is grossly undervaluing P.

Yes, Sirius/ Liberty virtually controls P's board, but I think the free call option offered via long P/ short SIRI through the 30-day go-shop period is compelling as I think there could (and should) be some resistance from shareholders to the current lowball offer from SIRI.

Creating the World’s Biggest Audio Company

The Pandora merger was a long time coming. Here’s a brief timeline I compiled:

Date Event 22 Jul 2016 Pandora rejected preliminary approach from Liberty Media earlier in the year; Liberty still has interest 03 Dec 2016 Pandora sees renewed interest from suitor SiriusXM 08 Dec 2016 Pandora Media considering potential suitors beyond SiriusXM 13 Jan 2017 Pandora still eyed by SiriusXM 18 May 2017 Pandora in talks to potential bidder SiriusXM 08 Jun 2017 Pandora agrees with KKR to brief extension of termination right amid interest from strategic investor 9 Jun 2017 Pandora to receive USD 480m investment from SiriusXM 18 September 2017 Pandora hires Roger Lynch as president and CEO effective 18 September 22 September 2017 SiriusXM acquires $307.5mm of Series A preferred stock in Pandora, fulfilling the $480mm strategic investment announced on June 9, 2017 24 Sep 2018 Sirius XM agrees to acquire Pandora Media in all-stock transaction valued at approximately USD 3.5bn

(Source: Sirius XM, Pandora)

The rationale for the merger seems compelling on paper – 1) Create new unique audio packages to serve the demand curve, 2) Extend Sirius’ reach out of the car (and Pandora in-car), 3) Have P leverage Sirius’ financial backing, and 4) Monetize Sirius’ trial funnel.

The graph below sums up management’s thinking behind the deal.

(Source: Sirius XM)

I think the “world’s biggest audio company” label touted post-deal is a bit misleading – no one makes money on collecting the most $10 subs, and Sirius gets it. While the P/ SIRI merger creates a scaled user base, it also allows a broader, more customized offering through new packages with enhanced features and more content for listeners. To me, this deal looks like the first step in Sirius’ expansion along the listener’s demand curve, with the natural next step likely involving Live Nation (LYV).

Here are the key deal terms – 1) Sirius acquires the 228m shares it does not already own in Pandora, via an all-stock transaction, 2) Exchange ratio set at 1.44 SIRI shares for every P share (implying a ~$3.5bn equity value per mgmt), 3) P has a 30-day “go-shop” period (after which Sirius has at least 3 business days to adjust its offer), 4) P will pay SIRI a break fee of ~$52.5-105m in the event a superior proposal is accepted or the former terminates and 5) Expected close in 1Q19.

Why Sirius/ Liberty is Lowballing Pandora Shareholders

Post the deal announcement, the muted-negative share price reaction led to some pessimism around the deal rationale. Don’t be fooled though – this is an accretive transaction. Here’s management playing coy on the call:

“Swinburne: And I didn’t hear any mention about any synergies. I’m just curious if there are cost savings baked in to the plan here as you guys look forward that could help you get the free cash flow faster. Meyer: There will be areas where we will find synergy, and those will both be [in existing] — and we haven’t — and I’m not going to give you a number or scope those today”

The holding back on synergy guidance seems strategic and the market seems to have priced this in and penalized both stocks (SIRI’s market cap was penalized ~$3.5bn on the day). The notion that only revenue synergies like cross-promotion and non-music content exist (Meyer –“Both Pandora and Sirius believe we both need to take a more active step in podcasting. And I can tell you if the merger — when the merger successfully completed, 1 plus 1 will be a lot less than 2 in that particular instance”) ignores some very obvious cost synergies at play.

Now, factoring in zero synergies, the transaction would clearly be dilutive. Here’s MS’ take on the merger with the caveat that “ this analysis is presented ex-synergies, though we note there are likely some modest back office savings available.”

Now, let’s say we run cost synergies (back office etc) at ~1% of revenue with cross promotions driving ~1m incremental subs and buybacks resuming. Suddenly the deal starts becoming accretive (~7-10% on LFCF by my calculations).

(Source: Author; Note: FY19 – FY21 Projections)

And that doesn’t include NOLs, mind you. Layering in Pandora’s NOLs makes the deal massively accretive when cash taxes would otherwise kick in – the additional ~$2.5bn of NOLs from Pandora would yield ~$500+m in cash tax savings per year on top of Sirius’ existing NOLs.

The biggest upside though, comes from label renegotiations – here’s Lynch:

“On label, we’ve mentioned that we see an opportunity to improve our gross margin by at least several hundred basis points through label renegotiations, principally around restructuring minimum guarantees as we do these renewals”

The merger announcement coming just as Pandora gears up for negotiations with major record labels (to renew deals announced in September 2016) is in my view, no coincidence. Lynch’s estimate of a “several hundred basis points” boost to GMs likely doesn’t include the added negotiating power of the combined entity.

With most of its revenues tied up in content royalties (>60%), Pandora’s current GMs are highly unrepresentative of where they will be post-negotiations. In fact, factoring in GM expansion post renegotiations, Pandora should easily turn EBITDA/ cash flow positive with a positive (non-GAAP) EPS number not long after. Sensitizing 2019e/2020e non-GAAP EPS yields an additional ~$0.06 per %pt of GM expansion (translating to ~60+% upside to 2020e non-GAAP EPS).

Heads I Win, Tails I Don't Lose That Much

I think the conventional merger arb approach (buy target/ sell acquirer) applies here. As of Friday’s, close, Sirius XM traded at ~$6.30 with Pandora trading at ~$9.15. This works out to a ~1.45 exchange ratio i.e. each share of Pandora is worth ~1.45 shares of Sirius XM (vs the 1.44 ratio proposed), implying virtually no premium to the current SIRI offer.

The market, it would seem, is expressing a view that Sirius will not have to raise its offer to complete a deal. Assuming regulatory approval is a given, here’s what I think the market’s pricing in:

Exchange Ratio Probability Adjusted Value Competitive Bidding Situation (30% premium) 1.87 5% 0.09 Current Terms 1.44 90% 1.30 Break 1.30 5% 0.07 1.46

(Source: Author)

I think this view neglects two key factors – 1) Pandora's shares are only ~15% controlled by SIRI (on an as-converted basis), and 2) The current offer has P shareholders leaving significant upside on the table. Thus, I suspect resistance to a deal is likely to be higher than the market is pricing in, and there’s a significant probability we see the deal go through at a premium instead.

Additionally, a break, which would see SIRI benefit at the expense of P near-term, seems unlikely given label renegotiations (worth several hundred bps of GM upside) isn't yet factored into guidance and could boost EPS by ~$0.06 per %pt of GM expansion (translating to ~60+% upside to 2020e EPS). Another merger attempt down the road will come at a much higher price.

Prima facie, the spread opportunity may seem to have disappeared post Monday's close, but I think going long the spread (long P/ short SIRI) into the end of the “go-shop” period (~30 days post announcement) represents a compelling opportunity to buy into a "free" call option on P shareholder resistance.

Heads I win, tails I don't lose much.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.