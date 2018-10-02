Tilray: Sell This And Here's How

Price will come down. Options strategy is the way to do this and not be exposed to high volatility price swings that the stock is seeing.

Stock has since surged in orders of magnitude, up about 600% since IPO. Fundamentals have improved however, not to the extent to warrant current stock price is.

Intro

How much is Tilray (TLRY) worth? This does not seem to be a difficult question. Tilray, although a very well-capitalized company, is an emerging stock in an emerging sector. The IPO was just two months ago in July. The company is so new that you can get the entire historical data for its stock on one chart if you use an hourly chart. Since the IPO, the stock has had a massive run-up moving from the open of $23.05 to a recent high of $300.00. It has since fallen down to a low of $100.00, but is slowly trending back upwards. A pure technician might look at the chart and think this company is a strong buy. That may not be a wise decision. After looking closely into the company and their products, and despite the fact that there has been so much bullish buying in the stock, I feel quite strongly that this company is a solid sell. I am not buying into the bullish sentiment of the company and am instead buying stock puts for an eventual capitulation back down to the stocks IPO price, if not lower.

Tilray 1-Hour

Tilray went public, here is the information

As I mentioned, Tilray went public in July. Much has been written about why this company hits a lot of buttons for their financial metrics and why the stock would be a strong buy. The company did some unconventional financing with a venture capital firm instead of the more traditional route that cannabis companies are taking with raising capital via an IPO. The venture capital firm Privateer has a controlling interest putting them in the mid 90-percentile. The company has a large global reach, substantial cash on hand but has been losing money.

From a financial standpoint, there was something that stood out to me, that being the administrative expenses of Tilray versus costs of R&D:



Income Statement All numbers in thousands Revenue 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 Total Revenue 20,538 12,644 Cost of Revenue 9,161 9,974 Gross Profit 11,377 2,670 Research Development 3,171 1,136 Selling General and Administrative 15,704 8,583 Total Operating Expenses 28,036 19,693 Operating Income or Loss -7,498 -7,049

There is a massive disconnect between where the stock price is currently trading and what potential this company has. The total cannabis industry, including both pharmaceutical and recreational, is ~$150 billion worldwide. Right now, gross profits for this company are $11.377 million. The valuation of the company is ~$5 billion. For a valuation of that kind the company would need to be selling in the hundreds of millions in gross sales, with net profits of approximately $250 million (giving the company a 20-times earnings). But, the company is losing money, something that appears to be not factored in.

My initial thinking is that the venture capital firm did more than its fair share of due diligence and from that the expenditures are in line with what could be expected, but, we do not have enough information to be able to dig deeper at this time; one of the drawbacks to an emerging stock in an emerging sector. But, the total number for selling and admin doubled from 2016 to 2017. It was something that I noticed and something that I think warrants future attention. Revenues also increased and that was a major positive helping to justify the costs increasing.

But, what exactly has been selling so well?

From a product line, the company sells mostly oils in varying ratios of CBD:THC. Here is their 5:20, respectively:

When I originally started looking at this stock I thought it was a pharmaceutical stock. Granted, there are some health benefits to CBD oil. But, from the perspective of a pharmaceutical company, Tilray falls a bit short of my expectations of what they are trying to produce. The company has had success with its CBD oil and they are promoting their products around the world. But, largely, all I can tell is that they are a CBD oil company. Just to put that into perspective, you can make CBD oil at home. You will need a bottle of vodka, a coffee maker and a crock pot.

I did a search on eBay to see how many different types of CBD oils were available online. There are some 4,115 results on eBay for CBD oil; Tilray's products are not exactly one-of-a-kind. Interestingly, none of the products on sale on eBay were Tilray products, except for about 6 Tilray Stock fan t-shirts. But, that has more to do with the state of the laws here in America; you can buy CBD oil here in the United States, just not Canadian CBD oil. Hmmm. Makes you think about the laws a little bit.

Still, I live in Colorado and I know a great deal about CBD oil. I am a big fan of CBD and think from a pharmaceutical perspective it is a tremendous opportunity. I'm just a bit leery of oil, however. We are humans. That means we are about 60% water based. This makes ingestion of oils a bit difficult; water and oil simply do not mix well. So, there are efficacy questions regarding CBD oil, and its bioavailability rate. That turns in to a debate regarding full spectrum CBD versus pure, something that exceeds the scope of this article. Nonetheless, there is efficacy in both oil and full spectrum versus pure CBD; in both cases you are getting some amount of CBD.

There is a tremendous amount of research that needs to happen and come about over time on this subject, something I am becoming more and more familiar with daily. There are a lot of companies pursuing these avenues. The science behind CBD and its potential is still very early. Companies have been filing patents as they go with new discoveries. Which made me wonder, what patents does Tilray have? So, I looked at the SEC filing Tilray did to find their patents. In Tilray's SEC filing, here is what the company had to say about patents:

Pioneering innovation within our industry. We have filed three patents in the fields of cannabis processing technology, grinding technology, formulations and treatment methods. Currently, we have exclusive rights to at least 22 issued or pending patents, several of which allow for a process aimed at significantly shortening the drying and curing periods. We have also developed a number of innovative and proprietary programs designed to improve efficiency and overall product quality, and we are partnering with established pharmaceutical companies and distributors to create co-branded products. We believe our industry is ripe for innovation and that investments in innovation in partnership with established companies will differentiate us and position us to become a dominant leader in our industry over the long term. Our clinical strategy is designed to establish partnerships with leading research institutions to generate safety and efficacy data that can inform treatment decisions, lead to the development of new products, to position us to register medicines for market authorization and to enable us to obtain insurance reimbursement where feasible.

