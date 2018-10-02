Ford Motor Company (F) Sales Call (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Corporate Sales Call October 2, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Erich Merkle - U.S. Sales Analyst

Mark LaNeve - Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service

Bryan Bezold - Senior Economist for the Americas

Analysts

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs

Adrienne Roberts - The Wall Street Journal

Keith Naughton - Bloomberg

Ladies and gentleman, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ford Monthly Sales Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. And after the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Erich Merkle. Please go ahead.

Erich Merkle

Thank you, Crystal. Good morning everyone, and welcome to Ford's September 2018 U.S. Sales Call. Today, we are joined Mark LaNeve, Ford Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service; and I also have Bryan Bezold, Ford's Senior Economist for the Americas here with us.

So first up, let's turn things over to Mark here and get a look at the industry and some of the Ford data behind the industry numbers this month. Mark?

Mark LaNeve

Great. Thank you, Erich, and good morning everyone out there. In these calls, we try to obviously offer a perspective in addition to what you see in the releases from the various manufacturers on -- provide perspective on the overall industry and on Ford's performance, and this call is particularly important as September was a very unique month. So let me try to provide some of that perspective.

First of all, because of Hurricane Florence, which dominated the news, and to some extent, affected business along the entire Eastern Seaboard, particularly the Carolinas, you know, that was one big factor this month. We are happy to see that the recovery efforts are well underway in the Carolinas, and are hopeful to get back to normal soon. Thankfully damage was minimal compared certainly to the weather events last year. Easy for me to say, but obviously if you are one of the ones impacted, it could be devastating. And our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected.

Ford has responded, as we always do, with a variety of relief efforts including significant outright and match donations to Red Cross and other relief organizations, and special discounts including employee pricing as we did last year with Hurricane Harvey to affected customers and first responders. We are pleased to say that recovery from what we can see is moving quickly for our dealers in the area. All of them are back up and running now. We couldn't be happier with their efforts and the support of everyone involved.

Another unique aspect, obviously the September is the year-over-year comparison. Hurricane Harvey last year hit the Houston area in late August, and subsequently released very strong pent up and replacement demand for Ford and the overall industry in September. So to some extent, as we look back on this month that just ended, it was a tale of two hurricanes. We expect the sales to be down for the month given the strong comparisons relative to September '17.

Ford in particular had a strong September last year. In fact, it was far in a way our best of the year due to quick response of relief efforts for our dealers by our dealers and customers, and it's important to remember the density of the truck market in the Houston area, where we obviously performed very well with very high market share. In fact, we were down 44% in the Houston -- what we call the Houston region in the month of September year-over-year, and if you speak to the dealers in Houston, they think they had a pretty good September which just ended, and they were down 44%. So it gives you some extent of just how tough the year-over-year comparisons were.

As we look at the industry including medium and heavy trucks, we believe approximately 1.43 million vehicles were sold last month. This would translate into a total industry SAAR in the mid-70 million vehicle range. This is actually very consistent with industry's year-to-date SAAR, which is running between 17.4 and 17.5. At retail, we believe the industry delivered about 1.17 million vehicles, which would be down an estimated 9% relative to a year ago. Almost all of that decline, as I mentioned hurricane-related. On incentives, data would indicate the industry remained disciplined throughout the month. Overall incentive spent for September was up $60 relative to August, but down $170 compared to year ago level. So very consistent with we have seen so far this year.

Ford's overall U.S. sales were down 11% last month with 197,404 vehicles sold. In that number, fleet was down 7% with most of that decline due to planned reductions in rental and timing on some government orders. We continue to perform very well on the pricing front with our transaction pricing increasing $1,500 last month over year ago. This is more than twice the rate of growth for the overall industry, which expanded by $620 per vehicle in September.

Let's take a closer look at the performance of some of our individual vehicles beginning with F-Series. F-Series had another excellent month delivering 75,000 units. F-Series soared above the 70,000 mark in September with a 75k mark. The seventh straight month we have been above 70,000, and three of those months have actually been over 80,000. It's starting to sound like old news, a number over 70, but to give you some perspective, we only equipped 70,000 units in a month, seven times in all of 2015 and 2016, and if you remember, we had a slightly higher industry in those two years.

As I mentioned, we have gone over 70 -- seven times already this year, in fact, seven straight months. Also for perspective during that period this year, none of our competitors has gone over 60,000 in a given month. If you take out last year's September as a data point, last month 75,000 pickups would equate to our September F-Series since 2004. So -- actually our second best September for F-Series since 2004. F-Series transaction pricing also continues to grow running close to record levels at just under 47,000 per truck. This is thousands of dollars higher than our nearest competitor.

On SUVs, calendar year-to-date, Ford SUVs are running at a record pace with sales up 1% versus last year's all-time high, with over 600,000 SUVs sold calendar year-to-date. This record pace has been set despite fact that our two highest volume SUVs, Escape and Explorer, are at the end of their lifecycle and are going to be replaced by amazing new vehicles mid next year.

