HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending September 28, 2018

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) gained 0.23% (23 bps).

Figure 1. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending September 28

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The underlying HYG portfolio was up by 8 bps, while positive premium added some 11 bps causing HYG price to increase by 23 bps.

Figure 2. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The US Treasuries curve shifted slightly lower last week following the FOMC meeting. On Wednesday, the Fed raised interest rates and signaled that it would increase the rates in December. The Fed gave a bullish outlook on the economy, indicating strong job gains and investments. Fed Chairman Powell said he does not anticipate inflation upside. Therefore, UST 10Y decreased after the FOMC meeting and stayed at a flat level on a weekly basis. Overall, Fed policy is in line with the market expectations. Therefore, we do not expect too aggressive statements from the Fed because U.S. economy indicators pose no surprises. Moreover, Powell talked about emerging markets that are vulnerable to high USD interest rates and USD appreciation. In our view, expected Fed interest rates policy should not negatively affect the HYG ETF because of the moderate HYG portfolio duration and no Fed deviation from its expected policy.

Figure 3. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

All the sectors, except Consumer-Cyclical and Financial sectors, closed in a green zone last week. Energy sector was the best-performing sector last week.

Energy sector performed well due to the oil price rally. Brent oil price gained 5% last week and hit the highest value since 2014. More than half of the top-10 performing companies were energy companies. Oil price is driven by potential shortage of supply after U.S. sanctions against Iran come into force. High oil prices are very helpful for U.S. energy companies because more than 10% of the energy sector have credit ratings less than “B-“ and energy sector default rates were among the highest last year. In our view, the Energy sector will perform good at least in short term because highly leveraged and high-cost producing companies are highly sensitive to oil prices and their bond values could sharply increase.

Consumer-Cyclical was the worst performer last week. The sector has been performing weakly during the last quarter primarily due to underperformance of homebuilders and the longer-dated bonds from retailers J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and L Brands (NYSE:LB).

Communications and technology sectors felt good and gained value last week. The growth is attributable primarily to Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) and Intelsat (NYSE:I).

Figure 4. HYG sectors price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Lighthouse Research

In our view, trade wars could not be harmful for the HYG ETF because communications and consumer sectors have the highest weight in the ETF. The sectors are oriented primarily on domestic consumers and do not compete on international markets. Therefore, Chinese tariffs will not affect the main share of companies included in the HYG ETF. We suppose the main risk would be too aggressive Fed monetary policy. It could restrict ETF price growth because the spreads between HYG and UST are at a very low level. It means that significantly higher interest rates could not be offset by lower credit spreads that would push bond prices lower.

There is limited amount of important U.S. macroeconomic events and indicators next week.

Figure 5. U.S. Economic calendar

Date Event October 2 Fed Chairman Powell speech October 3 ADP Non-farm Employment Change (September) October 5 Non-farm Payrolls (September)

Source: Investing.com

