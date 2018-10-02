Better Globalization

People are going to realize that better trade deals will not solve these problems, what else might they turn to next? Perhaps the gains of shareholders come into focus.

It turns out that the US is good at the creation part of capitalist creative destruction brought by trade and technology, other countries deal better with the consequences of the destruction.

While trade and technology create economic wealth, they also create economic disruption and it matters how countries deal with that.

Trade has been blamed for this, but the experience of some other, more open economies show that this doesn't have to be the case.

The US economy has created as much wealth as any advanced economy, if not more so, but many have been left out of this wealth creation altogether.

Something curious happened to the US from the 1980s onwards:

You see how the distribution of income is ever more skewed towards the top, with the bottom 90%(!) getting ever less. Indeed, median wages have been stagnant and decoupled from productivity growth for decades:

One might also appreciate how it's the cost of healthcare and education that are rising disproportionally: And something within healthcare has gone wrong, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to argue dramatically wrong:

You see that from the early 1980s onwards, the US begins to diverge dramatically from other advanced nations on two important dimensions:

The cost of healthcare (horizontal axis), the US becomes an outlier.

The rise in live expectancy (vertical axis), the US becomes an outlier.

It's bad enough that the US became an outlier on either of these dimensions, but together this really is quite remarkable.

Despite outspending any other rich nation in terms of healthcare per capita from the 1980s onwards by a large margin, improvements in live expectancy in the US has slowed down markedly, in contrast to all other rich countries and it is now badly lagging all of them.

And this is not all, consider the following figure:

This comes out of the Nobel Prize winner Angus Deaton, who discovered the rather alarming fact that US white mortality rates for the ages 45-54 ('middle age') have gone up, unique among developed countries (Case and Deaton):

This paper documents a marked increase in the all-cause mortality of middle-aged white non-Hispanic men and women in the United States between 1999 and 2013. This change reversed decades of progress in mortality and was unique to the United States; no other rich country saw a similar turnaround. The midlife mortality reversal was confined to white non-Hispanics; black non-Hispanics and Hispanics at midlife, and those aged 65 and above in every racial and ethnic group, continued to see mortality rates fall. This increase for whites was largely accounted for by increasing death rates from drug and alcohol poisonings, suicide, and chronic liver diseases and cirrhosis. Although all education groups saw increases in mortality from suicide and poisonings, and an overall increase in external cause mortality, those with less education saw the most marked increases... If the white mortality rate for ages 45−54 had held at their 1998 value, 96,000 deaths would have been avoided from 1999-2013, 7,000 in 2013 alone. If it had continued to decline at its previous (1979‒1998) rate, half a million deaths would have been avoided in the period 1999‒2013, comparable to lives lost in the US AIDS epidemic through mid-2015. Concurrent declines in self-reported health, mental health, and ability to work, increased reports of pain, and deteriorating measures of liver function all point to increasing midlife distress.

In a follow up, the authors elaborated a bit more (The Atlantic, our emphasis):

Now, in a new paper, the economists explore why this demographic is so unhealthy. They conclude it has something to do with a lifetime of eroding economic opportunities. This may seem like a circular argument, when put together with previous work: Middle-aged Americans aren't working because they're sick, and middle-aged Americans are sick because they're not working. But Case and Deaton argue that it's not just poor job opportunities that are affecting this demographic, but rather, that these economic misfortunes build up and bleed into other segments of people's lives, like marriage and mental health. This drives them to alcoholism, drug abuse, and even suicide, they say, in a new paper released Thursday in advance of a conference, the Brookings Panel on Economic Activity. "As the labor market turns against them, and the kinds of jobs they find get worse and worse for people without a college degree, that affects them in other ways too," Deaton told me. What differentiates Case and Deaton's paper is this idea that as people get older and their fates deviate more and more from those of their parents, they struggle to keep their lives together. The very act of doing worse than their parents' generation-what Case and Deaton call "cumulative disadvantage"-is killing them.

Clearly something has gone badly wrong in the US in healthcare and wages and exploding inequality and this started to happen in the 1980s and more recently we can add the opioid crisis to this.

Yet the US economy has generally performed as well, if not better than most other advanced economies, and its stock market is up manifold since 1980.

