Past Motion To Dismiss! GSE Implied Covenant Claims Move Forward

Taking everything for no consideration violates the principle of good faith and fair dealing and that's what these claims boil down to.

The claims that survived are about the government breaching the Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing based on plaintiffs' right to receive liquidation preference and dividends.

If you want to dive directly into the first Memorandum Opinion to survive a motion to dismiss, click here. Otherwise, I will begin with a bit of background for new readers.

HERA was passed into law in 2008 and it is the law that says what FHFA can do as conservator to Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) while they are in conservatorship. The companies were put into conservatorship in the months following the passage of HERA into law and have remained in conservatorship ever since. While in conservatorship, the government has arranged for the payment of all their net worth to the government through a series of maneuvers that leveraged its discretionary accounting authority at FHFA.

Plaintiffs in courts around America have filed lawsuits against the government for stealing two of the most routinely profitable companies in America from their shareholders. I've written articles and books on this and my interpretation of the law has been different from the judges so far, but I think we're back on track in at least one way, which is better than nothing.

Investment Thesis:

Getting past the motion to dismiss is a huge victory for plaintiffs who have long held that the government has wronged them and broken the law. This legal ruling means that the court is going to investigate plaintiffs' claim for breach of the Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing. The good news here is that in the Court of Claims, the government has been forced to produce a multitude of documents supporting the points that Judge Lamberth hangs out in his Memorandum opinion that if true, win this case.

In addition, the subsequent reversal of cookie jar accounting entries that subsequently followed the net worth sweep also support the plaintiffs' narrative. The way things are currently structured, the government has a massive liquidation preference and is taking all of the net income, which leaves basically nothing for shareholders (or below in Lamberth's words):

As this goes to trial, if shareholders are able to prove that the government acted in bad faith and knew what it was doing, then they can win compensatory and punitive damages. Preferred shareholders could end up getting paid more than their par value. In this legal ruling, the Judge ruled that the timing issue is to be August of 2012, which may mean that the higher-yielding preferred securities may have more intrinsic value in a damages ruling than some of the lower-yielding classes.

As of Friday's close, preferred shares trade at roughly 22 cents on the dollar or less. For common shareholders, I'm not sure liquidation preference is as relevant at this point and I'm not sure about how to go about calculating missed dividends since 2012.

Lamberth Ruling - Time of Contracting is August 2012

Lamberth concludes that the relevant timing for the breach of implied covenant is August of 2012:

Also, Lamberth puts to bed the confusion surrounding the question of whether it matters when you bought the shares. Lamberth says that if you bought the shares now or a year ago, it doesn't matter:

In this case, the breach we are talking about is with respect to the implied covenant claims.

If Held True, Plaintiff's Narrative Shows Government's Discretion Was Not Reasonable

These four claims below are backed by a multitude of documents produced by discovery. The best resource to review publicly available discovery documents is FannieFreddieSecrets.org. This website is an Investors Unite project. Investors Unite is a shareholder advocacy group that is directed by Tim Pagliara [fun fact who is addicted to climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro]. This group has obtained the documents that have been publicly made available via the discovery process in Judge Sweeney's court of claims and aggregated them in an easy to click through format organized by release date in reverse chronological order.

My editors pointed out that FannieFreddieSecrets pretty clearly has some type of political agenda and that they just wanted to make sure that it is disclosed to the audience. I will say that if you scroll past the documents that the website hosts into the Commentary & Scholarly Works and News Analysis, the links in that section seem to uniformly support the narrative that the government broke the law. Consider for instance, that there are alternative viewpoints.

I encourage reviewing both sides. Alternative viewpoints can be found by looking into John Carney, Peter J. Wallison, Ed Pinto, David H. Stevens, Bob Corker or Jeb Hensarling. In short, the political agenda for FannieFreddieSecrets would be to raise the question of why the government asserted executive privilege over 12,000 documents. This site was more relevant during the time period when documents were being produced out of Sweeney's court.

What's interesting to me is that now that Lamberth's court is going to trial, perhaps discovery there will produce even more documents that will populate this website. What's neat about all of this in my opinion is that you don't need to be a lawyer to look at Lamberth's interpretation of what facts the plaintiffs need to prove in order to skim these documents and easily find ones that were produced by discovery that support this narrative.

You don't even need to be an accountant, although I do think that it would help if you want to understand what really happened here. That's my word, let's dive into what Lamberth says. Below is an excerpt of Lamberth's most recent legal ruling:

The great news is that discovery has been produced and we can put it to the test. I'll now provide a few links to some evidence supporting these plaintiff claims:

Bullet 1: Three days before the net worth sweep was announced, government officials were emailing about the companies being profitable going forward:

This is just one example, of many, that show the government understood the GSEs were on the verge of sustained profitability. After all, any honest observer would note that the accounting losses booked to inflate the Senior Preferred liquidation preference had to eventually be reversed given the companies cash profitability, even during 2008-2011.

