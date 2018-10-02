Associated Banc-Corp: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all securities, issued by Associated Banc-Corp, does ASB-E stands?

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Associated Banc-Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Associated Banc-Corp 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: ASB-E) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.875%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 12/15/2023. Currently, the new issue trades below its par value at a price of $24.41 and has a 6.02% Current Yield and a 6.49% Yield-to-Call.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Associated Banc-Corp, incorporated on October 20, 1964, is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services. As of December 31, 2016, Associated Bank operated 217 banking branches serving over 100 different communities within Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Source: Reuters.com | Associated Banc-Corp

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, ASB:

Source: Tradingview.com

Associated Banc-Corp's dividend distribution has been on the rise for the past several years (from $0.04 in 2011 to $0.50 in 2017). For 2018, the expected annual dividend on ASB's common stock is $0.59. With a market price of $25.70, the current yield of ASB is 2.29%. As an absolute value, this means it has $101.54M in yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series E preferred stock) of the company is around $14.31M.

In addition, ASB has a market capitalization of around $4.51B.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Associated Banc-Corp's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2018, ASB had a total debt of $5.35B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred stock ranks junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks of the company, which total $160M.

The Associated Banc-Corp Family

Source: Author's database

ASB has 2 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Associated Banc-Corp 6.125% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C (NYSE: ASB-C)

Associated Banc-Corp 5.375% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series D (NYSE: ASB-D)

Source: Author's database

With Yield-to-Worst of the newly issued preferred stock of 6.02%, ASB-E is a slightly better option at the moment, compared with Yield-to-Worst of 4.96% and 5.66% of the other preferred stocks of the group - ASB-C and ASB-D, respectively.

Furthermore, there are 2 Corporate Bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The 2025 Corporate Bond is the more suitable for comparison with the newly issued preferred stock, despite the fact it has 2 years more to its maturity. I realize that the comparison is certainly not perfect, but I find it good enough for the purposes of my analysis. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | ASB4181900

As you can see, the bond (ASB4181900, as it is the FINRA ticker) is rated a 'BBB-' from the Standard & Poor's and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.308%. This should be compared to the 6.49% Yield-to-Call of ASB-E, but when making that comparison, do remember that ASB-E's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2023. Still, there is a yield spread of 2.2% between the two securities which may seem a little too high, despite the higher rating and the longer maturity of the bond.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "Regional - Midwest Banks" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate and has a par value of $25. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

The Banking Preferreds

The chart below contains all preferred stocks issued by a bank with a par value of $25 that have qualified fixed dividend rate. The first bubble chart presents the preferred stocks by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Now, these with a positive Yield-to-Call only:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call (The Yield Curve)

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

All 'BB' Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BB' Standard & Poor's rating and positive Yield-to-Call. Source: Author's database

For a better view, WPG-I, WPG-H, DDR-K, and DDR-J are excluded again from the chart, as their Yield-to-Call is 308%, 152%, 90%, and 66%, respectively.

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

We may redeem the Shares at any time within 90 days following a regulatory capital treatment event, in whole but not in part, at our option, subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve or other Appropriate Federal Banking Agency, at the cash redemption price provided below ("Regulatory Event Redemption"). A "regulatory capital treatment event" means our good faith determination that, as a result of (I) any amendment to, or change in, the laws or regulations of the United States (including, for the avoidance of doubt, any agency or instrumentality of the United States, including the Federal Reserve and other federal bank regulatory agencies) or any political subdivision of or in the United States that is enacted or becomes effective after the initial issuance of the Shares (the "Issue Date"); (II) any proposed change in those laws or regulations that is announced after the Issue Date; or (III) any official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws or regulations that is announced after the Issue Date, there is more than an insubstantial risk that we will not be entitled to treat the stated liquidation preference value of the Shares then outstanding as "Tier 1 Capital" (or its equivalent) for purposes of the capital adequacy rules or regulations of the Federal Reserve (or, as and if applicable, the capital adequacy rules or regulations of any successor Appropriate Federal Banking Agency), as then in effect and applicable, for as long as any Share is outstanding. Dividends will not accrue on those Shares on and after the redemption date. "Appropriate Federal Banking Agency" means the "appropriate federal banking agency" with respect to us as defined in Section (3)(q) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act.

Source: 424B3 Filing by Associated Banc-Corp

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use up to the entire net proceeds from this offering to repurchase shares of our common stock. Any net proceeds from this offering not used to repurchase common stock will be used for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B3 Filing by Associated Banc-Corp

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

If the market capitalization of the newly issued preferred stock stays over $100M (market price has to be over $25), it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. Also, the average monthly volume of ASB-E for its previous six months on the NYSE has to be more than 250,000 per month. It would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index with fewer than six months of trading history if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock ASB-E With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.