Cocoa Probes Below $2,000 Per Ton - Time To Buy NIB?

Cocoa is a member of the soft commodities sector of the raw materials markets. Cocoa futures trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Like many agricultural commodities, the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products has experienced expanding demand around the world because of demographic factors. At the turn of this century, there were six billion people in the world. As of the start of the fourth quarter of 2018, that number stands at over 7.52 billion, an increase of over 25% in less than two decades. More people in the world has increased the demand side of the fundamental equation for cocoa beans. Moreover, increasing wealth in the world's most populous nation, China has changed dietary habits, and the Chinese are consuming an ever-increasing amount of chocolate on a per-capita basis these days. The addressable market for the consumption of cocoa beans is growing.

On the supply side, over 60% of the world's annual supplies of cocoa beans come from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. While production technology has improved, these two countries continue to face political instability which at times interferes with cocoa output. Over recent years, the price of cocoa has been highly volatile, but at over $2000 per ton, it remains significantly above the level at the turn of the century when the price of cocoa futures was at below $850 per ton.

The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Sub TR ETN product (NIB) is an alternative to the futures market for traders and investors wishing to take long-side exposure to the cocoa market in their equities trading accounts.

Cocoa has been volatile

The cocoa market experience wide price variance since the high at $3422 per ton in late 2015.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price began a pattern of lower highs and lower lows starting at $3422 and declined to a low of $1769 in June 2017 which defined the trading range since 2011. After a corrective move to a high of $2914 in May 2018, cocoa began making lower highs and lower lows once again over the past four months. Cocoa had not traded below the $2000 per ton level since February 2018, but on the first day of the fourth quarter, the price briefly probed below that level trading to a low of $1982 per ton. On Tuesday, October 2, the price was back at the $2085 level.

The lowest price since February - lower highs and lower lows since April

All soft commodities were under pressure during the third quarter of this year with sugar and coffee falling to more than decade lows. Cocoa's price action was also bearish, and the price posted the worst performance in the sector for the three-month period that ended last Friday.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of ICE December cocoa futures shows that the low on the first day of the fourth quarter came on higher than usual volume and the number of contracts trading hands over the past three sessions has been higher than the average. The price of cocoa had declined for five straight sessions at the end on Q3 and on the first trading session of Q4. However, price momentum had declined into oversold territory along with relative strength. It is possible that trend-following traders and systems-based algorithms pushed the price of cocoa futures, and other soft commodities, lower at the end of the quarter, and now that the pressure is off the markets the prices can recover. Price momentum and relative strength crossed higher on October 2 as cocoa rallied above the $2080 per ton level. Additionally, the coffee and sugar futures markets experienced significant rallies on Tuesday, October 2.

Fundamentals or the British pound?

London is the international hub of physical cocoa trading because of its long history as a financial capital and its connection with the world's two leading producing countries, the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Many of the contracts to supply the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products to consumers around the world use the British pound as a pricing mechanism. Aside from the cocoa futures contract in the Intercontinental Exchange, there are futures that are priced in pounds sterling that trade on the futures market in London. Therefore, the price of the soft commodity can be highly sensitive to moves in the pound versus the dollar. A weaker pound tends to support the price of cocoa and vice versa.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the British pound- U.S. dollar foreign exchange relationship illustrates, the pound fell from the $1.50 level to $1.20 following the Brexit referendum in June 2016. The move to the downside in the British currency weighed on the price of cocoa which made lower highs, and lower lows as the value of the pound declined.

The pound reached its most recent low in mid-August 2018 at $1.2678, at that time, the price of cocoa made a low at $2035 per ton on the nearby futures contract at the same time the pound was close to its bottom. Over recent sessions, the pound has moved back above $1.30 against the dollar. The path of least resistance for the U.K. currency will be a function of the final form of Brexit. Prime Minister Theresa May made a proposal over recent weeks that both members of her political party and the E.U. rejected.

However, with the deadline for Brexit on the horizon, the odds favor a compromise that will finalize the divorce. The chances that the pound will experience a relief rally are high because the long period of uncertainty will give way to the certainty of how Europe will operate when it comes to the U.S. and E.U. in the future. A rise in the pound could foster gains in the price of cocoa.

Support and resistance levels in the futures market

It is likely that we will continue to see wide price variance in the cocoa futures market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, support is now at the October 1 low at $1982 with short-term technical resistance at the August 27 peak at $2397 per ton. A move above the late August high would negate the current pattern of lower highs, while a move back below $2000 could threaten to send cocoa back for a test of the lows below the $1800 per ton level. On a longer-term basis, technical support is at $1769 with resistance at $2914. The midpoint of the wide range is at $2342 per ton which could act as a magnet for the price over the coming days and weeks.

While supplies of cocoa are sufficient to meet global demand at this point, there is no guaranty that this will be the case in 2019. Moreover, demand for chocolate continues to rise because of demographics which tells us that production will need to rise to satisfy rising demand.

NIB offers an alternative for traders and investors

The ICE cocoa futures market is the most direct route for an investment or trading position in the dollar-based cocoa market. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Sub TR ETN product (NIB) offers an alternative for those who do not trade in the highly leveraged and volatile futures arena. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

The ETN holds cocoa futures contracts to replicate price action in the cocoa futures market. The term structure in the cocoa market is in contango out to September 2020 with deferred futures contracts trading at progressively higher prices. Therefore, the contango produces decay when it comes to holding NIB or futures contracts over an extended period as rolling from one active month to the next with the current term structure entails a cost to those with long positions. However, NIB does an excellent job when it comes to replicating price action in the short and medium term.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of NIB shows, when cocoa futures moved from $2397 on August 27 to lows of 1982 on October 1, NIB fell from $27.72 to $22.70. The futures moved 17.3% lower, and NIB fell 18.1% to the downside. The bounce from the low at the start of Q4 to the October 2 high took cocoa futures from $1982 to $2097, an increase of 5.8% while NIB moved from $22.70 to $24.11, a rise of 6.2%.

It looks like cocoa rejected the price action below the $2000 per ton level at the start of Q4, and more gains could be in the cards for the soft commodity over the coming days and weeks.