Bullet 2: The month before the net worth sweep, an internal Treasury document recommends rushing the net worth sweep because earnings will exceed the 10% dividend:

Or even look here from two months before the net worth sweep in a government memo:

There are lots of documents produced by discovery showing that the government knew that the reversal of the accounting was coming momentarily that would ensure that the 10% dividend was covered.

The next two bullets are basically self-evident conclusions that Lamberth seems to support them without the need for additional discovery.

Bullet 3: This bullet actually comes directly from the Lamberth legal ruling:

Bullet 4: This one also comes from Lamberth's legal ruling:

So really, all you need to do if you're plaintiffs' lawyers is demonstrably prove to Lamberth bullets 1 and 2. There's ample discovery material supporting this narrative. In fact, if you want to dive deeper into that rabbit hole, the narrative gets worse for the government and better for plaintiffs. That's just my opinion, I suggest you take a look for yourself and consult a lawyer.

Did the Government Exercise Discretion Arbitrarily Or Unreasonably?

Lamberth raises another set of questions that also is backed by subsequent discovery:

We covered the first two. The last two are covered in this discovery document, which was part of an email sent to Ed Demarco the month before the third amendment net worth sweep:

Moelis Update

Nonlitigating preferred shareholders engaged Moelis to put together a recapitalization proposal. Moelis put together a recapitalization proposal for 3.25%, while the GSEs' regulator FHFA ended up coming up with something at 3.24%. Moelis basically commented that there weren't significant differences. Now Moelis is saying that it is time to take first steps and declare the Senior Preferred paid off.

Note that Blackstone and Paulson, the two major backers of the Moelis plan are Trump insiders and so is Moelis.

FHFA Annual Performance Plan 2019

FHFA released their Annual Performance Plan For Fiscal Year 2019. For those of you that don't know, the new fiscal year for the government starts October 1, 2018; so we just started Fiscal Year 2019.

They also will be posting it on their website:

So, sometime in the next 12 months, FHFA says that they will issue a final Capital Regulation for the Enterprises and publish it on their website and in the Federal Register. That's pretty exciting. From there, they can have the enterprises work on a capital restoration plan. This is all very slow moving so far, but it sure seems to be faster than the lawsuits.

Summary And Conclusion

I have 4050 FMCCH, 9084 FMCCI, 9856 FMCCL, 400 FMCCN, 12608 FMCCP 1210 FMCCS, 5042 FMCCT, 9085 FMCKP, 11132 FNMFN and 5 FNMFO. Those are all preferred securities in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. I've sunk my entire life into this and borrowed as much money as possible and held on for years. If you read this legal ruling and if you've studied what's actually transpired, Lamberth basically makes the case that if the truth is what actually happened, then Plaintiffs win. It's up to plaintiffs to prove this case with documents and evidence, but they already have that.

Quite honestly, I'm not sure what there is left to argue at this point. Originally the government argued in front of Lamberth that they enacted the net worth sweep to save the companies from a death spiral. With the subsequent discovery, as shown above, that appears to be far from the truth and Lamberth in this legal ruling has laid the foundation for a ruling in favor of plaintiffs for this surviving claim. The framework is there. The heavy lifting is complete.

I'm not sure how long this takes, but I expect that after elections if Mnuchin wants to solve this via administrative action before Lamberth gets around to ruling, plaintiffs likely won't be opposed. In the Court of Federal Claims it took a few years to complete the discovery process as the government fought tooth and nail against everything. Mnuchin has said Infrastructure and Housing is a 2019 issue and before that he said he'd step up to the plate after elections. Unsurprisingly, FHFA then backed into a proposed capital rule that has a comment time period that ends just after the midterm elections.

If I were to put on a tinfoil hat and start speculating about the most aggressive administrative timeline, here's what I've been able to come up with. Housing Reform has been put on the backburner to appease seated senators and congressmen whose votes were needed to pass tax reform among other things. Also, perhaps recapitalizing the two into utilities would be politically foolish just before the midterm elections because doing the right thing these days can be painted in ways to make voters upset.

Note that the capital buffer was put into place just in time. Perhaps FHFA proposed this rule in advance knowing that it would subsequently delay it until after the election. Maybe Craig Phillips was serious when he said Housing Reform was at the top of Mnuchin's docket. Maybe Mnuchin needs to come up with tens of billions of dollars to pay for infrastructure and has the warrants earmarked for this purpose.

Historically, I've been 100% wrong about my thoughts on timeline or even my thoughts on what legal outcomes to expect. That said, Mnuchin says 2019, so if it takes until the end of next year for the administration to sort this out, I guess to me that's still more than priced into these securities and that's the main point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKP, FNMFN, FNMFO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.