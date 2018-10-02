For Q3 2018, Equity Funds Post Strongest Return In Three Quarters

For Q3 2018 equity funds (+3.10 on average) posted their second consecutive quarterly gain.

Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) Funds macro-classification (+5.17%) jumped to the top of the leader board for the first quarter in three.

The Sector Equity Funds macro-classification housed three of the best performing classifications in the equity universe for Q3, with Global Health/Biotechnology Funds (+10.00%) being the universe leader.

The World Equity Funds macro-classification was dragged down by India Region Funds (-7.58%) and China Region Funds (-6.22%).

Large-cap (+6.94%) and growth-oriented (+7.41%) domestic equity funds ruled the roost for Q3.