Is The Stock Market Immune To Rate Hikes?

Stocks and bonds compete for investment capital. There tends to be an inverse price relationship between equities and fixed income products.

Following the 2008 global financial crisis, central banks around the world slashed interest rates and put programs of quantitative easing in place to push rates lower further out on the yield curve. With the world facing the prospects of a deep recession, or worse, the central banks decided to dig deep into their monetary policy tool boxes to encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit saving to jump-start an ailing economy.

The period of low interest rates caused capital to flow from fixed income products they offered little or no yield to equities that offered both dividends and the potential for capital gains.

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of the S&P 500 index moved significantly higher following the 2008 financial crisis moving from a low in early 2009 to its most recent high during the third quarter of 2018.

In 2015, the era of a zero short-term interest rate environment in the U.S. came to an end as the Federal Reserve moved the Fed Funds rate higher for the first time since the financial crisis. Rates continued to increase, once in 2016 and on three occasions in 2017. Each rate hike of 25 basis points represented a shift from accommodative monetary policy to tightening credit. In 2018, under the watch of a new Fed Chairman, the Fed Funds rate has already increased three times, and the central bank has signaled that another rate hike is coming at their December meeting which will push the short-term rate to 2.25-2.50% by the end of this year. At the same time, the legacy of quantitative easing has been rolling off the central bank's balance sheet, causing rates to move higher further out along the yield curve.

In February of this year, equity prices tumbled as the fears of rising rates caused selling in the stock market. However, the selloff was short-lived, and stocks quickly moved to new and higher all-time highs and continue to reach new records despite rate hikes and a more hawkish U.S. central bank.

The action in February caused the volatility index (VIX) to spike higher, and short-term instruments like the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) exploded higher. VIXY is not a long-term investment vehicle; it is a trading tool that tends to move higher as stock prices move to the downside. Stocks tend to take the stairs up and the elevator to the downside. Therefore, volatility measures often explode during corrective periods and the VIX and VIXY can respond like put options that are useful tools for market participants.

With the latest rate hike by the Fed now in the books following the September 26 meeting of the FOMC, I am wondering if the stock market is immune to the Fed tightening credit.

Equity markets sold the rumor, lightly

The market had expected the Fed to move at their September meeting, and in the days leading up to the move, stocks edged lower.

As the daily chart of the December E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract illustrates, the contract moved lower from a new high at 2939.50 on September 21 and fell for four consecutive sessions to a low of 2907.50 on September 26. Higher interest rates are typically bearish for stocks as equities must compete with fixed income securities for investment capital. Higher rates tend to increase the flow of money from stocks to bonds. As the Fed meeting approached, stocks slipped, but the selling turned out to be nothing more than a temporary blip on the downside. On Friday, September 28 the third quarter of 2018 ended, and the market experienced window dressing that boosted prices for the end of the period where many fund managers mark their books for compensation purposes.

The Fed sticks to its guns

The FOMC did not disappoint the market as they hiked the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at their September meeting. Moreover, the Fed continued to provide guidance that rates will head 25 basis points higher at their December meeting. The Fed is sticking to its guns when it comes to then tightening cycle, and 2018 will go down in history as a year when the central bank picked up the pace of rate hikes. Economic data continues to support higher interest rates with GDP growth of over 4%, low unemployment, and inflation at the FOMC's 2% target rate.

The statement that followed the September meeting did not contain the term "accommodation" for the first time in years. In his press conference that followed the meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell explained that the statement merely reflects the current stance of the central bank when it comes to monetary policy and the absence of "accommodation" does not represent any policy change.

When the Fed got ready to release their decision last Thursday, Chairman Powell may have taken a deep breath and switched on his cell phone anticipating a reaction on Twitter from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The President is not happy, but he expresses understanding

Over the past months, President Trump has expressed his disappointment over the price of interest rate hikes from the Fed. In 2017, the President appointed Jerome Powell to replace Janet Yellen as the Chair of the central bank. The increased pace of tightening has not been a welcome strategy for the President who said that rising rates work contrary to his initiatives aimed at economic growth. Moreover, with China devaluing their currency, rising rates have been a supportive factor for the U.S. dollar which makes American goods less competitive in global markets. Therefore, the President is no fan of the current pace of rate hikes.

Chairman Powell could have braced for a Twitter storm from the Oval Office last Thursday. President Trump has used social media to express his dissatisfaction with appointees regularly since taking office in early 2017. Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General, has been one of the leading targets of the Presidents wrath on Twitter. However, the storm never arrived, and the only comment that followed the latest rate hike was that he is not happy about rising rates, but understands that his policies have led to the economic growth that has forced the hand of Chairman Powell and his colleagues at the Fed.

