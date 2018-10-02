DVY: Offering Steady Returns

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I feel the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. DVY has seen impressive dividend growth in all three quarters this year, which tells me this growth is likely to continue going forward. This is especially critical for dividend funds, given that the Fed has just raised interest rates for a third time in 2018. Furthermore, DVY is more attractively priced than the broader market, as well as many alternative dividend funds, which may be important to many investors considering the market is near all-time highs. Finally, the Utilities sector has held up fairly well recently, which is important because it is DVY's largest sector by weighting. If investors are anticipating any type of market pullback, this would likely be a sector to consider.

Background

First, a little about DVY. The fund seeks "to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend paying U.S. equities". The index includes companies with comparably high dividend yields that have at least a five year track record of paying dividends. DVY is currently trading at $100.07/share and its current SEC yield is 3.35%. The fund had been a long-term holding of mine, until I shifted out of it this year to move in to dividend funds focused predominately on growth. While I am happy with my decision overall, DVY has been moving steadily higher throughout the year. This has prompted me to reconsider DVY, and I actually recommended the fund during my last review in June. Since that time, DVY has moved higher still, returning roughly 1.5%. Given our recent push to new market highs, I believe DVY continues to offer value at these levels, and I will explain in detail below.

Dividend Growth Continued in Q3

As I mentioned in the preceding paragraph, my focus this year has been on dividend growth, as I view this as an extremely important component to navigating an increasing interest rate environment. While DVY has a strong dividend history, its focus is primarily on high yield and a history of simply paying dividends, not growing them. That was a primary factor in my move away from the fund as the year started, because I expect to focus on growth not just now, but for the foreseeable future. That said, DVY has impressed me this year with respect to its dividend. I was concerned its high-yield strategy would come under pressure, in the absence of any meaningful growth. Those concerns appear to have been unfounded for now, as DVY has seen strong dividend growth, on par with many funds that have that specific objective. As you can see from the chart below, DVY has experienced near double-digit year-over-year dividend growth in each quarter this year, with Q3 posting the strongest performance of all:

Quarter Distribution Growth YOY Q3 2018 $.86/share 17.8% Q2 2018 $.80/share 9.6% Q1 2018 $.78/share 11.4%

Source: iShares

My takeaway here is roundly positive. While DVY has consistently been one of the higher yielding dividend ETFs, it has also grown this dividend consistently in 2018, allowing the fund to maintain this yield spread advantage over some popular dividend growth funds. When the year started, I expected dividend growth funds to catch up, in terms of yield, with DVY, but that has not been the case. For comparison, I have listed the SEC yields of some popular dividend ETFs (which focus on growing their yields) in the chart below. They are Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), and SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

Fund SEC Yield VIG 1.97% DGRO 2.19% SDY 2.35%

Source: Vanguard, iShares, State Street

Of course, a fund's dividend yield and dividend growth are only one factor to consider when selecting an investment. That said, this analysis shows that DVY is holding its own, while offering investors handsome dividend gains in the process. This bodes well for the fund going forward, and I see little reason to suggest this trend will not continue in to the new year.

Utilities Are Holding Up Well

When evaluating DVY, I always give my current take and outlook on the Utilities sector because it is the fund's largest sector by weighting. This exposure is significant, at almost 29% of the total fund, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: iShares

This is a sector that is seen as more defensive, and was expected to lag the market as economic growth continued and the Fed began raising interest rates. While it certainly has lagged the S&P 500 this year, the result has actually been fairly surprising, as the sector has held up reasonably well. In fact, over the past month, the Utilities sector had a stretch where it was out-performing, until it dropped off prior to the Fed announcement. However, since then, the sector has been on the rebound, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

While I am not saying the Utilities sector is poised for runaway performance, I am pointing out that the sector is holding its own, even as rates rise. The performance we are seeing is likely beating many investor's expectations about how this sector would perform, especially given the Fed's outlook to raise rates a fourth time this year, up from the original forecast of three.

With that in mind, let us discuss what the future may hold for this sector. During my June review, I mentioned that strong homebuilding numbers may help the sector going forward. Specifically, U.S. housing starts continued to trend upward, which I believed would increase the demand for electricity and other services this sector provides. And, as it turns out, that has indeed been the case. While 2018 is not yet over, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) has forecasted 2018 electricity generation to be at its highest level in seven years. Furthermore, while the EIA is expecting a slight drop next year, the agency is still anticipating usage to be above 2017 levels, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: EIA

While this is an overall positive for utilities companies, the even better news is the EIA anticipates the increased demand to have an impact on pricing as well. This year, we actually have seen residential electricity prices increase by a modest amount of .5%. The rising demand we have seen this year, however, has been a key reason behind the EIA's forecast of annual price growth of 2.5% in 2019, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: EIA

My takeaway here is that this is helping to provide some support to the Utilities sector, even in the face of rising interest rates. With demand for electricity on the rise, coupled with an increase in pricing power, earnings growth should get a boost in the new year. This will help the underlying companies that make up the bulk of DVY's portfolio, which is very positive.

Valuation - Safety in Low Numbers

A final point on DVY has to do with the fund's valuation. As the major indices continue to push to higher highs, it is no secret equities are getting pricey. While I personally feel equities will continue higher in to 2019, it is certainly at the forefront of my mind that owning stocks is getting more expensive. While earnings growth across the board has helped keep multiples from getting out of hand, they have been rising consistently over the past few years. This has impacted dividend and value funds alike, as the underlying companies see their multiples rise. That said, DVY remains attractively priced, when put in comparison with its peers. When comparing DVY to the same funds I looked at above, as well as the S&P 500, this point becomes clear:

Investment Current P/E Ratio Top Sector DVY 18 Utilities S&P 500 25 Information Technology VIG 25 Industrials SDY 18 Industrials DGRO 22 Financials

Source: iShares, Multpl, Vanguard, State Street, iShares

Clearly, DVY looks more attractively priced, so value oriented investors should take some interest here. Of course, this largely has to do with the fund's top holdings in a growing economy. The outlook for sectors such as Industrials and Information Technology is very positive as the economy continues to grow, with GDP growth hitting 4.2% in Q2 this year. The same cannot be said for Utilities. So, while DVY is indeed cheaper, this could be for a very good reason.

My takeaway here is this. DVY is not "cheap", but it is markedly cheaper than some popular dividend growth funds, as well as the broader S&P 500. With a reasonable valuation and a solid background for its top sector, I believe this helps limit the downside during a market correction, and could be the right play for those seeking some relative safety.

Bottom-line

DVY continues higher, with solid underlying performance and impressive dividend growth. At the start of the year, I was concerned rising rates would harm the Utilities sector far more than it actually has. A primary concern was this sector would hurt DVY's ability to raise its dividend, when compared to dividend growth funds. However, this has not turned out to be the case. DVY is growing it dividend handsomely in 2018, and its yield has remained a full percentage point above what some dividend growth funds currently offer.

While I don't expect DVY to out-perform if the market continues to rally, I do expect its dividend and valuation to help provide some downside protection if volatility emerges. With the market at all-time highs, mid-term elections on the way, and U.S./China trade battles making headlines, there are plenty of reasons to take some risk off the table. DVY would allow investors to do just that, and I continue to recommend investors consider the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, DGRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.