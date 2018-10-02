Danaher Corporation: A Possible $125 Valuation

Danaher Corporation will not be slowing its growth as M&A deals continue to be processed.

Danaher Business System (DBS) continues to show success in M&A and operations, as shown by DHR's increasing stock price.

Investment Thesis:

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) has consistently shown success through its DBS strategy and acquisitions; however, the company still remains undervalued as the M&A growth has increased year over year. The company's key platforms and acquisitions in the biotechnology space including those of Pall and Beckman Coulter will continue to generate cash flows as innovation in the healthcare segment increases.

Company Overview

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is a global conglomerate that designs, manufactures, and produces diverse lines of industrial and consumer products. The company has involvement in the professional, industrials, medical, and consumer products sectors. Since its spin-off, Danaher has restructured its business into four different segments: Dental, Life Science and Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied solutions.

Life Sciences:

Life Sciences accounted for 32.2% of Danaher's Q2 revenues. This business segment pertains to innovations developed for research purposes, which include for genes, proteins, diseases, drugs and vaccines. The company has also invested its resources in separation and purification technology, both for medical and industrial purposes.

Diagnostics:

The Diagnostics segment accounted for 31.1% of Danaher's Q2 revenues. This segment refers primarily to analytical instruments and technology that are used in hospitals and offices across the world. Diagnostics helps to identify and diagnose diseases, which lead to informative decision making in the medical setting.

Dental:

The Dental segment accounted for 14.7% of Danaher's Q2 revenues. The dental segment contains products that are used to test and prevent diseases that affect the teeth, gums, and related bone. Danaher offers a range of equipment and is constantly innovating new technology to enhance the efficiency of dentists.

Environmental and Applied Solutions:

The Environmental and Applied Solutions segment accounted for 22% of Danaher's Q2 revenues. This segment relates to products that are used to treat global food and water. Danaher has made a name for itself in the water sustainability industry after its dedication to treating and managing the quality of water.

A Conservative Valuation

Up until this point, I've avoided using DCFs due to personal preference, but I wanted to attempt an EBITDA multiple approach to value Danaher. I avoided the use of the growth in perpetuity approach as cash was sporadic, making it difficult to determine an accurate net debt.

Unlevered free cash flows were calculated and projected using the following equation: EBITDA - Capital Expenditures - Changes in Net Working Capital (NWC).

Assumptions:

Revenue has historically increased around a rate of 3-4%. For my DCF, I used a constant revenue growth rate of 3% as I believed that the company could manage its lower end of growth given its success with operating and acquiring new components.

Based on the company's 10-K Filing, an effective tax rate of 21% was used. The management team at Danaher forecasted a tax rate of 20 or 21%.

Depreciation and amortization was forecasted based on a percentage of revenue. Historically, D&A values for Danaher have been around 6-7% of revenue values. Thus, a constant rate of 6.5% of revenues was used to forecast D&A.

Capital expenditures were also forecasted based on a percentage of revenues. However, I believed that CapEx percentages would begin increasing more into the future. Thus, I started with a 3.5% of revenue percentage and increased it to 3.7% by year 5.

The EBIDTA Multiple used to calculate terminal value was 19.0x, which was based of historical increases in EV/EBITDA while also being cautious. The current EV/EBITDA multiple for Danaher is 18.12.

Discount rates of 8%, 9%, and 10% were used to calculate the underlying price of Danaher's Stock.

The Projected Unlevered Free Cash Flows

All Values in Millions.

Carter's Unlevered Free Cash Flows Period (NYSE:T) 2017A 2018P 2019P 2020P 2021P 2022P EBITDA 4,479 4,860 5,054 5,257 5,467 5,686 EBIT 3,241 3,524 3,665 3,811 3,964 4,122 Tax Rate 21% 21% 21% 21% 21% 21% EBIT (1-t) 3,241 2,784 2,895 3,011 3,131 3,257 D&A 1,238 1,336 1,390 1,445 1,503 1,563 Increase in NWC (2,247) (120) (87) (519) (111) (579) Capital Expenditures (46) (83) (183) (104) (104) (590) Unlevered Free Cash Flows (UFCF) 2,187 3,917 4,015 3,834 4,420 3,651 Discount Rate (r) 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% PV of UFCFs 3,620 3,430 3,027 3,225 2,462

After projecting the free cash flows, the sum of present values was calculated to be 15,763.

The terminal and enterprise values were calculated using the following information:

Terminal Value - EBITDA Multiple Approach EBITDA Multiple 19.0x Terminal Value in 2022 108,025 Stage 2: PV of TV 72,843 Enterprise Value (Stage 1 + 2) 88,606

By dividing the enterprise value by the diluted number of shares outstanding, which is 710 Million, an equity value of $124.80 was calculated. Danaher's stock is currently trading around $109, which means that it is undervalued.

This calculation was replicated with discount rates of 9% and 10%, leading to the following prices:

Danaher Share Prices Based on Discount Rate 8% 9% 10% $124.80 $120.63 $115.66

Conclusion

Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, Danaher is currently undervalued on the market. The company's historical success with M&A and Operations only leads me to believe the continue will continue its growth. Conservatively speaking, I believe that Danaher has a big upside, and the company has the potential to reach a $125 valuation. If you have any comments or recommendations, please comment below. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.