Taking a look at Lincoln; Lincoln sales were down 7% in September due to weakness in the overall luxury segment. As one of Americas hottest new vehicle, the Navigator story continues to -- we continue to chalk up great month after great month, Navigator sales were up 77% last month.

With that, let's turn over to Bryan for an update on the economic front. Bryan?

Bryan Bezold

Thanks, Mark, and good morning everyone. Incoming data over the last month remained consistent with solid economic growth and in environment that continue to support auto sales at a level around their recent run rate. Last week, the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee voted to raise the Fed funds rate target by 25 basis points to a range between 2.0% and 2.25% and characterize the economy as strong. Rising interest rates do represent a headwind to customers and firms, but that headwind is small in context of the overall economic backdrop.

Although it is likely that third quarter GDP will decelerate from the 4.2% growth we saw in 2Q, data over the last month does imply continued above trend growth. Specifically, new claims for unemployment insurance remained at historically low levels with the four-week moving average at 206,000 during the week, ending September 22. In August, the economy added 201,000 jobs, and the continued low level of claim suggests that when the September employment report is released on Friday, it will show continued job growth. The August employment report also showed a small acceleration in wage growth to a 2.9% year-over-year rate. Given strong economic growth, increasing employment, and rising wages, it is no surprise that consumers are quite confident.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose 3.9 points to 100.1 in September as consumers became optimistic about economic conditions over both the next year and the next five years. The share of consumers reporting that it was a good time to buy a car rose eight points from August to 67%, primarily because of consumer sense that economic conditions are good. The September manufacturing PMI declined 1.5 points from August to a still robust figure of 59.8 as the growth of new orders cooled a bit from August.

August industrial production rose 0.4% from July, and 4.9% from last August on increased mining and utility output. August inflation-adjusted disposable income rose 0.2% from July, and 2.9% from last August. Inflation-adjusted personal consumption spending rose 0.2%, and 3.0% from a year ago. Inflation remains relatively subdued, with the August consumer price index up 2.7% from a year ago, down from 2.9% in July. Core inflation, which includes food and energy, rose 2.2% from a year ago, down from 2.4% in July. According to AAA, at the end of September the nationwide average gas -- excuse me, according to AAA, at the end of September the nationwide average price of regular gasoline was $2.88 a gallon, up slightly from the prior month and prior week, and up 12.3% from a year ago.

Housing activity remained mixed in August. After falling by 11% in June and 0.3% in July, new housing starts rose by 9.2%, led by a big increase in multifamily starts. Permits, however, fell 5.7% as an increase in multifamily permits couldn't fully offset a decline in single-family permits. New home sales rose by 3.5%, but existing home sales were unchanged. As the Fed noted in its statement, the economic data suggests that the economy is quite strong. Despite some inconsistent performance in the housing sector, economic growth should continue to support auto sales at the recent run rate in mid 17 million unit range, which remains high in historical terms.

With that, I will turn it over to Erich.

Erich Merkle

Thank you, Bryan. And taking a look at some segment trends that we saw unfold for the month of September, we continue to see as we do every month, small SUVs, they continue to grow. They represented just over 24% of the retail industry last month, that's up about two points from a year ago. And we've been talking about this mid-size SUV segment, particularly around three-row, mid-size SUVs really coming into the fold here as we're seeing strong increases. September, they represented just over 16% of the retail industry, and that's more than a two-point gain. So again, if we take a look at this month's, and you add up all the SUVs, it looks like SUVs once again hit about that 50% threshold for the industry.

Where did it come from? Well, it's been coming from -- it's been coming out of cars. Mid-sized cars lost about a point, to about 9% of the industry last month. And small cars were down dramatically at about 13.5% of industry. This was about a three-point drop from a year ago, so we really saw small cars drop pretty considerably for the month. Taking a look at full-sized pickups, they were down a bit due to the stronger year-over-year comparisons. For September, full-sized pickups represented about 13.5% of industry. And that compared roughly to about 14% a year ago.

So with that, Crystal, could we turn the call over and start taking some questions from the folks in the analyst community, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes, sir. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of David Tamberrino with Goldman Sachs.

David Tamberrino

Good morning. I was wondering if you could give us a little bit more of a quantification as to what you think the hurricane impacts were for the month; obviously, Florence impacting to this year, but also wondering how much Hurricane Harvey rebound and rebuild basically pushed up last year's September?

