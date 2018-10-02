The Most Popular Marijuana ETF Just Added These 9 Stocks (1/2)

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) has become the largest cannabis ETF by AUM. With assets now over C$1.0 billion, the ETF is poised to carry significant influence over individuals stocks that are included and added to its portfolio. The ETF rebalances its positions on a quarterly basis, which means that each quarter new stocks will be added to the fund while some stocks will be excluded due to various reasons including takeovers. Any new stocks that are added to the ETF could benefit from enhanced visibility and the increasing buying demand in the short-term. After the Q3 rebalance, the ETF has added 9 new stocks as shown in the table below. We will provide a brief overview of each of the 9 stocks, with the potential to do a deep-dive on some of the less-known stocks in the future. In Part I of the series, we will discuss the first four stocks that were added to the ETF and whether investors should consider them.

Aleafia Health

Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) is a small cannabis company in Canada that has attracted a lot of attention lately due to the spectacular rise in its share price. The stock gained more than 300% in a month's time and the addition into the ETF was definitely one of the contributing factors. We actually recently wrote a detailed report on this stock in our report "Forget About Tilray, This Cannabis Stock Gained 300% In A Month", in which we highlighted the risks associated with Aleafia's current share price and its weak investment case. We think Aleafia remains a highly speculative play at current prices and the company remains a small peripheral player with a challenging outlook due to its lack of competitive advantages and inability cope with potential oversupply in Canada.

Choom Holdings

Choom Holdings (OTCQB:CHOOF) is a small cannabis firm with around $200 million in market capitalization. The Canadian cannabis firm is based in British Columbia and is focused on becoming a vertically integrated cannabis producer with a particular focus on the retail part of the value chain. The company has announced dozens of leases secured in Western Canada (B.C., Alberta, Manitoba) and submitted applications for retail licenses in those provinces. Choom has received strategic investments from Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) and VIVO (OTCQB:VVCIF) and is well-capitalized to become a recreational-focused player in the Canadian market. The stock has traded up 100% in 2018 so far and we believe it is an interesting stock that is worth looking into for investors hunting for quality small-cap names with cheaper valuation. It is worth noting that much of gain in Choom share price came from Aurora's investment announced in June 2018 which was done at $0.71 per share for $7 million of the $10.1 million in total raised, resulting in an 8% ownership interest for Aurora. The stock remains speculative because none of the retail licenses have been granted, but the Aurora investment acted as a backstop for the share price and any further investment by Aurora could be positive catalysts.

Eve & Co

Eve & Co (OTCPK:EEVVF) is another small cannabis company based in Canada. The company plans to operate in both the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Eve plans to focus on the B2B medical market, selling directly to other licensed producers. In the recreational market, Eve has signed a supply agreement with British Columbia as one of its 31 chosen suppliers. The company has an ambitious expansion plan to increase its capacity to 1,000,000 square feet of greenhouse space and 50,000 kg per year. The company also features a management team comprised largely of female entrepreneurs. Despite being added to the popular ETF, we think Eve remains an early-stage cannabis company that is highly susceptible to the supply and demand of the cannabis market. Given our view that the Canadian domestic market will become oversupplied by 2019 and 2020, we would prefer larger peers that are equipped to handle short-term market fluctuation and pursue international growth opportunities and beverages and pharma partnerships. The stock remains highly speculative with just $100 million in market capitalization. We would wait for more evidence of execution before considering investing in this stock.

GTEC Holdings

GTEC Holdings (OTCPK:GGTTF) is another small Canadian cannabis firm with plans to operate a vertically-integrated operation. The company plans to operate 230,000 square feet of production space with over 50,000 kg per year. The company owns a portfolio of 6 assets including license holders, ACMPR applicants, and licensed dealer applicant. The company also plans to operate retail stores in Saskatchewan, B.C., and Alberta. In August 2018, GTEC received a strategic investment from Invictus MD (OTCQX:IVITF) for a $2 million convertible debt with a conversion price of $1.50 per share. Our take on the company is neutral mainly due to its small scale and lack of competitive advantages. The company was founded only in June 2017 and its assets have not been proven operationally. The company could surely find its place in the cannabis sector but we do not believe the stock to be an attractive investment for public investors at this point.

Putting Everything Together

The four stocks discussed above are all small-cap producers operating in the Canadian market. Our coverage so far has been focused on the large-cap and mid-cap names in Canada with our latest researching expanding into the U.S. cannabis sector. However, we thought this would be a great opportunity to expand our coverage to these small-cap names especially now that they have been added to the most popular marijuana ETF. Investors should assess their own risk appetite and decide whether these small-cap names fit their criteria. Small-cap cannabis stocks will be subject to the supply and demand fluctuations in the market as an oversupplied market could result in severe reduction in wholesale pricing and investors have to assess whether these firms have the ability to withstand adverse market conditions. During the current buildout stage, we are not able to objectively assess the cost profile for these firms and their ability to place their products at a premium pricing. As a result, we remain cautious on the small-cap growers and prefer to invest in the large-cap names which provide higher visibility into distribution channel (retail, provincial supply deals, beverage partnership, international stage). The biggest risk for these domestic Canadian growers is oversupply and we believe there is a high likelihood of that happening in 2019/20. The small market cap and limited float also make their share prices more volatile and susceptible to the influence of news flow and momentum traders.

