For Q3 2018, Equity Funds Post Strongest Return In Three Quarters

Picture Source: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018.
U.S. investors embraced domestic issues on strong corporate profits and economic data—pushing equity funds to their second consecutive quarterly gain—and generally ignored trade-war concerns during the quarter. For Q3 2018 the average equity fund posted a return of 3.10%, with Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+5.17%) posting the strongest quarterly return of the four major equity groups for the first quarter in three. In this segment I highlight the Q3 and September 2018 performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.
