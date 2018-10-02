General Mills: We May Drop Below $40 Briefly

We wrote about General Mills (GIS) back in July and stated that there were better options in consumer staples at the time. Issues such as a mute dividend growth rate along with a rising debt to equity ratio were concerns. We still believe this to be the case over the long term.

However, with the first quarter of this new fiscal year out of way and with shares now trading at under 12 times earnings (at prices we have not really seen since 2013), we see some near-term upside potential here. Why? Well, the all-important retail market in North America again showed encouraging signs but the real metric which made investors run for the exit was gross margin or lack thereof in the first quarter. Gross margin fell to 33.6% which is well under the historic average for this company. In fact, if we look at the core numbers over the past decade, it can be seen that this key metric has been more or less trending down since 2011 when it hit 40% even.

However, besides the commodity-related headwinds, one must take into account that the 33.6% number was not an accurate number. The right gross margin number for the period was 34.9% as there was a one-off charge with respect to the Blue Buffalo acquisition which skewed the gross margin number by 1.3%. Remember that in the company's latest fiscal year, gross margin came in at 34.5% on average over the four quarters.

Now, if we go back over the last 30 years, the average price to earnings ratio comes in at 18.46. Now, we are not sure if this company will trade at this valuation once more, but we definitely believe there is some upside to where shares are trading at present. A lot will depend in the near term on how the Blue Buffalo integration plays out and whether this can be the catalyst to finally get some revenue growth. Top line growth in its latest fiscal year didn't even get to 1%. If this key metric continues to lag, investors will continue to keep their distance from this stock.

Therefore, as a more short-term play (where risk is managed) due to our reservations on growth, we would be looking at something like a vertical debit call spread on GIS at present. Before we go into the mechanics of the trade, let's explain what a call debit spread is and why at times we use this strategy as a stock substitution when we want to define our risk.

A vertical call debit spread involves the purchase of one call option alongside the sale of another. The "debit" part of the strategy means that we put up capital to undergo the trade. This invariably means we purchase one call option more in the money than the other. How in the money one goes will dictate how probable one is profitable in the trade.

For example, in the regular option chain of January next year, we can go out and buy the $40 call for $3.45. Now, this call option contract gives us the right to buy GIS at any time up until expiration for $40 a share. Now, what we can do to reduce our risk is to finance this $40 call by selling another call option in the same expiration month but closer to where GIS is trading at present ($42.67). So, for example, let's say we sell the $42.5 regular January call for $1.90. Now we have created a directional spread meaning we have positive deltas and our risk is 100% limited or defined.

In terms of profit and loss, if the price of General Mills ends up being higher than $41.56, then the maximum possible profit is the width of the spread ($250) minus the cost of the spread that we are putting up ($156) = $94 per spread. On the downside, our maximum possible loss would be what we pay for the spread ($156) if the price of GIS ended up being lower than $41.56 at expiration.

Many times though, we do not see maximum loss or gain as we invariably take off the spread early. This type of strategy enables a person who may have a small account and maybe is new to trading and investing at least participate in a possible directional move. Furthermore, it is an excellent strategy when one wants to control risk. Yes, one can also control risk by placing a stop loss on a stock trade but the upfront capital required (to make a decent return on investment) needs to be much higher. I would caution traders to wait for a swing here or for the 10-day moving average to be taken out before buying a debit call spread here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.