Technology and trade

The damage is biggest at the bottom of the income ladder and people without education, but what are the causes? The two causes most often mentioned are technological change and trade.

Both are capitalist forces of creative destruction, but the US is very good with the creating part, but other countries are better with dealing with the destruction part. Let's start with technology.

Here is, in essence what Uber, or Amazon Flex, or any of these new gig economy platforms do; it makes a few owners multi-millionaires or even billionaires. But it isn't quite the same for their employees, or independent subcontractors, or whatever they're called. The people who do the actual work.

They get burdened as the company shifts all their healthcare and pension and tax cost onto them, and much of the business risk as well. All this on top of fairly crappy earnings. And Uber has the explicit goal of making all of its 'employees' unemployed when it moves to full autonomous cars.

Some are a little better than others, but there are also excesses (see here and here for instance). We call that progress. In fact, we generally call technological improvement progress, as it makes us more productive and expands our consumption possibilities.

And very often that is exactly the case (although the jury is distinctly out still for much of the gig economy). But this progress doesn't come without ripples.

The advent of Walmart annihilated scores of small shops and the big shopping centers had a pretty devastating effect on a number of city centers. Now online behemoths like Amazon are doing much the same to a host of shopping centers and retail chains.

Old technologies and companies are driven to the dustbin of history by new technologies, and in the process many businesses, skills and locations become economically obsolete.

Even more importantly, technology replaces humans through automation. It makes us more productive, therefore creates wealth (albeit unevenly), but it creates a lot of people losing jobs.

Technological evolution (and, in some cases, revolution) drives rapid change, and change creates upheaval, winners and losers and obsolescence. People, business, communities, regions, whole economies have to adapt to constant change or whither.

For investors this opens up numerous opportunities for riches, bet on the right technology, business or concept, and you can be rewarded a hundred times over. Bet on the wrong one, and, well, you should keep a diversified portfolio, not place all-or-nothing bets.

"Trade is bad"

This is actually something that President Trump wrote in the sidelines of a speech for the G20.

Trade isn't actually different in kind from technology. Economists have argued for the best part of two centuries that it also makes us more productive, allows specialization and expands market and our consumption possibilities, but it also creates winners and losers.

Where the victims of technological change are unsung heroes (except the miners, perhaps), but all of a sudden, the victims of trade are in the full spotlight and trade has become the villain responsible for American working class woes and a driving force of some kind of populist revolt.

But just as technology, trade brings change, hence disruption, winners and losers, and a need for adaption. It's part of capitalism. Trade between parties in different nations isn't different in kind to trade between parties within the same nation. In fact, much of international trade actually happens within large international corporations. But we're sidetracking.

But the benefits of trade are not just theoretical, even trade with China (Bloomberg):

According to Oxford Economics, U.S.-China trade helps each American family save $850 every year. Between 2001 and 2016, U.S. commodities exports to China expanded five times, much higher than the 90 percent average increase. The advent of the "internet of things" and rapid growth in the number of China's middle- and upper-class consumers will offer even more opportunities for U.S. companies.

While trade and globalization have become the villains in populist circles, technological change is actually a much more disruptive process. There is actually little or no reason to single out trade as a somehow unique source of economic disruption and dislocation.

Indeed, 87% of industry job losses in the US in the first decade of this century were due to automation and technological change, according to a study from Ball State University.

There is another reason why trade can't be the major cause of the dislocation problems described in the first part of the article, timing. Trade with poor countries was simply too economically insignificant to have the kind of economic and distributional effects that we showed above, that started in the 1980s.

Winners and losers

The root problem in the US is not globalization, but enabling more people to thrive in a globalized economy.

Other countries, even one much smaller than the US and hence more open to the forces of trade and globalization have demonstrated that the bottom end of their labor force doesn't necessarily have to bear the brunt of the consequences.

Smaller European countries like the Nordic countries or our own Netherlands have thrived in a globalized world even when their economies are much more open to it.

What has set them apart is that they have had policies that compensated the losers of trade with a safety net and retraining and they have more accessible healthcare and education and some of them (Sweden) more robust wage bargaining institutions that kept wages up.

