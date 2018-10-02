Tesla: The Bond Market Speaks Again

On a risk-adjusted value basis, The Corporate Bond Investor ranking of the Tesla 2025s dropped from 97th best to 132nd best among senior fixed rate bonds.

The SolarCity convertibles, which Musk has owned in the past, are still in distressed territory, and the rebound in the Tesla 2025s also was modest.

In yesterday's post we featured the big bond market price drops in Tesla and SolarCity issues. Monday the bond market spoke again, confirming my decision - coming out of a graduate program in economics never to make a forecast during my career. Prices rebounded strongly in Tesla-related bonds, as shown in this chart from Kamakura Risk Information Services ("KRIS"):

The table shows the largest price gains in the US market for issues with daily trading volume of at least $1 million. There are a few reasons not to get that excited on the bond price bounce from the announcement that Musk was "not that guilty" by the SEC.

First, note that the SolarCity convertibles due in 2019 are trading at distressed levels, especially for a bond so close to maturity. In the past, Musk has announced that he has purchased SolarCity convertibles, so why is he not bidding this one up? Second, the bond price rebound in the senior non-call Tesla straight bonds due in 2025 wasn't that big. Third, the reward to risk ratio for the Tesla 2025s, which we rate daily in our service The Corporate Bond Investor, deteriorated because of the rise in price and decline in credit spread. Yesterday, these bonds ranked 97th on our "best default risk-adjusted value" rankings, with 1 indicating best. Today's ranking shows the Tesla 2025s have fallen to 132nd:

Our simple conclusion from yesterday is unchanged: Don't buy Tesla fixed income securities unless you already own the 131 bonds that offer a better reward to risk ratio than Tesla securities.

Remember Daniel Kahneman's warning in "Thinking Fast and Slow" -loving Tesla cars is not a good enough reason to buy the stock, the stock should only be purchased if it's cheap on a risk-adjusted basis. I leave that decision to the reader.

Additional Disclosure

I love bicycles, not cars. I'm still riding the 27-year-old Lexus LS 400 that I drove yesterday, but my true transportation love affair is with my 1987 custom-made Japanese steel road bike Madoka.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.