One thing stood out to me in this bit. There are three patents filed all dealing with the processing of cannabis. And, Tilray has exclusive rights to, as they state, patents that reduce the time for drying the cannabis plant.

Am I the only person with massive question marks inside my head? This is a multi-billion dollar company that sells CBD oil. This is a company that really only sells oil. They are not trying to reengineer the plant to create a better full spectrum plant with a higher efficacy rate for certain types of diseases and ailments. They are focused on the processing and drying of the plant.

I have to be honest with you, when I first started looking at this company I could easily see it was overvalued. Now I see it is completely over-perceived.

Correct valuation

I actually have some faith in the IPO process. The company was valued at $17.00 at its offering and the stock was oversubscribed on its initial day. The stock opened at $23.05 and closed that day at $22.39. The valuation at the original pricing appears to be fairly accurate for a company that is growing in an emerging sector.

This does not mean that I necessarily want to own this stock. I have been adding stocks into a portfolio of my own, one that I call my CannaPharma Portfolio. While the products that Tilray sells are health related, they may lack the scientific qualities I am looking for in a pharmaceutical company.

I am having a love/hate relationship with this stock. This is a company that is very well connected and did a few things correctly prior to going public. Instead of relying solely on the public offering for raising capital they did a private equity deal. The individuals involved in the private equity are well connected with a great deal of business acumen. This is a company that I believe could get bought out at some point in the future as other, more mainstream pharmaceutical companies get into the sector.

Given that, however, I believe the stock is trading at a vastly overpriced level. I don't think this is a case where you can safely call the stock irrational exuberant. I just think the stock has been pushed around a great deal, this was newsworthy and that brought in more players to play the game. At some point, however, the stock is very likely to reach its true levels, which are likely to be around the levels of its initial public sale price; the IPO level of $17.50 - $22.50. At the current level of $161.00, that is a significant drop.

It is all about the float

It may be that all of the "blame" for this company's massive spike up lay in the float; there are only 9 million shares available for trading. The company has 75 million issued but those are closely held by the venture capital group that originally funded them. The trading volume on this stock is very noteworthy. On some days, the trading volume has been over 31 million, over three times the float. That means the entire float has changed hands three times in one trading day.

That tells me these moves are entirely speculative; no one is buying the stock for a long term outlook. This company is being played in the market not for any perceived value but for quick profit. This has the sound of a speculative bubble written all over it. That tells me there is not a lot of substance in the current price and very likely, the price will change at any time soon. No matter what the future price may be, and I am not entirely certain that the stock price is going back down any time soon, as it is up today and looks set to continue higher.

The problem with a small float, one that changes hands readily, is that you cannot easily sell short into this market. Who's stock are you going to borrow? That relatively small float in relationship to the trading volume makes this problematic. But, I stick to my strategy and my thesis and can go short this stock easily.

Option strategy for short

I may very well be over-simplifying the product lineup that Tilray has. Even I will agree with that. But, a pharma company is usually pretty intensive with their research. Tilray's expenses from research are all of 20% of what they spent on sales the past year. They are not in the realm of pharmaceuticals such as what we see coming out of Tel Aviv. Granted, they have sales and are making deals around the world. But, I'm simply not buying into the valuation simply from a perspective of their potential versus where their stock price is; there is a massive disconnect. I'm selling this stock.

I am an options trader when I can be. Although I am looking for cannabis pharmaceutical stocks to add in to my portfolio, and although this company is a health related company, I just have a hard time viewing the company as a pharmaceutical company. This may be a personal shortcoming. Nonetheless, I can see a significant opportunity with a short of this stock, one I plan on taking advantage with. The problem is the float; there is only 8 million shares. In order to go short, you need to be able to borrow someone else's stock to do so and since these specs are pushing the stock around so quickly with tier turnover rate, I am not so sure that that is a viable strategy.

Instead, I think the way to approach trading this stock is to buy options. I looked on C'boe and found that the at-the-money, 1-week put option is trading at $14.00. If you bought this option, and the stock fell below this level, you would be able to take advantage of whatever price movements lower happened. And, you would be able to do this without having to put up with any large-scale price swings simply because your option locks in your total risk.

The benefit to owning the option, in the case of the $160.00 put strike, I would pay $14.00 (at the time of this writing). That is my maximum loss potential. There is a lack of reality with this stock and its valuation. I cannot believe that the very second I place this stock option on all of a sudden the stock is going to behave rationally. I know full well that timing this trade is going be interesting and that I may very well take a full loss on the purchase of these puts; the stock could rally even more.

As far as timing, I had already expected the drop we saw to continue further, lower. The stock is moving back up off of its lows from this drop. Reporting for the end of the quarter will occur in November. My expectation that this short should play out before then. I do not expect there to be anything in the next quarterly report that will push the stock higher, but, instead, lower. However, if the stock does not move lower before then, I will continue to play for the move from the current level of ~$160.00 down to ~$20.00, a total move of $140.00. If you take a look at the chart above, the first drop took all of 8 hours. So, if this stock drops again, as I expect, the drop could be very fast as stops get hit.

There are other ways to tier in a trade but I think a long vanilla put option may be the easiest, sanest way to trade Tilray. Then, once the stock gets brought back down to reality, maybe then I will consider being long the stock as a longterm investment. The one thing this company has working for it is that the company is well connected. There is likely to be a time when the company sells itself out, making this a viable longterm buy. But, just not from this current level, however.