The power of tax and regulatory reform and trade could turn out to be bullish

The stocks market has had very bullish winds in its sails since the November 2016 election. The regulatory reforms and corporate tax reform package of late 2017 launched equity prices and bolstered economic growth in the United States. The prospects for a 25-basis point rate hike and a continuation of the quantitative tightening program have done little to deter the ascent of the stock market. Timing is everything in markets, and the Fed meeting gave way to the end of the quarter with the window dressing phenomenon that boosted share prices at the end of last week.

After the end of Q3, many believe that the stock market could turn its attention to the ongoing trade saga as a wave of protectionism has been lurking in the background. The Fed commented that they are monitoring the impact of trade tariffs and retaliation on the U.S. economy. Late Sunday night, minutes before the deadline, the U.S. and Canada reached a deal on trade. The new protocol will result in more automobile production in North America. Starting in 2020, cars and trucks must have 75% of their components manufactured in the U.S., Canada, or Mexico to qualify for zero tariffs which is a boost from the current 62.5% requirement. There is also a new rule that a substantial percentage of the work done on automobiles must be by workers earning at least $16 per hour. Canada will open some of its dairy markets to U.S. producers which was a major sticking point in the negotiations. While the U.S. won on several issues, they lost on another. Chapter 19 which allows Canada, Mexico or the U.S. to challenge one another's anti-dumping and countervailing duties in front of a panel of American, Canadian, and Mexican representatives will remain part of the new trade agreement. Along with other changes, the new agreement will replace NAFTA with the USMCA trade protocol which still needs approval from Congress.

The trade deal between the U.S. and Canada caused optimism in markets that the President will now turn his focus to an agreement with the Chinese. The escalating trade dispute with the Chinese is the most significant issue facing the global market when it comes to the wave of protectionism. However, the deal with Canada was enough to keep the bullish party going on the first day of the fourth quarter as the S&P 500 rose 10.61 points or 0.36%, the DJIA posted a 192.90 point or 0.73% gain, and the NASDAQ only fell by 0.11% on October 1. A trade deal with China could cause stocks to rally substantially from the current levels, but that agreement remains elusive.

Will the mid-term elections crush the market?

While trade with China is the most significant issue facing markets as we head into the final three-month period of 2018, the mid-term elections could threaten the administration's agenda that has been highly supportive of the stock market.

The latest polls are showing that the odds favor a shift from a Republican to Democrat majority in the House of Representatives. With a razor-thin Republican majority in the Senate, the jury is still out if the Senate will shift power into the hands of the opposing political party. Therefore, the agenda that lit a bullish fuse under the stock market since the 2016 election could be in jeopardy if there is a significant power shift as a result of the mid-term election in early November. Moreover, the political division may even threaten the President's continuation in office as many Democrats plan to move towards impeachment if they attain a majority in Congress.

Gridlock in government has supported stock prices in the past, but this present is nothing like the past as political division in the United States has reached a pinnacle not seen in decades in the nation.

Aside from the domestic political ramifications of the mid-term elections, new sanctions on Iran in November are causing the price of crude oil to rally which has inflationary pressures on the economy and could foster an even faster pace of future rate hikes by the Fed. Many issues on the horizon could derail the ascent of equity prices, or at the least, increase volatility in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

The VIX is the volatility index that measures price variance of the S&P 500 index.

As the long-term chart of the VIX index dating back to 1998 shows, at 11.75 on October 2, the index is at the low end of the trading range. In February 2018, the VIX rose to over the 50 level. Stocks tend to take the stairs higher and the elevator lower, therefore volatility typically moves higher during corrective periods in the stock market. Therefore, the VIX acts like a put option on the stock market.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) is a highly liquid short-term trading product that reflects movements in the VIX index. The fund summary for VIXY states:

The investment seeks results (before fees and expenses) that, both for a single day and over time, match the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day. The index seeks to offer exposure to market volatility through publicly traded futures markets and is designed to measure the return from a rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts.

VIXY holds short-term VIX futures contracts. As of October 1, the portfolio held the first two active month contracts of the CBOE VIX futures with a total of 100% exposure to the volatility index. VIXY has net assets of $146.04 million and trades over 1.7 million shares on an average day. VIXY was trading at $21.59 on October 2, which is close to the bottom end of its trading range for 2018. During the February 2018 correction in the stock market, VIXY rose to a high of $46.84 per share.

VIXY is a short-term trading instrument that is only appropriate for positions with maturities of one week or less. The long-term chart shows the impact of price decay on the ETF.

The chart dating back to 2011 indicates that VIXY has dropped from highs of $12,674 in October 2011 to $21.59 with the decline the result of decay and reversed splits. VIXY is a short-term trading, rather than an investment tool.

So far, the stock market has been immune to rate hikes, but that does not mean that it will remain that way over the coming weeks and months. Fasten your seatbelts, there are plenty of events on the horizon that could cause a very bumpy ride in the stock market, and VIXY could be a valuable short-term tool to take advantage of corrective periods.