Mark LaNeve

Yes, thank you, David. Impossible to quantify the affect of Florence, it certainly wasn't nearly to the degree, thank goodness, for all that Harvey was last year. And you can't gauge it just the number of damaged vehicles because you had massive evacuations, a total disruption for better part of mid month along much of the Atlantic seaboard, particularly in the Carolinas. Just the only hard data point I have is just in Houston, we were down 44% in that region just overselves year-over-year at about 15%-16% market share, and that would equate to close to 8,000 units just that one market. And the dealers there actually hit their internal objectives that we provide for them had a pretty good month, so certainly a very tough year-over-year comparison.

David Tamberrino

Understood, okay. And then maybe just a second question for Erich, really, the incentives, I think I heard it was down $170 year-over-year for the industry. How does that break down between sedan, utilities, and pickups? Wondering how much -- if that couple of hundred dollar decline for the sedans has continued, and if there's any intensification in incentive levels for utilities and pickups with a couple competitors launching products now?

Erich Merkle

Sure, David, yes. So if we take a look at cars, like we've been talking about, cars are really most of the decline. So, cars were down about $470 year-over-year for the segment -- for the industry segment. SUVs are relatively flat. They were up slightly about $40. And if we look at the overall truck segment, it was down about $80. So again, fairly disciplined for the overall industry, but there's no question that car manufacturers have been cutting back on incentive spend. There's just no need for them to force vehicles out there into the marketplace.

David Tamberrino

Understood, very helpful. Thank you, Erich.

Erich Merkle

You bet.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Erich Merkle

Crystal, if we have no further questions from the analyst community, we'll move it along to the media.

Operator

Okay. That concludes the analysts' portion of the call. We will now be moving into the media portion. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the like of Adrienne Roberts with The Wall Street Journal.

Adrienne Roberts

Hi, how are you?

Mark LaNeve

Good.

Adrienne Roberts

So I have two questions. The first one is that we're hearing that the auto industry is pulling back from offering these zero percent finance deals this summer and into the fall. Are you guys pulling back? Are you seeing other automakers pull back, and if not, why?

Mark LaNeve

Adrienne, we haven't seen much of a pullback, we've seen -- there's a myriad incentive offers in the marketplace. And incentives are getting more targeted. We certainly are using data to become much more targeted in our incentive delivery. So to some extent that adds some complexity, we discuss that with the dealers all the time. But we had a zero for 72 offer out there last month on our pickup truck for instance. We pulled back on that, and in October just a mix change in our incentive offerings that we're providing through our dealers. But we've been running zero percent in either 60 or 72 on a variety of our vehicles off and on for most of the year, as has our primary competitors, just more expensive to do so now.

Adrienne Roberts

Yes. And then my other question is, with this new U.S. Mexico Canada agreement, I can't think of the acronym offhand. Well, at the end of the day, do you see that having any affect consumers? Do you see costs rising with these new content and labor requirements? And if costs do rise could that get passed on to the consumer?

Mark LaNeve

Yes, I'll let Bryan handle that one.

Bryan Bezold

Thank you. I think it's too soon to draw any conclusions with that. We're very encouraged by the announcement - the agreement yesterday, and very optimistic about the idea of increased trade between the three countries.

Adrienne Roberts

Okay, thanks so much.

Mark LaNeve

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Keith Naughton with Bloomberg.

Keith Naughton

Hi, good morning.

Mark LaNeve

Hey, Keith.

Keith Naughton

Hey. Mark, I wanted to get your reaction. Fiat Chrysler outsold Ford in the month of September, 199 to 196 on the light vehicle basis. I'm just wondering if that bothers you, if it gets the competitive juices flowing, I'm just wondering what that means to you?

Mark LaNeve

Yes, Keith, we've had that question. But it's happened a couple of other months this year. So we tend to run, of late, neck-and-neck with Bond - huge issues with the fleet deliveries for the month. We were down a fleet as I mentioned earlier. A big chunk of that was down 11% in rental. For instance, some of that is planned reduction, some of that is timing. Our great government business with Police Interceptor was down for the month, was -- that's specifically timing. We don't worry about being in a contest with them. There's been months where we'd beat General Motors, and we didn't pound our chest when that happened. And so you know it's a function of timing and what have you.

So we're trying to run our business to optimize value for the customers and our profitability. And we've had very stable share performance. And we're looking forward to getting out to Las Vegas in two weeks with our dealers and showing them everything that's coming up next year, including an all-new Escape, and Explorer, and Ranger.

Keith Naughton

Excellent. And then just a follow-up on a separate, will we see the impact of Hurricane Harvey just in September or will it linger over into October?

Mark LaNeve

The vast majority of the impact will affect the September year-over-year comparison. There'll be a slight bid in October, shouldn't be -- it certainly is material to this year's comparisons for September, it won't be in October, there'll be a slight impact.

Keith Naughton

Great, thank you.

Mark LaNeve

Thanks, Keith.

Erich Merkle

Thank you, Keith.

All right, Crystal, if we have no further callers we'll wrap things up here. Thank you for joining us today, and we look forward to talking to everyone next month, and everyone have a good month. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.