While wage stagnation set in decades before in the US, in the post-financial crisis this spread to other advanced economies, but not in equal measure (Fortune):

At the other extreme is Sweden, where only 20 percent of the population had flat or falling market incomes. In each of the four other focus countries-France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States-the proportion of segments whose market incomes did not advance was in the 60 to 80 percent range.

But below you see that the stagnation in for instance France, Japan and the UK is a much more recent phenomenon:

As a consequence these countries have suffered less of negative consequences of economic adjustment to change. This is irrespective of whether the change comes from trade or technological change which is a much more important source of disruption.

It is possible to deal with disruptive forces of globalization and technological change, here is the NYT (our emphasis):

In much of the world, people whose livelihoods depend on paychecks are increasingly anxious about a potential wave of unemployment threatened by automation. As the frightening tale goes, globalization forced people in wealthier lands like North America and Europe to compete directly with cheaper laborers in Asia and Latin America, sowing joblessness. Now, the robots are coming to finish off the humans.

But such talk has little currency in Sweden or its Scandinavian neighbors, where unions are powerful, government support is abundant, and trust between employers and employees runs deep. Here, robots are just another way to make companies more efficient. As employers prosper, workers have consistently gained a proportionate slice of the spoils - a stark contrast to the United States and Britain, where wages have stagnated even while corporate profits have soared.

"In Sweden, if you ask a union leader, 'Are you afraid of new technology?' they will answer, 'No, I'm afraid of old technology,'" says the Swedish minister for employment and integration, Ylva Johansson. "The jobs disappear, and then we train people for new jobs. We won't protect jobs. But we will protect workers."

While Sweden isn't without its own problems from globalization (the country took even more Syrian refugees than Germany relatively and is struggling to absorb this), this is a much better solution than protectionism, which will only create more losers.

Conclusion

There is undeniable evidence that while the US economy as a whole has done as well as most, if not all other advanced economies, within the US there are whole sectors of the population that haven't advanced or can even be said to be worse off.

Unlike in much of Europe, where wage stagnation is a more recent (post-financial crisis) phenomenon, wages have been stagnating for decades in the US, at least since the 1980s.

And that coincided with some other important changes, like a massive increase in inequality, exploding cost for healthcare and education and a disturbing rise in mortality of the most affected parts of the US population.

Can technology or trade explain these fairly dramatic differences? We find that very implausible. Trade and technological change cause disruption, dislocation, creative destruction.

But we see little reason to think that this is happening to any greater degree in the US compared to many other rich countries.

Certainly not trade, the main villain in the US populist story. Simply because of the size of its economy, the US is a much more closed economy than smaller European countries like Denmark, Sweden or the Netherlands.

These latter countries have also seen their share of technological change and it's difficult to argue that these are somehow technologically backward.

So the causes of the pockets of US malaise have to be searched within the US itself, in the way it deals with the changes brought about by technological change and trade, as we show there are countries under equal if not bigger strains that have done much better on these dimensions.

How does this matter for investors?

The paradox is that investors have done very well since the 1980s, exactly when parts of the US population started to do considerably worse. Is that just a coincidence, one might wonder?

We don't think it is, as the US has been the country par excellence where companies reward shareholders above other constituencies and it could be before long that policy proposals are tabled to actually try to change the equation here.

There is for instance the Accountable Capitalism act, a proposal from Senator Warren to shift the power balance within corporations, from Vox:

The charter tells company directors to consider the interests of all relevant stakeholders - shareholders, but also customers, employees, and the communities in which the company operates - when making decisions. That could concretely shift the outcome of some shareholder lawsuits but is aimed more broadly at shifting American business culture out of its current shareholders-first framework and back toward something more like the broad ethic of social responsibility that took hold during WWII and continued for several decades.

We have no space left to discuss the possible merits and drawbacks here, but the take-away is that the US has created just as much, if not more wealth compared to most other advanced economies but these, far fewer have shared in that wealth creation, as a series of disturbing indicators have pointed out above.

And globalization and technology are not what's different about the US compared to these other countries, it's how to deal with change, and the losers from change. In the US they have to fend more for themselves compared to other advanced economies.

Negotiating better trade deals isn't going to solve these problems, it isn't even going to solve the US trade deficit. That will become clear in the near future, and then people could turn to other causes.

