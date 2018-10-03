The Enterprise Blockchain Land Grab: A Highly Competitive Growth Opportunity

With all the hype surrounding blockchain1 and cryptocurrencies2, sometimes it’s tough to see where we are in overall development arc of this new technology. But doing so is important, because it may tell us a great deal about where the opportunities are right now for investors.

So, where are we? And what does it say about investment opportunity? Today, with blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies in their nascent state, I believe some of the biggest investment opportunities can be found in the enterprise application sector—one of four “pillars” of my approach to this space and a major component of my (BKC) ETF strategy. (The other three are crypto miners and exchanges, Wall Street disruptors, and decentralized internet builders.)

To set expectations, one analogy I use quite a bit is the intranet/internet comparison. In the early days of the web, much of the focus of large corporations was on internal networks—i.e., intranets. Web technology was new, and the public internet was neither well developed, nor particularly useful. But businesses did see huge potential in improving their ability to share information across their own private networks. Getting comfortable with internal networks first also set them up for a big push into public networks when those became technologically and commercially viable.

During the early- and mid-1990s we saw all kinds of innovations for corporate networking applications, from proprietary groupware like Lotus Notes, to local area networking (LAN) technology: the Xerox/(IBM) “battle of the titans” of Ethernet versus TokenRing technology was the tech equivalent of Coke versus Pepsi, with Xerox eventually coming out on top.

The introduction of the Netscape graphical interface in 1994 was a game changer, and in an interesting historical note, Martin Whitem, of the consulting firm IntranetFocus, observes that in 1996, “over 70% of Netscape [revenues] were from corporate intranet [sales].” According to Steve Tellen, inventor of the term “intranet,” when he worked at Amdahl Corporation in 1994, internally their intranet offering had always been called “Enterprise-Wide Web.”

Thus, the birth of our public internet came only after a maturation in private enterprise (i.e., intranet) technology.

Enterprise Blockchain: Step One Toward A Fully Decentralized Web

Fast forward to 2018. What do we see? We are watching the launch of a brand-new, nascent technology that could offer equal, or perhaps greater, revolutionary power than the original internet. Right now, however, blockchain’s greatest potential is to streamline internal business system and functions—because the public blockchain ecosystem is neither well developed, nor particularly useful. Thus we are seeing a rapid push toward decentralized applications of all kinds for business.

If I were to continue to intranet/internet comparison, I’d say we are late-1980s, well before even the age of Netscape. The foundational protocols are just being developed. Enterprise systems are just being built and tested. The immediate focus of business is on the utility of internal blockchain applications, versus open-source public blockchain applications.

And so we take this into account when we consider the investment implications. Consider a company like (IBM), once more at the center of a global tech revolution. IBM’s Martin Schroeter, who recently appeared on CNBC’s Mad Money, told Cramer, “We have more blockchains running today in the world than anybody else.”

What are those blockchains doing? Enterprise management.

IBM is working with Walmart to launch internal blockchain applications to manage the grocery supply chain. (IBM) is working with the governments of Australia and Saudi Arabia to apply enterprise blockchain to government functions. IBM is working with software developer Hyperledger and the giant foreign exchange firm CLS (which settles more than $5 trillion in daily payments, globally) to launch a blockchain development platform for banks—with Barclays and Citigroup recently announcing they will participate.

In a tease about the future potential of blockchain, IBM is building enterprise-level applications on the Stellar cryptocurrency platform—in one initiative, it is showcasing how private and public blockchains can be integrated, specifically in cross-border settlements.

Not to be outdone, Microsoft has launched its Azure Blockchain Workbench service, while Oracle has launched its own Blockchain Cloud Service. Microsoft is working with Campbell Soup Company, and the government of Taiwan, and the giant consulting firm EY—all on enterprise projects. Oracle’s blockchain platform has attracted solar equipment suppliers, logistics firms, and the Nigerian customs service.

To sum up this giant opportunity, executive vice president of Oracle’s cloud unit, Amit Zavery, told Fortune magazine: “Anywhere there’s data transfer and information flow, blockchain has a potential application.”

The Immediate Land Grab: Next-Level Database Technology

What we are seeing here parallels early intranet development. Enterprise blockchain companies are getting big business comfortable with a brand new technology and preparing them for the day when open networks on public blockchains become the new core the internet.

It’s a bit of a land grab at the moment, with clear leaders, but no clear winners. Overall, however, I believe enterprise developers represent one of the strongest immediate growth opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on the secular trend toward a decentralized internet. That final endgame—an Internet of Things, an Internet of Money, and sound Money of the Internet—will not be possible until the kinks are worked out and we achieve a fast, efficient, safe, public distributed ledger technology.

And that’s what we’re seeing right now: businesses kicking the tires, working out the kinks, and proving the use cases internally first. Therefore, I believe enterprise-focused tech companies that design blockchain systems, provide implementation tools, and offer strategic guidance have an enormous addressable market in front of them.

It won’t last forever, in my view. But it’s a necessary and viable intermediate goal—a foundational technology on the way to building a truly decentralized internet. That’s why I see enterprise blockchain not just as a pillar of the internet to come, but a growth opportunity for right now.

1Blockchain is a decentralized, digitally disseminated ledger of data. The basis of a successful blockchain system is once a new group of information, or “block”, is added, the information automatically disseminates and is downloaded to each computer on the network. This assures that a single computer could not change information on a block: it would be overruled by a consensus of all the other computers on the network. This process renders all information on a completed block decentralized and theoretically permanent.

2A cryptocurrency (crypto) is a digital currency typically utilizing a Blockchain system for transaction records and cryptography for security. The major differentiator from physical currency is it isn’t issued by a central authority and thus theoretically acts independently of traditional banking and government influence. A crypto-asset would be holding a certain amount of cryptocurrency, or a derivative for which value is driven by the price of an underlying cryptocurrency.

